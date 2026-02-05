CSG Systems International Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today reported results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

Financial Results:

Fourth quarter 2025 financial results:

Total revenue was $323.1 million .

. GAAP operating income was $29.1 million , or an operating margin of 9.0% , and non-GAAP operating income was $65.8 million , or a non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 22.3% .

, or an operating margin of , and non-GAAP operating income was , or a non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of . GAAP earnings per diluted share (EPS) was $0.25 and non-GAAP EPS was $1.53 .

and non-GAAP EPS was . Cash flows from operations were $59.2 million, with non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow of $55.8 million.

Full year 2025 financial results:

Total revenue was $1.22 billion .

. GAAP operating income was $118.7 million , or an operating margin of 9.7%, and non-GAAP operating income was $226.2 million , or a non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 20.3% .

, or an operating margin of and non-GAAP operating income was , or a non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of . GAAP earnings per diluted share (EPS) was $1.98 and non-GAAP EPS was $5.14 .

and non-GAAP EPS was . Cash flows from operations were $155.9 million, with non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow of $146.4 million.

Shareholder Returns:

CSG declared its quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of common stock, or a total of approximately $9 million , to shareholders, bringing total 2025 dividends declared to approximately $37 million .

per share of common stock, or a total of approximately , to shareholders, bringing total 2025 dividends declared to approximately . In January 2026, CSG’s Board of Directors approved a 6% increase in CSG’s cash dividend, with quarterly payments of $0.34 per share of common stock.

increase in CSG’s cash dividend, with quarterly payments of $0.34 per share of common stock. During the fourth quarter and full year 2025, CSG repurchased a total of approximately 332,000 shares of its common stock for approximately $25 million, and approximately 1,258,000 shares of its common stock for approximately $83 million, respectively.

Plan of Merger

On October 29, 2025, CSG entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with NEC Corporation, a company incorporated under the laws of Japan (“NEC”) and Canvas Transaction Company, Inc., a Delaware corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC (the “Merger”). On January 30, 2026, CSG’s stockholders approved the adoption of the Merger Agreement at the special meeting of CSG’s stockholders convened for such purpose. The Merger is expected to close by the end of 2026, subject to the satisfaction of the remaining customary closing conditions and required regulatory approvals.

Financial Overview (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages):

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Percent

Changed 2025 2024 Percent

Changed GAAP Results: Revenue $ 323,093 $ 316,652 2.0 % $ 1,223,289 $ 1,197,248 2.2 % Operating Income 29,050 42,294 (31.3 %) 118,749 131,333 (9.6 %) Operating Margin Percentage 9.0 % 13.4 % 9.7 % 11.0 % EPS $ 0.25 $ 1.21 (79.3 %) $ 1.98 $ 3.03 (34.7 %) Cash Flows from Operating Activities 59,201 82,504 (28.2 %) 155,939 135,717 14.9 % Non-GAAP Results: Operating Income $ 65,791 $ 58,347 12.8 % $ 226,234 $ 199,432 13.4 % Adjusted Operating Margin Percentage 22.3 % 20.1 % 20.3 % 18.1 % EPS $ 1.53 $ 1.65 (7.3 %) $ 5.14 $ 4.72 8.9 % Adjusted EBITDA 79,339 71,937 10.3 % 280,631 253,987 10.5 % Adjusted Free Cash Flow 55,807 76,611 (27.2 %) 146,391 113,296 29.2 %

For additional information and reconciliations regarding CSG’s use of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the attached Exhibit 2 and the Investor Relations section of CSG’s website at csgi.com.

Results of Operations

GAAP Results: Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $323.1 million, a 2.0% increase when compared to revenue of $316.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Total revenue for the full year 2025 was $1,223.3 million, a 2.2% increase when compared to revenue of $1,197.2 million for the full year 2024. The increases in revenue can be mainly attributed to the continued growth of CSG’s SaaS and related solutions.

GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $29.1 million, or 9.0% of total revenue, compared to $42.3 million, or 13.4% of total revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2024. GAAP operating income for the full year 2025 was $118.7 million, or 9.7% of total revenue, compared to $131.3 million, or 11.0% of total revenue, for the full year 2024. The decreases in GAAP operating income can mainly be attributed to the impact of the Merger transaction-related costs and higher stock-based compensation as a result of accelerating the vesting of certain stock awards.

