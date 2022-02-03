CTMA Expands Its Digital Clinical Trial Solution to a Second Therapeutic Area – Rheumatology

CT-SCOUT™ is now available in three rheumatological indications: Rheumatoid Arthritis, Ankylosing Spondylarthritis and Psoriatic Rheumatism

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#clinicaltrials–CTMA, a clinical research service company that is working to change the way patients are detected for clinical trials, announced that it is expanding its CT-SCOUT™ technology offering into a second therapeutic area – rheumatology. CT-SCOUT™, the company’s multi-device platform that allows health care professionals (HCP) to identify trial candidates, will now be available for sites, sponsors and contract research organizations (CROs) in three rheumatological indications: Rheumatoid Arthritis, Ankylosing Spondylarthritis and Psoriatic Rheumatism.

Pierre Pellier, Chief Executive Officer of CTMA, said: ”We are thrilled to expand our platform by adding a new therapeutic area. This enables us to support a larger pool of patients, studies, sites and sponsors. Rheumatoid Arthritis, Ankylosing Spondylarthritis and Psoriatic Rheumatism, are chronic, debilitating diseases that affect a large population of patients for whom clinical trials may represent an important therapeutic alternative solution.”

Building on its successful experience in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), CTMA plans to continue expanding its offering to include additional therapeutic areas in order to accelerate clinical research. Currently, a majority of clinical trials are delayed and up to 10% of trials are never completed. CTMA’s technology allows healthcare providers to use an app in real-time alongside a patient, to efficiently identify trials running at the site that will match the patient’s profile.

Patients suffering from Rheumatoid Arthritis, Ankylosing Spondylarthritis and Psoriatic Rheumatism are still looking for new therapies as there is a large unmet medical need. Ultimately, the goal of CTMA’s app-based technology is to help bring innovative therapies to patients faster.

Dr. Emmanuelle Dernis-Labous, a rheumatology expert at the Hospital Center of Le Mans, said: “Developing a recruitment algorithm for clinical trials focused on three major rheumatology indications has been a fascinating exercise. This will contribute to making clinical trials more visible and more accessible to patients suffering from these chronic diseases, who are in need of alternative therapeutic options.”

About CTMA:

CTMA is a clinical research service company that is working to change the way patients are detected for clinical trials. Based in Paris, the company has developed an innovative solution to address the critical patient detection problem that affects most clinical trials. In 2014, CTMA launched its innovative, patented methodology and application, to increase recruitment in clinical studies. Since then, CTMA has successfully worked with the larger sponsors in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) – ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn’s disease (CD), where it demonstrated that sites equipped with its solution can recruit by up to four times more than non-equipped sites1.

More than 250 investigational sites have benefited from this unique solution so far. For more information, please visit: www.ctma.fr.

