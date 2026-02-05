CSG Systems International Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today reported results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.



Financial Results:

Fourth quarter 2025 financial results:

  • Total revenue was $323.1 million.
  • GAAP operating income was $29.1 million, or an operating margin of 9.0%, and non-GAAP operating income was $65.8 million, or a non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 22.3%.
  • GAAP earnings per diluted share (EPS) was $0.25 and non-GAAP EPS was $1.53.
  • Cash flows from operations were $59.2 million, with non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow of $55.8 million.

Full year 2025 financial results:

  • Total revenue was $1.22 billion.
  • GAAP operating income was $118.7 million, or an operating margin of 9.7%, and non-GAAP operating income was $226.2 million, or a non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 20.3%.
  • GAAP earnings per diluted share (EPS) was $1.98 and non-GAAP EPS was $5.14.
  • Cash flows from operations were $155.9 million, with non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow of $146.4 million.

Shareholder Returns:

  • CSG declared its quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of common stock, or a total of approximately $9 million, to shareholders, bringing total 2025 dividends declared to approximately $37 million.
  • In January 2026, CSG’s Board of Directors approved a 6% increase in CSG’s cash dividend, with quarterly payments of $0.34 per share of common stock.
  • During the fourth quarter and full year 2025, CSG repurchased a total of approximately 332,000 shares of its common stock for approximately $25 million, and approximately 1,258,000 shares of its common stock for approximately $83 million, respectively.

Plan of Merger

On October 29, 2025, CSG entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with NEC Corporation, a company incorporated under the laws of Japan (“NEC”) and Canvas Transaction Company, Inc., a Delaware corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC (the “Merger”). On January 30, 2026, CSG’s stockholders approved the adoption of the Merger Agreement at the special meeting of CSG’s stockholders convened for such purpose. The Merger is expected to close by the end of 2026, subject to the satisfaction of the remaining customary closing conditions and required regulatory approvals.

Financial Overview (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages):

 

 

Quarter Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2025

 

2024

 

Percent
Changed

 

2025

 

2024

 

Percent
Changed

GAAP Results:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

$

323,093

 

 

$

316,652

 

 

2.0

%

 

$

1,223,289

 

 

$

1,197,248

 

 

2.2

%

Operating Income

 

 

29,050

 

 

 

42,294

 

 

(31.3

%)

 

 

118,749

 

 

 

131,333

 

 

(9.6

%)

Operating Margin Percentage

 

 

9.0

%

 

 

13.4

%

 

 

 

 

9.7

%

 

 

11.0

%

 

 

EPS

 

$

0.25

 

 

$

1.21

 

 

(79.3

%)

 

$

1.98

 

 

$

3.03

 

 

(34.7

%)

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

 

 

59,201

 

 

 

82,504

 

 

(28.2

%)

 

 

155,939

 

 

 

135,717

 

 

14.9

%

Non-GAAP Results:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Income

 

$

65,791

 

 

$

58,347

 

 

12.8

%

 

$

226,234

 

 

$

199,432

 

 

13.4

%

Adjusted Operating Margin Percentage

 

 

22.3

%

 

 

20.1

%

 

 

 

 

20.3

%

 

 

18.1

%

 

 

EPS

 

$

1.53

 

 

$

1.65

 

 

(7.3

%)

 

$

5.14

 

 

$

4.72

 

 

8.9

%

Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

79,339

 

 

 

71,937

 

 

10.3

%

 

 

280,631

 

 

 

253,987

 

 

10.5

%

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

 

 

55,807

 

 

 

76,611

 

 

(27.2

%)

 

 

146,391

 

 

 

113,296

 

 

29.2

%

For additional information and reconciliations regarding CSG’s use of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the attached Exhibit 2 and the Investor Relations section of CSG’s website at csgi.com.

Results of Operations

GAAP Results: Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $323.1 million, a 2.0% increase when compared to revenue of $316.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Total revenue for the full year 2025 was $1,223.3 million, a 2.2% increase when compared to revenue of $1,197.2 million for the full year 2024. The increases in revenue can be mainly attributed to the continued growth of CSG’s SaaS and related solutions.

GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $29.1 million, or 9.0% of total revenue, compared to $42.3 million, or 13.4% of total revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2024. GAAP operating income for the full year 2025 was $118.7 million, or 9.7% of total revenue, compared to $131.3 million, or 11.0% of total revenue, for the full year 2024. The decreases in GAAP operating income can mainly be attributed to the impact of the Merger transaction-related costs and higher stock-based compensation as a result of accelerating the vesting of certain stock awards.

GAAP EPS for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $0.25, compared to $1.21 for the fourth quarter of 2024. GAAP EPS for the full year 2025 was $1.98, compared to $3.03 for the full year 2024. The decreases in GAAP EPS are mainly attributed to the lower GAAP operating income, discussed above, and a higher GAAP effective income tax rate, as 2024 EPS benefited from a lower effective tax rate due to the release of valuation allowances related to certain U.S. and foreign deferred tax assets and certain one-time benefits.

Non-GAAP Results: Non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $65.8 million, or a non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 22.3%, compared to $58.3 million, or a non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 20.1% for the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP operating income for the full year 2025 was $226.2 million, or a non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 20.3%, compared to $199.4 million, or a non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 18.1% for the full year 2024. The increases in non-GAAP operating margin can be mainly attributed to cost efficiency actions taken during 2024 and 2025.

Non-GAAP EPS for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $1.53, compared to $1.65 for the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in non-GAAP EPS is mainly due to a higher non-GAAP effective tax rate and foreign currency movements. Non-GAAP EPS for the full year 2025 was $5.14, compared to $4.72 for the full year 2024. The increase in non-GAAP EPS for the full year is mainly due the higher non-GAAP operating income, discussed above, offset by foreign currency movements and a higher non-GAAP effective income tax rate in 2025.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2025 were $180.0 million compared to $158.4 million as of September 30, 2025 and $161.8 million as of December 31, 2024. CSG had net cash flows provided by operations for the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 of $59.2 million and $82.5 million, respectively, and had non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow of $55.8 million and $76.6 million, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, CSG generated net cash flows from operations of $155.9 million and $135.7 million, respectively, and had non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow of $146.4 million and $113.3 million, respectively.

Additional Information

For information about CSG, please visit CSG’s website at csgi.com. Additional information can be found in the Investor Relations section of the website.

About CSG

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future and tap into guidance along the way from our fiercely committed and forward-thinking CSGers around the world.

Want to be future-ready and a change-maker like the global brands that trust CSG? Visit csgi.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”).

Forward-looking statements relate to future events and typically address our expected future business and financial performance. All statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "aspire," "believe," "seek," "see," "will," "would," "may," "target," and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words, typically identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relative to the Company’s future plans and prospects, our financial condition, and our expectations concerning our business and the industries we serve, and the Company’s expectations, plans, intentions, strategies or prospects with respect to the proposed Merger.

Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to: we derive a significant portion of our revenue from a limited number of customers; fluctuations in credit market conditions, general global economic and political conditions, and foreign currency exchange rates; our ability to maintain a reliable, secure computing environment; continued market acceptance of our products and services; our ability to continuously develop and enhance products in a timely, cost-effective, technically advanced and competitive manner; our ability to deliver its solutions in a timely fashion within budget, particularly large and complex software implementations; our dependency on the global telecommunications industry, and in particular, the North American telecommunications industry; our ability to meet our financial expectations; increasing competition in our market from companies of greater size and with broader presence; our ability to successfully integrate and manage acquired businesses or assets to achieve expected strategic, operating and financial goals; our ability to protect its intellectual property rights; our ability to conduct business in the international marketplace; our ability to comply with applicable U.S. and International laws and regulations; the ability of the parties to the Merger to complete the proposed Merger on the anticipated terms and timing, or at all; the satisfaction or waiver of other conditions to the completion of the proposed Merger; the risk that our stock price may fluctuate during the pendency of the proposed Merger and may decline if the proposed Merger is not completed; potential litigation relating to the proposed Merger that could be instituted against use or our directors, managers or officers, including the delay, expense or other effects of any outcomes related thereto; the risk that disruptions from the proposed Merger will harm our business, including current plans and operations, including during the pendency of the proposed Merger; our ability to retain, motivate, and hire key personnel; the diversion of management’s time and attention from ordinary course business operations to completion of the proposed Merger and integration matters; potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement, pendency or completion of the proposed Merger; legislative, regulatory and economic developments; potential business uncertainty, including changes to existing business relationships, during the pendency of the proposed Merger that could affect our financial performance; certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed Merger that may impact our ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including but not limited to acts of terrorism, outbreaks of war or hostilities or global pandemics, as well as management’s response to any of the aforementioned factors; the possibility that the proposed Merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; unexpected costs, liabilities or delays associated with the Merger; the response of competitors to the Merger; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the proposed Merger, including in circumstances requiring us to pay a termination fee; the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the Merger, including the expected synergies and cost saving; the possibility that competing or superior acquisition proposals for the Company will be made; the risks identified Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future events and trends that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and actual future results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those reflected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by federal securities laws.

