CSG Systems International Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Financial Results:
Fourth quarter 2025 financial results:
- Total revenue was $323.1 million.
- GAAP operating income was $29.1 million, or an operating margin of 9.0%, and non-GAAP operating income was $65.8 million, or a non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 22.3%.
- GAAP earnings per diluted share (EPS) was $0.25 and non-GAAP EPS was $1.53.
- Cash flows from operations were $59.2 million, with non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow of $55.8 million.
Full year 2025 financial results:
- Total revenue was $1.22 billion.
- GAAP operating income was $118.7 million, or an operating margin of 9.7%, and non-GAAP operating income was $226.2 million, or a non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 20.3%.
- GAAP earnings per diluted share (EPS) was $1.98 and non-GAAP EPS was $5.14.
- Cash flows from operations were $155.9 million, with non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow of $146.4 million.
Shareholder Returns:
- CSG declared its quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of common stock, or a total of approximately $9 million, to shareholders, bringing total 2025 dividends declared to approximately $37 million.
- In January 2026, CSG’s Board of Directors approved a 6% increase in CSG’s cash dividend, with quarterly payments of $0.34 per share of common stock.
- During the fourth quarter and full year 2025, CSG repurchased a total of approximately 332,000 shares of its common stock for approximately $25 million, and approximately 1,258,000 shares of its common stock for approximately $83 million, respectively.
Plan of Merger
On October 29, 2025, CSG entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with NEC Corporation, a company incorporated under the laws of Japan (“NEC”) and Canvas Transaction Company, Inc., a Delaware corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC (the “Merger”). On January 30, 2026, CSG’s stockholders approved the adoption of the Merger Agreement at the special meeting of CSG’s stockholders convened for such purpose. The Merger is expected to close by the end of 2026, subject to the satisfaction of the remaining customary closing conditions and required regulatory approvals.
Financial Overview (unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages):
Quarter Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2025
2024
Percent
2025
2024
Percent
GAAP Results:
Revenue
$
323,093
$
316,652
2.0
%
$
1,223,289
$
1,197,248
2.2
%
Operating Income
29,050
42,294
(31.3
%)
118,749
131,333
(9.6
%)
Operating Margin Percentage
9.0
%
13.4
%
9.7
%
11.0
%
EPS
$
0.25
$
1.21
(79.3
%)
$
1.98
$
3.03
(34.7
%)
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
59,201
82,504
(28.2
%)
155,939
135,717
14.9
%
Non-GAAP Results:
Operating Income
$
65,791
$
58,347
12.8
%
$
226,234
$
199,432
13.4
%
Adjusted Operating Margin Percentage
22.3
%
20.1
%
20.3
%
18.1
%
EPS
$
1.53
$
1.65
(7.3
%)
$
5.14
$
4.72
8.9
%
Adjusted EBITDA
79,339
71,937
10.3
%
280,631
253,987
10.5
%
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
55,807
76,611
(27.2
%)
146,391
113,296
29.2
%
For additional information and reconciliations regarding CSG’s use of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the attached Exhibit 2 and the Investor Relations section of CSG’s website at csgi.com.
Results of Operations
GAAP Results: Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $323.1 million, a 2.0% increase when compared to revenue of $316.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Total revenue for the full year 2025 was $1,223.3 million, a 2.2% increase when compared to revenue of $1,197.2 million for the full year 2024. The increases in revenue can be mainly attributed to the continued growth of CSG’s SaaS and related solutions.
GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $29.1 million, or 9.0% of total revenue, compared to $42.3 million, or 13.4% of total revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2024. GAAP operating income for the full year 2025 was $118.7 million, or 9.7% of total revenue, compared to $131.3 million, or 11.0% of total revenue, for the full year 2024. The decreases in GAAP operating income can mainly be attributed to the impact of the Merger transaction-related costs and higher stock-based compensation as a result of accelerating the vesting of certain stock awards.