GAAP EPS for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $0.25, compared to $1.21 for the fourth quarter of 2024. GAAP EPS for the full year 2025 was $1.98, compared to $3.03 for the full year 2024. The decreases in GAAP EPS are mainly attributed to the lower GAAP operating income, discussed above, and a higher GAAP effective income tax rate, as 2024 EPS benefited from a lower effective tax rate due to the release of valuation allowances related to certain U.S. and foreign deferred tax assets and certain one-time benefits.

Non-GAAP Results: Non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $65.8 million, or a non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 22.3%, compared to $58.3 million, or a non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 20.1% for the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP operating income for the full year 2025 was $226.2 million, or a non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 20.3%, compared to $199.4 million, or a non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 18.1% for the full year 2024. The increases in non-GAAP operating margin can be mainly attributed to cost efficiency actions taken during 2024 and 2025.

Non-GAAP EPS for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $1.53, compared to $1.65 for the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in non-GAAP EPS is mainly due to a higher non-GAAP effective tax rate and foreign currency movements. Non-GAAP EPS for the full year 2025 was $5.14, compared to $4.72 for the full year 2024. The increase in non-GAAP EPS for the full year is mainly due the higher non-GAAP operating income, discussed above, offset by foreign currency movements and a higher non-GAAP effective income tax rate in 2025.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2025 were $180.0 million compared to $158.4 million as of September 30, 2025 and $161.8 million as of December 31, 2024. CSG had net cash flows provided by operations for the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 of $59.2 million and $82.5 million, respectively, and had non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow of $55.8 million and $76.6 million, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, CSG generated net cash flows from operations of $155.9 million and $135.7 million, respectively, and had non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow of $146.4 million and $113.3 million, respectively.

Additional Information

For information about CSG, please visit CSG’s website at csgi.com. Additional information can be found in the Investor Relations section of the website.

About CSG

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future and tap into guidance along the way from our fiercely committed and forward-thinking CSGers around the world.

Want to be future-ready and a change-maker like the global brands that trust CSG? Visit csgi.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”).

Forward-looking statements relate to future events and typically address our expected future business and financial performance. All statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "aspire," "believe," "seek," "see," "will," "would," "may," "target," and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words, typically identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relative to the Company’s future plans and prospects, our financial condition, and our expectations concerning our business and the industries we serve, and the Company’s expectations, plans, intentions, strategies or prospects with respect to the proposed Merger.

Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to: we derive a significant portion of our revenue from a limited number of customers; fluctuations in credit market conditions, general global economic and political conditions, and foreign currency exchange rates; our ability to maintain a reliable, secure computing environment; continued market acceptance of our products and services; our ability to continuously develop and enhance products in a timely, cost-effective, technically advanced and competitive manner; our ability to deliver its solutions in a timely fashion within budget, particularly large and complex software implementations; our dependency on the global telecommunications industry, and in particular, the North American telecommunications industry; our ability to meet our financial expectations; increasing competition in our market from companies of greater size and with broader presence; our ability to successfully integrate and manage acquired businesses or assets to achieve expected strategic, operating and financial goals; our ability to protect its intellectual property rights; our ability to conduct business in the international marketplace; our ability to comply with applicable U.S. and International laws and regulations; the ability of the parties to the Merger to complete the proposed Merger on the anticipated terms and timing, or at all; the satisfaction or waiver of other conditions to the completion of the proposed Merger; the risk that our stock price may fluctuate during the pendency of the proposed Merger and may decline if the proposed Merger is not completed; potential litigation relating to the proposed Merger that could be instituted against use or our directors, managers or officers, including the delay, expense or other effects of any outcomes related thereto; the risk that disruptions from the proposed Merger will harm our business, including current plans and operations, including during the pendency of the proposed Merger; our ability to retain, motivate, and hire key personnel; the diversion of management’s time and attention from ordinary course business operations to completion of the proposed Merger and integration matters; potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement, pendency or completion of the proposed Merger; legislative, regulatory and economic developments; potential business uncertainty, including changes to existing business relationships, during the pendency of the proposed Merger that could affect our financial performance; certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed Merger that may impact our ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including but not limited to acts of terrorism, outbreaks of war or hostilities or global pandemics, as well as management’s response to any of the aforementioned factors; the possibility that the proposed Merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; unexpected costs, liabilities or delays associated with the Merger; the response of competitors to the Merger; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the proposed Merger, including in circumstances requiring us to pay a termination fee; the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the Merger, including the expected synergies and cost saving; the possibility that competing or superior acquisition proposals for the Company will be made; the risks identified Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future events and trends that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and actual future results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those reflected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by federal securities laws.