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS-UNAUDITED

(in thousands)

 

 

 

December 31,
2025

 

December 31,
2024

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

180,011

 

 

$

161,789

 

Settlement and merchant reserve assets

 

 

350,390

 

 

 

343,235

 

Trade accounts receivable:

 

 

 

 

Billed, net of allowance of $3,277 and $3,041

 

 

299,724

 

 

 

266,903

 

Unbilled

 

 

67,888

 

 

 

80,173

 

Income taxes receivable

 

 

3,443

 

 

 

2,600

 

Other current assets

 

 

36,227

 

 

 

46,182

 

Total current assets

 

 

937,683

 

 

 

900,882

 

Non-current assets:

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net of depreciation of $122,947 and $133,514

 

 

42,505

 

 

 

56,595

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

16,278

 

 

 

24,166

 

Software, net of amortization of $154,240 and $154,648

 

 

19,716

 

 

 

19,927

 

Goodwill

 

 

324,706

 

 

 

316,041

 

Acquired customer contracts, net of amortization of $148,567 and $133,279

 

 

28,589

 

 

 

39,377

 

Customer contract costs, net of amortization of $50,245 and $44,587

 

 

71,613

 

 

 

60,809

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

83,630

 

 

 

73,295

 

Other assets

 

 

19,887

 

 

 

9,595

 

Total non-current assets

 

 

606,924

 

 

 

599,805

 

Total assets

 

$

1,544,607

 

 

$

1,500,687

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

$

-

 

 

$

7,500

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

4,837

 

 

 

11,067

 

Customer deposits

 

 

47,633

 

 

 

41,448

 

Trade accounts payable

 

 

45,281

 

 

 

36,370

 

Accrued employee compensation

 

 

81,001

 

 

 

67,944

 

Settlement and merchant reserve liabilities

 

 

348,257

 

 

 

341,924

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

50,738

 

 

 

54,424

 

Income taxes payable

 

 

1,116

 

 

 

7,802

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

71,941

 

 

 

46,730

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

650,804

 

 

 

615,209

 

Non-current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt, net of unamortized discounts of $10,548 and $12,128

 

 

539,452

 

 

 

530,997

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

21,152

 

 

 

25,020

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

29,480

 

 

 

26,469

 

Income taxes payable

 

 

2,371

 

 

 

2,732

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

-

 

 

 

94

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

 

17,649

 

 

 

17,597

 

Total non-current liabilities

 

 

610,104

 

 

 

602,909

 

Total liabilities

 

 

1,260,908

 

 

 

1,218,118

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share; 10,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Common stock, par value $.01 per share; 100,000 shares authorized; 28,370 and 28,854 shares outstanding

 

 

721

 

 

 

718

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

532,885

 

 

 

518,215

 

Treasury stock, at cost; 42,371 and 41,583 shares

 

 

(1,243,972

)

 

 

(1,194,224

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss):

 

 

 

 

Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments

 

 

(45,042

)

 

 

(62,290

)

Accumulated earnings

 

 

1,039,107

 

 

 

1,020,150

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

283,699

 

 

 

282,569

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

1,544,607

 

 

$

1,500,687

 

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME-UNAUDITED

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

Year Ended

 

December 31,
2025

 

December 31,
2024

 

December 31,
2025

 