GAAP EPS for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $0.25, compared to $1.21 for the fourth quarter of 2024. GAAP EPS for the full year 2025 was $1.98, compared to $3.03 for the full year 2024. The decreases in GAAP EPS are mainly attributed to the lower GAAP operating income, discussed above, and a higher GAAP effective income tax rate, as 2024 EPS benefited from a lower effective tax rate due to the release of valuation allowances related to certain U.S. and foreign deferred tax assets and certain one-time benefits.
Non-GAAP Results: Non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $65.8 million, or a non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 22.3%, compared to $58.3 million, or a non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 20.1% for the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP operating income for the full year 2025 was $226.2 million, or a non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 20.3%, compared to $199.4 million, or a non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 18.1% for the full year 2024. The increases in non-GAAP operating margin can be mainly attributed to cost efficiency actions taken during 2024 and 2025.
Non-GAAP EPS for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $1.53, compared to $1.65 for the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in non-GAAP EPS is mainly due to a higher non-GAAP effective tax rate and foreign currency movements. Non-GAAP EPS for the full year 2025 was $5.14, compared to $4.72 for the full year 2024. The increase in non-GAAP EPS for the full year is mainly due the higher non-GAAP operating income, discussed above, offset by foreign currency movements and a higher non-GAAP effective income tax rate in 2025.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flows
Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2025 were $180.0 million compared to $158.4 million as of September 30, 2025 and $161.8 million as of December 31, 2024. CSG had net cash flows provided by operations for the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 of $59.2 million and $82.5 million, respectively, and had non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow of $55.8 million and $76.6 million, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, CSG generated net cash flows from operations of $155.9 million and $135.7 million, respectively, and had non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow of $146.4 million and $113.3 million, respectively.
Additional Information
For information about CSG, please visit CSG’s website at csgi.com. Additional information can be found in the Investor Relations section of the website.
About CSG
CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future and tap into guidance along the way from our fiercely committed and forward-thinking CSGers around the world.
Want to be future-ready and a change-maker like the global brands that trust CSG? Visit csgi.com to learn more.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”).
Forward-looking statements relate to future events and typically address our expected future business and financial performance. All statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "aspire," "believe," "seek," "see," "will," "would," "may," "target," and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words, typically identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relative to the Company’s future plans and prospects, our financial condition, and our expectations concerning our business and the industries we serve, and the Company’s expectations, plans, intentions, strategies or prospects with respect to the proposed Merger.
Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to: we derive a significant portion of our revenue from a limited number of customers; fluctuations in credit market conditions, general global economic and political conditions, and foreign currency exchange rates; our ability to maintain a reliable, secure computing environment; continued market acceptance of our products and services; our ability to continuously develop and enhance products in a timely, cost-effective, technically advanced and competitive manner; our ability to deliver its solutions in a timely fashion within budget, particularly large and complex software implementations; our dependency on the global telecommunications industry, and in particular, the North American telecommunications industry; our ability to meet our financial expectations; increasing competition in our market from companies of greater size and with broader presence; our ability to successfully integrate and manage acquired businesses or assets to achieve expected strategic, operating and financial goals; our ability to protect its intellectual property rights; our ability to conduct business in the international marketplace; our ability to comply with applicable U.S. and International laws and regulations; the ability of the parties to the Merger to complete the proposed Merger on the anticipated terms and timing, or at all; the satisfaction or waiver of other conditions to the completion of the proposed Merger; the risk that our stock price may fluctuate during the pendency of the proposed Merger and may decline if the proposed Merger is not completed; potential litigation relating to the proposed Merger that could be instituted against use or our directors, managers or officers, including the delay, expense or other effects of any outcomes related thereto; the risk that disruptions from the proposed Merger will harm our business, including current plans and operations, including during the pendency of the proposed Merger; our ability to retain, motivate, and hire key personnel; the diversion of management’s time and attention from ordinary course business operations to completion of the proposed Merger and integration matters; potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement, pendency or completion of the proposed Merger; legislative, regulatory and economic developments; potential business uncertainty, including changes to existing business relationships, during the pendency of the proposed Merger that could affect our financial performance; certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed Merger that may impact our ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including but not limited to acts of terrorism, outbreaks of war or hostilities or global pandemics, as well as management’s response to any of the aforementioned factors; the possibility that the proposed Merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; unexpected costs, liabilities or delays associated with the Merger; the response of competitors to the Merger; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the proposed Merger, including in circumstances requiring us to pay a termination fee; the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the Merger, including the expected synergies and cost saving; the possibility that competing or superior acquisition proposals for the Company will be made; the risks identified Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future events and trends that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and actual future results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those reflected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by federal securities laws.
CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS-UNAUDITED
(in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
180,011
$
161,789
Settlement and merchant reserve assets
350,390
343,235
Trade accounts receivable:
Billed, net of allowance of $3,277 and $3,041
299,724
266,903
Unbilled
67,888
80,173
Income taxes receivable
3,443
2,600
Other current assets
36,227
46,182
Total current assets
937,683
900,882
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net of depreciation of $122,947 and $133,514
42,505
56,595
Operating lease right-of-use assets
16,278
24,166
Software, net of amortization of $154,240 and $154,648
19,716
19,927
Goodwill
324,706
316,041
Acquired customer contracts, net of amortization of $148,567 and $133,279
28,589
39,377
Customer contract costs, net of amortization of $50,245 and $44,587
71,613
60,809
Deferred income taxes
83,630
73,295
Other assets
19,887
9,595
Total non-current assets
606,924
599,805
Total assets
$
1,544,607
$
1,500,687
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term debt
$
-
$
7,500
Operating lease liabilities
4,837
11,067
Customer deposits
47,633
41,448
Trade accounts payable
45,281
36,370
Accrued employee compensation
81,001
67,944
Settlement and merchant reserve liabilities
348,257
341,924
Deferred revenue
50,738
54,424
Income taxes payable
1,116
7,802
Other current liabilities
71,941
46,730
Total current liabilities
650,804
615,209
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term debt, net of unamortized discounts of $10,548 and $12,128
539,452
530,997
Operating lease liabilities
21,152
25,020
Deferred revenue
29,480
26,469
Income taxes payable
2,371
2,732
Deferred income taxes
-
94
Other non-current liabilities
17,649
17,597
Total non-current liabilities
610,104
602,909
Total liabilities
1,260,908
1,218,118
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share; 10,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding
-
-
Common stock, par value $.01 per share; 100,000 shares authorized; 28,370 and 28,854 shares outstanding
721
718
Additional paid-in capital
532,885
518,215
Treasury stock, at cost; 42,371 and 41,583 shares
(1,243,972
)
(1,194,224
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss):
Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments
(45,042
)
(62,290
)
Accumulated earnings
1,039,107
1,020,150
Total stockholders' equity
283,699
282,569
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,544,607
$
1,500,687
CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME-UNAUDITED
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Revenue
$
323,093
$
316,652
$
1,223,289
$
1,197,248
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, shown separately below)
161,397
154,197
623,569
614,463
Other operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
86,216
71,519
281,476
258,313
Depreciation
4,208
5,336
18,107
21,622
Restructuring and reorganization charges
2,271
1,283
19,818
13,323
Total operating expenses
294,043
274,358
1,104,540
1,065,915
Operating income
29,050
42,294
118,749
131,333
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(6,990
)
(7,487
)
(28,954
)
(30,469
)
Interest income
938
2,044
5,204
8,685
Loss on debt extinguishment
-
-
(453
)
-
Other, net
(62
)
4,178
(3,849
)
2,723
Total other
(6,114
)
(1,265
)
(28,052
)
(19,061
)
Income before income taxes
22,936
41,029
90,697
112,272
Income tax provision
(15,935
)
(6,561
)
(34,816
)
(25,420
)
Net income
$
7,001
$
34,468
$
55,881
$
86,852
Weighted-average shares outstanding:
Basic
27,492
27,957
27,694
28,345
Diluted
28,502
28,523
28,218
28,665
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.25
$
1.23
$
2.02
$
3.06
Diluted
0.25
1.21
1.98
3.03
CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS-UNAUDITED
(in thousands)
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
55,881
$
86,852
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities-
Depreciation
18,979
22,061
Amortization
53,480
50,447
Loss on debt extinguishment
453
-
Asset impairments
251
717
Gain on lease modifications
-
(174
)
(Gain) loss on unrealized foreign currency transactions and other, net
655
(525
)
Deferred income taxes
(9,240
)
(16,503
)
Stock-based compensation
45,264
33,564
Subtotal
165,723
176,439
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired amounts:
