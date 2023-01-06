<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
CSG Systems International to Hold Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Earnings Conference Call on February 1

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) invites you to participate in a conference call on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company’s fourth quarter and year-end 2022 earnings results. The conference call will feature CSG president and chief executive officer Brian Shepherd and CSG chief financial officer Hai Tran.

To reach the conference, call 1-888-412-4131 and use the passcode 2327393.

Click here to join a webcast of CSG’s earnings call in live or archived format.

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future, and tap into guidance along the way from our more than 5k-strong experienced global CSG services team.

Want to learn more about how to be a change maker and industry shaper like our 1,000-plus clients? Visit csgi.com to learn more.

John Rea

Investor Relations

+1 (210) 687-4409

john.rea@csgi.com

