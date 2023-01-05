CSPs are Modernizing Existing Networks For a Flexible, Cost-Effective Journey to 5G with Mavenir

CSPs across Latin America are transitioning to cloud -native, fully virtualized and fully containerized, software driven networks.

SÃO PAULO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#2G–Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, announces that it is providing its end-to-end solutions portfolio to Communications Service Providers (CSPs) in Latin America to modernize networks and transition to cloud-native. Mavenir’s portfolio enables a globally proven flexible, cost-effective journey to 5G with multi-generational support for all Gs (2G, 3G and 4G) to modernize existing mobile networks while evolving to 5G – providing an evolutionary path with minimal risk.

“5G will soon become a reality across Brazil and the wider Latin America region – powering all segments with benefits far beyond basic connectivity, and naturally, no one wants to be left behind. Mavenir is guiding CSPs through this journey as they strengthen and automate current 2G, 3G and 4G networks by implementing a new cloud-based and microservices architecture to support all the G’s, as they transition to incorporating 5G” says Antonio Correa, Senior Regional Vice President of Southern Europe, Caribbean & Latin America at Mavenir.

Service providers across all geographies are keen to adopt a cloud-native approach as they transition to 5G, reducing time to market and gaining network agility and flexibility to address evolving customer demands. According to a Mavenir and Senza Fili research, adopting 5G SA can mean up to 32% savings in capital expenditures (Capex) and up to 39% savings in operating expenses (Opex).

Recent Deployments

Mavenir is working with CSPs across Latin America, who recognize how critical it is to modernize, automate and future-proof networks. These operators are modernizing the core and setting the stage for the future – where cloud-native networks will be the only way to fulfill the promise of 5G.

Amongst recent announcements, in Latin America, E-Networks announced the partnership with Mavenir to launch Guyana’s first 5G VoLTE (“Voice over LTE”) cellular network. Telefonica Hispam selected Mavenir’s IMS Core technologies for network transformation across fixed and mobile in Mexico, Colombia and Chile – deployed on Telefonica’s private telco cloud infrastructure.

Outside of Latin America, amongst other CSP deployments, Mavenir is enabling Vodafone Portugal, the leading telecommunications provider in the country, for 5G cloud-native with a containerized converged packet core to mobilize its software across multiple systems. Most recently Deutsche Telekom Group using Mavenir for Converged Packet Core, with the first deployment completed in Germany and a subsequent win confirmed with Magyar Telekom – leading Hungarian telecommunications service provider, and a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom, to deploy a cloud-native containerized Converged Packet Core.

Mavenir’s cloud-native fully virtualized and fully containerized core offers CSPs the agility, adaptability, scalability, seamless mobility, high throughput services, and easy deployment and maintenance with automation on any cloud.