December 31,
2024

Revenue

$

323,093

 

 

$

316,652

 

 

$

1,223,289

 

 

$

1,197,248

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, shown separately below)

 

161,397

 

 

 

154,197

 

 

 

623,569

 

 

 

614,463

 

Other operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

86,216

 

 

 

71,519

 

 

 

281,476

 

 

 

258,313

 

Depreciation

 

4,208

 

 

 

5,336

 

 

 

18,107

 

 

 

21,622

 

Restructuring and reorganization charges

 

2,271

 

 

 

1,283

 

 

 

19,818

 

 

 

13,323

 

Total operating expenses

 

294,043

 

 

 

274,358

 

 

 

1,104,540

 

 

 

1,065,915

 

Operating income

 

29,050

 

 

 

42,294

 

 

 

118,749

 

 

 

131,333

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

(6,990

)

 

 

(7,487

)

 

 

(28,954

)

 

 

(30,469

)

Interest income

 

938

 

 

 

2,044

 

 

 

5,204

 

 

 

8,685

 

Loss on debt extinguishment

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(453

)

 

 

-

 

Other, net

 

(62

)

 

 

4,178

 

 

 

(3,849

)

 

 

2,723

 

Total other

 

(6,114

)

 

 

(1,265

)

 

 

(28,052

)

 

 

(19,061

)

Income before income taxes

 

22,936

 

 

 

41,029

 

 

 

90,697

 

 

 

112,272

 

Income tax provision

 

(15,935

)

 

 

(6,561

)

 

 

(34,816

)

 

 

(25,420

)

Net income

$

7,001

 

 

$

34,468

 

 

$

55,881

 

 

$

86,852

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

27,492

 

 

 

27,957

 

 

 

27,694

 

 

 

28,345

 

Diluted

 

28,502

 

 

 

28,523

 

 

 

28,218

 

 

 

28,665

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.25

 

 

$

1.23

 

 

$

2.02

 

 

$

3.06

 

Diluted

 

0.25

 

 

 

1.21

 

 

 

1.98

 

 

 

3.03

 

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS-UNAUDITED

(in thousands)

 

 

Year Ended

 

December 31,
2025

 

December 31,
2024

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income

$

55,881

 

 

$

86,852

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities-

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

18,979

 

 

 

22,061

 

Amortization

 

53,480

 

 

 

50,447

 

Loss on debt extinguishment

 

453

 

 

 

-

 

Asset impairments

 

251

 

 

 

717

 

Gain on lease modifications

 

-

 

 

 

(174

)

(Gain) loss on unrealized foreign currency transactions and other, net

 

655

 

 

 

(525

)

Deferred income taxes

 

(9,240

)

 

 

(16,503

)

Stock-based compensation

 

45,264

 

 

 

33,564

 

Subtotal

 

165,723

 

 

 

176,439

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired amounts:

 

 

 

Trade accounts receivable, net

 

(24,798

)

 

 

4,134

 

Other current and non-current assets and liabilities

 

(14,664

)

 

 

(13,042

)

Income taxes payable/receivable

 

(7,839

)

 

 

2,126

 

Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

41,438

 

 

 

(38,486

)

Deferred revenue

 

(3,921

)

 

 

4,546

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

155,939

 

 

 

135,717

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Purchases of software, property, and equipment

 

(14,548

)

 

 

(22,421

)

Proceeds from sale of software, property, and equipment

 

412

 

 

 

-

 

Business combinations, net of cash and settlement assets acquired of $46,432 in 2024

 

-

 

 

 

17,293

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(14,136

)

 

 

(5,128

)

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

 

2,473

 

 

 

3,072

 

Payments of cash dividends

 

(37,396

)

 

 

(26,608

)

Repurchases of common stock

 

(83,177

)

 

 

(67,745

)

Deferred acquisition payments

 

(314

)

 

 

(2,488

)

Proceeds from long-term debt

 

150,625

 

 

 

15,000

 

Payments on long-term debt

 

(151,250

)

 

 

(22,500

)

Payments of debt financing costs

 

(2,258

)

 

 

-

 

Payments on financing obligations

 

(6,194

)

 

 

(2,538

)

Settlement and merchant reserve activity

 

6,047

 

 

 

23,884

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(121,444

)

 

 

(79,923

)

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

5,064

 

 

 

(7,779

)

 

 

 

 

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

25,423

 

 

 

42,887

 

 

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

506,763

 

 

 

463,876

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$

532,186

 

 

$

506,763

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:

 

 

 

Cash paid during the period for-

 

 

 

Interest

$

25,391

 

 

$

27,119

 

Income taxes

 

52,212

 

 

 

39,944

 

 

 

 

 

Non-cash investing and financing activities-

 

 

 

Software, property, and equipment included in current and non-current liabilities.

