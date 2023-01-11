CUBE acquires The Hub to extend further its Automated Regulatory Intelligence (ARI) technology

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CUBE, a global leader in Automated Regulatory Intelligence (“ARI”), today announced its acquisition of The Hub, a leading RegTech firm providing highly innovative artificial intelligence solutions for capturing and monitoring unstructured data across the regulatory internet.

As global regulations continue to rapidly evolve, firms have an increasing need for more effective ways to monitor their regulatory obligations, as well as predict and mitigate compliance risk. CUBE is committed to providing the industry’s most advanced regulatory compliance technology to enable its customers to transform manual processes and base their strategies on a proven, purpose-built platform. The acquisition of The Hub will further CUBE’s capabilities and market reach to provide the most innovative solutions to regulated firms across the globe.

CUBE will seamlessly integrate The Hub technology with its market leading RegPlatform to provide additional capabilities for customers to automate their regulatory compliance processes, reducing risk and compliance operating costs. The acquisition follows CUBE’s recent strategic growth investment from Bregal Milestone to support CUBE’s next phase of growth for further geographical expansion and to extend CUBE’s technology edge.

CUBE Founder & CEO, Ben Richmond, commented: “The acquisition of The Hub marks the first in what is expected to be a number of purposeful acquisitions for CUBE as a consolidator of regulatory compliance focused firms and technologies in what is a highly fragmented RegTech market. The Hub’s team and solutions are best in class and represent many synergies with CUBE’s own capabilities.”

Richmond continues: “The current macro environment creates uncertainties for newer, less proven market entrants so it is ever more important that customers can be confident in selecting the right partner to support their long term regulatory compliance strategy. CUBE’s vision and proven track record as the category defining RegTech leader for ARI and strategic provider of choice to the world’s most highly regulated institutions, gives customers assurance that CUBE is here to partner with them in the long term.”

Juned Jable, The Hub Co-Founder & CEO, adds: “We are excited by this next phase in our journey. We have partnered with CUBE for some time and see this as a natural next step in more closely aligning both firms AI-driven regulatory technology. CUBE’s strategy will ensure Hub’s employees, customers and partners are in safe hands and will benefit from further investment from what is clearly now the undisputed market leader.”

CUBE’s ARI RegPlatform transforms complex regulatory change management and compliance processes, enabling compliance teams to significantly cut existing costs and move highly skilled individuals up the value chain whilst also reducing risk. By capturing changing or emerging regulations and using AI to automatically enrich and map them to customers’ policies, procedures, and controls. CUBE’s solutions mean firms are alerted to regulations that matter to them instantly freeing up compliance departments to focus on preventing non-compliance and ensuring good governance practices.

About CUBE

Born out of the 2008 financial crisis, Founder and CEO Ben Richmond has led CUBE to become the world’s most comprehensive and robust source of classified, and meaningful AI-driven regulatory intelligence with 5,000 issuing bodies covering 180 jurisdictions and 60 languages. With operations across Europe, North America, Asia, and Australia, CUBE serves a diverse and global base of customers and partners including the largest financial institutions in the world who leverage CUBE’s RegPlatform to streamline their complex regulatory change management and compliance processes. For more information, visit www.cube.global or follow us on LinkedIn.

About The Hub

Founded by Juned Jable and Jon Anthony in 2015, The Hub provides AI-driven web data capture and monitoring solutions to support compliance and regulatory requirements. Working with legal, financial, and pharmaceutical firms and RegTech providers across the globe, The Hub applies artificial intelligence techniques to huge volumes of unstructured data from across the web with core competencies that include topic-based classifications, relevance calculations, article versioning, indexing and data analysis tools which enable streamlined delivery of new or updated regulatory content. For more information, visit www.thehub.ai or follow us on LinkedIn.