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS-UNAUDITED (in thousands) December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 180,011 $ 161,789 Settlement and merchant reserve assets 350,390 343,235 Trade accounts receivable: Billed, net of allowance of $3,277 and $3,041 299,724 266,903 Unbilled 67,888 80,173 Income taxes receivable 3,443 2,600 Other current assets 36,227 46,182 Total current assets 937,683 900,882 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net of depreciation of $122,947 and $133,514 42,505 56,595 Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,278 24,166 Software, net of amortization of $154,240 and $154,648 19,716 19,927 Goodwill 324,706 316,041 Acquired customer contracts, net of amortization of $148,567 and $133,279 28,589 39,377 Customer contract costs, net of amortization of $50,245 and $44,587 71,613 60,809 Deferred income taxes 83,630 73,295 Other assets 19,887 9,595 Total non-current assets 606,924 599,805 Total assets $ 1,544,607 $ 1,500,687 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ - $ 7,500 Operating lease liabilities 4,837 11,067 Customer deposits 47,633 41,448 Trade accounts payable 45,281 36,370 Accrued employee compensation 81,001 67,944 Settlement and merchant reserve liabilities 348,257 341,924 Deferred revenue 50,738 54,424 Income taxes payable 1,116 7,802 Other current liabilities 71,941 46,730 Total current liabilities 650,804 615,209 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt, net of unamortized discounts of $10,548 and $12,128 539,452 530,997 Operating lease liabilities 21,152 25,020 Deferred revenue 29,480 26,469 Income taxes payable 2,371 2,732 Deferred income taxes - 94 Other non-current liabilities 17,649 17,597 Total non-current liabilities 610,104 602,909 Total liabilities 1,260,908 1,218,118 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share; 10,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, par value $.01 per share; 100,000 shares authorized; 28,370 and 28,854 shares outstanding 721 718 Additional paid-in capital 532,885 518,215 Treasury stock, at cost; 42,371 and 41,583 shares (1,243,972 ) (1,194,224 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss): Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments (45,042 ) (62,290 ) Accumulated earnings 1,039,107 1,020,150 Total stockholders' equity 283,699 282,569 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,544,607 $ 1,500,687

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME-UNAUDITED (in thousands, except per share amounts) Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Revenue $ 323,093 $ 316,652 $ 1,223,289 $ 1,197,248 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, shown separately below) 161,397 154,197 623,569 614,463 Other operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 86,216 71,519 281,476 258,313 Depreciation 4,208 5,336 18,107 21,622 Restructuring and reorganization charges 2,271 1,283 19,818 13,323 Total operating expenses 294,043 274,358 1,104,540 1,065,915 Operating income 29,050 42,294 118,749 131,333 Other income (expense): Interest expense (6,990 ) (7,487 ) (28,954 ) (30,469 ) Interest income 938 2,044 5,204 8,685 Loss on debt extinguishment - - (453 ) - Other, net (62 ) 4,178 (3,849 ) 2,723 Total other (6,114 ) (1,265 ) (28,052 ) (19,061 ) Income before income taxes 22,936 41,029 90,697 112,272 Income tax provision (15,935 ) (6,561 ) (34,816 ) (25,420 ) Net income $ 7,001 $ 34,468 $ 55,881 $ 86,852 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 27,492 27,957 27,694 28,345 Diluted 28,502 28,523 28,218 28,665 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.25 $ 1.23 $ 2.02 $ 3.06 Diluted 0.25 1.21 1.98 3.03