 

11,376

 

 

 

8,469

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

180,011

 

 

$

161,789

 

Settlement and merchant reserve assets

 

350,390

 

 

 

343,235

 

Restricted cash included in non-current assets

 

1,785

 

 

 

1,739

 

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

$

532,186

 

 

$

506,763

 

EXHIBIT 1
CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE ANALYSIS

Revenue by Significant Customers: 10% or more of Revenue

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

Quarter Ended

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

December 31, 2025

 

September 30, 2025

 

December 31, 2024

 

 

Amount

 

% of
Revenue

 

Amount

 

% of
Revenue

 

Amount

 

% of
Revenue

Charter

 

$

61,781

 

19

%

 

$

58,859

 

19

%

 

$

59,733

 

19

%

Comcast

 

 

52,248

 

16

%

 

 

53,204

 

18

%

 

 

58,935

 

19

%

 

 

Year Ended

 

Year Ended

 

 

December 31, 2025

 

December 31, 2024

 

 

Amount

 

% of Revenue

 

Amount

 

% of Revenue

Charter

 

$

235,910

 

19

%

 

$

240,281

 

20

%

Comcast

 

 

209,626

 

17

%

 

 

225,004

 

19

%

Revenue by Vertical

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

Quarter Ended

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

December 31,
2025

 

September 30,
2025

 

December 31,
2024

Broadband/Cable/Satellite

 

51

%

 

51

%

 

51

%

Telecommunications

 

19

%

 

18

%

 

20

%

All other

 

30

%

 

31

%

 

29

%

Total revenue

 

100

%

 

100

%

 

100

%

 

 

Year Ended

 

Year Ended

 

 

December 31, 2025

 

December 31, 2024

Broadband/Cable/Satellite

 

51

%

 

52

%

Telecommunications

 

18

%

 

18

%

All other

 

31

%

 

30

%

Total revenue

 

100

%

 

100

%

Revenue by Geography

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

Quarter Ended

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

December 31, 2025

 

September 30, 2025

 

December 31, 2024

Americas

 

84

%

 

85

%

 

84

%

Europe, Middle East and Africa

 

11

%

 

10

%

 

10

%

Asia Pacific

 

5

%

 

5

%

 

6

%

Total revenue

 

100

%

 

100

%

 

100

%

 

 

Year Ended

 

Year Ended

 

 

December 31, 2025

 

December 31, 2024

Americas

 

85

%

 

87

%

Europe, Middle East and Africa

 

10

%

 

9

%

Asia Pacific

 

5

%

 

4

%

Total revenue

 

100

%

 

100

%

EXHIBIT 2
CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
DISCLOSURES FOR NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Limitations

To supplement its condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), CSG uses non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP adjusted operating margin percentage, non-GAAP EPS, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, and non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow. CSG believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with its GAAP financial measures, provide investors with greater transparency to the information used by CSG’s management in its financial and operational decision making. CSG uses these non-GAAP financial measures for the following purposes:

  • Certain internal financial planning, reporting, and analysis;
  • Forecasting and budgeting;
  • Certain management compensation incentives; and
  • Communications with CSG’s Board of Directors, stockholders, financial analysts, and investors.

These non-GAAP financial measures are provided with the intent of providing investors with the following information:

Contacts

For more information, contact:
John Rea, SVP, Head of Finance, Treasury, Investor Relations, and ESG Reporting
(210) 687-4409
E-mail: John.Rea@csgi.com

Kyle Fisher, Senior Manager, Treasury and Investor Relations
(303) 796-2851
E-mail: Kyle.Fisher@csgi.com