Trade accounts receivable, net
(24,798
)
4,134
Other current and non-current assets and liabilities
(14,664
)
(13,042
)
Income taxes payable/receivable
(7,839
)
2,126
Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities
41,438
(38,486
)
Deferred revenue
(3,921
)
4,546
Net cash provided by operating activities
155,939
135,717
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of software, property, and equipment
(14,548
)
(22,421
)
Proceeds from sale of software, property, and equipment
412
-
Business combinations, net of cash and settlement assets acquired of $46,432 in 2024
-
17,293
Net cash used in investing activities
(14,136
)
(5,128
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
2,473
3,072
Payments of cash dividends
(37,396
)
(26,608
)
Repurchases of common stock
(83,177
)
(67,745
)
Deferred acquisition payments
(314
)
(2,488
)
Proceeds from long-term debt
150,625
15,000
Payments on long-term debt
(151,250
)
(22,500
)
Payments of debt financing costs
(2,258
)
-
Payments on financing obligations
(6,194
)
(2,538
)
Settlement and merchant reserve activity
6,047
23,884
Net cash used in financing activities
(121,444
)
(79,923
)
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
5,064
(7,779
)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
25,423
42,887
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
506,763
463,876
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
$
532,186
$
506,763
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Cash paid during the period for-
Interest
$
25,391
$
27,119
Income taxes
52,212
39,944
Non-cash investing and financing activities-
Software, property, and equipment included in current and non-current liabilities.
11,376
8,469
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
180,011
$
161,789
Settlement and merchant reserve assets
350,390
343,235
Restricted cash included in non-current assets
1,785
1,739
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
$
532,186
$
506,763
CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE ANALYSIS
Revenue by Significant Customers: 10% or more of Revenue
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
Charter
$
61,781
19
%
$
58,859
19
%
$
59,733
19
%
Comcast
52,248
16
%
53,204
18
%
58,935
19
%
Year Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Amount
% of Revenue
Amount
% of Revenue
Charter
$
235,910
19
%
$
240,281
20
%
Comcast
209,626
17
%
225,004
19
%
Revenue by Vertical
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Broadband/Cable/Satellite
51
%
51
%
51
%
Telecommunications
19
%
18
%
20
%
All other
30
%
31
%
29
%
Total revenue
100
%
100
%
100
%
Year Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Broadband/Cable/Satellite
51
%
52
%
Telecommunications
18
%
18
%
All other
31
%
30
%
Total revenue
100
%
100
%
Revenue by Geography
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
Americas
84
%
85
%
84
%
Europe, Middle East and Africa
11
%
10
%
10
%
Asia Pacific
5
%
5
%
6
%
Total revenue
100
%
100
%
100
%
Year Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Americas
85
%
87
%
Europe, Middle East and Africa
10
%
9
%
Asia Pacific
5
%
4
%
Total revenue
100
%
100
%
CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
DISCLOSURES FOR NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Limitations
To supplement its condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), CSG uses non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP adjusted operating margin percentage, non-GAAP EPS, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, and non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow. CSG believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with its GAAP financial measures, provide investors with greater transparency to the information used by CSG’s management in its financial and operational decision making. CSG uses these non-GAAP financial measures for the following purposes:
- Certain internal financial planning, reporting, and analysis;
- Forecasting and budgeting;
- Certain management compensation incentives; and
- Communications with CSG’s Board of Directors, stockholders, financial analysts, and investors.
These non-GAAP financial measures are provided with the intent of providing investors with the following information:
