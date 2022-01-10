Cubic Awarded DoDIN APL Certification for M3-SE and M3X Network Switches

The switches have received approval for Non-Assured Services Local Area Network (Non-AS LAN) Access IP Switching, allowing DoD users to integrate the network switches into their network knowing that the switches have completed extensive cybersecurity and interoperability testing

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cubic Corporation today announced that its Cubic Mission and Performance (CMPS) division has successfully obtained DoDIN APL listing for three of its rugged network switching modules: M3-SE-SW24G, M3X-S8G and M3-24G. Currently, these are the only Cisco embedded switch modules on the Department of Defense Information Network Approved Products List (DoDIN APL).

The DoDIN APL, formally JITC APL, represents the agency’s master list of products available for purchase that are secure, trusted, and approved for deployment within the DoD’s technology infrastructure.

An integral networking element of the widely deployed M3-SE system, the M3-SE-SW24G is a rugged, small form factor switch module that provides 2 x 10 Gigabit SFP+ and 24 x Gigabit Ethernet network ports with the option for POE+ across all 24 ports. The module integrates a Cisco ESS 3300 embedded switch and is ideal for command post environments where users require enterprise performance for multiple advanced applications.

The M3X-S8G and M3X-24G are high-performance gigabit switching platforms for Cubic’s M3X Expeditionary Compute and Networking platform. With the perfect blend of performance and portability, the rugged modular M3X switches are ideal for battalions and small teams that require high-speed networking at the tactical edge. The M3X-S8G provides 2 x 10 Gigabit Ethernet or SFP+ ports and 8 x 1 Gigabit Ethernet Ports, whilst the M3X-S24G offers 2 x 10 Gigabit SFP+ Fiber ports and 24 x Gigabit Ethernet Ports.

“Obtaining DoDIN APL approvals demonstrates Cubic’s commitment to delivering the best compute and networking platforms to our armed forces, and provides user confidence that our networking switches fulfill the Risk Management Framework (RMF) CS/IA testing requirements,” said Mike Knowles, president of Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions.

The modular, stackable M3-SE and M3X switches allow users to upgrade their current M3-SE or M3X server and network deployments with minimal changes to system design. This unique approach delivers excellent flexibility and maximizes the user’s existing system investment. Users can easily add networking capabilities based on mission requirements without replacing current networking or compute hardware.

Designed to meet MIL-STD-810G and MIL-STD-461 requirements, all three switches can operate in harsh environments and feature a zeroize button to wipe all data instantly, should the need arise.

The switches can be quickly and easily configured for missions using Cubic’s DVICE software and support open management protocols, including SNMPv3, for integration into third-party management systems.

For further information about our edge network switches, please visit www.cubic.com/mc2