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS-UNAUDITED (in thousands) Year Ended December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 55,881 $ 86,852 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities- Depreciation 18,979 22,061 Amortization 53,480 50,447 Loss on debt extinguishment 453 - Asset impairments 251 717 Gain on lease modifications - (174 ) (Gain) loss on unrealized foreign currency transactions and other, net 655 (525 ) Deferred income taxes (9,240 ) (16,503 ) Stock-based compensation 45,264 33,564 Subtotal 165,723 176,439 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired amounts: Trade accounts receivable, net (24,798 ) 4,134 Other current and non-current assets and liabilities (14,664 ) (13,042 ) Income taxes payable/receivable (7,839 ) 2,126 Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities 41,438 (38,486 ) Deferred revenue (3,921 ) 4,546 Net cash provided by operating activities 155,939 135,717 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of software, property, and equipment (14,548 ) (22,421 ) Proceeds from sale of software, property, and equipment 412 - Business combinations, net of cash and settlement assets acquired of $46,432 in 2024 - 17,293 Net cash used in investing activities (14,136 ) (5,128 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 2,473 3,072 Payments of cash dividends (37,396 ) (26,608 ) Repurchases of common stock (83,177 ) (67,745 ) Deferred acquisition payments (314 ) (2,488 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 150,625 15,000 Payments on long-term debt (151,250 ) (22,500 ) Payments of debt financing costs (2,258 ) - Payments on financing obligations (6,194 ) (2,538 ) Settlement and merchant reserve activity 6,047 23,884 Net cash used in financing activities (121,444 ) (79,923 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 5,064 (7,779 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 25,423 42,887 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 506,763 463,876 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 532,186 $ 506,763 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for- Interest $ 25,391 $ 27,119 Income taxes 52,212 39,944 Non-cash investing and financing activities- Software, property, and equipment included in current and non-current liabilities. 11,376 8,469 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents $ 180,011 $ 161,789 Settlement and merchant reserve assets 350,390 343,235 Restricted cash included in non-current assets 1,785 1,739 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 532,186 $ 506,763

EXHIBIT 1

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE ANALYSIS

Revenue by Significant Customers: 10% or more of Revenue

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Amount % of

Revenue Amount % of

Revenue Amount % of

Revenue Charter $ 61,781 19 % $ 58,859 19 % $ 59,733 19 % Comcast 52,248 16 % 53,204 18 % 58,935 19 %

Year Ended Year Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Amount % of Revenue Amount % of Revenue Charter $ 235,910 19 % $ 240,281 20 % Comcast 209,626 17 % 225,004 19 %

Revenue by Vertical

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Broadband/Cable/Satellite 51 % 51 % 51 % Telecommunications 19 % 18 % 20 % All other 30 % 31 % 29 % Total revenue 100 % 100 % 100 %

Year Ended Year Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Broadband/Cable/Satellite 51 % 52 % Telecommunications 18 % 18 % All other 31 % 30 % Total revenue 100 % 100 %

Revenue by Geography

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Americas 84 % 85 % 84 % Europe, Middle East and Africa 11 % 10 % 10 % Asia Pacific 5 % 5 % 6 % Total revenue 100 % 100 % 100 %

Year Ended Year Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Americas 85 % 87 % Europe, Middle East and Africa 10 % 9 % Asia Pacific 5 % 4 % Total revenue 100 % 100 %

EXHIBIT 2

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

DISCLOSURES FOR NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Limitations

To supplement its condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), CSG uses non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP adjusted operating margin percentage, non-GAAP EPS, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, and non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow. CSG believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with its GAAP financial measures, provide investors with greater transparency to the information used by CSG’s management in its financial and operational decision making. CSG uses these non-GAAP financial measures for the following purposes:

Certain internal financial planning, reporting, and analysis;

Forecasting and budgeting;

Certain management compensation incentives; and

Communications with CSG’s Board of Directors, stockholders, financial analysts, and investors.

These non-GAAP financial measures are provided with the intent of providing investors with the following information:

A more complete understanding of CSG’s underlying operational results, trends, an

For more information, contact:

John Rea, SVP, Head of Finance, Treasury, Investor Relations, and ESG Reporting

(210) 687-4409

E-mail: John.Rea@csgi.com

Kyle Fisher, Senior Manager, Treasury and Investor Relations

(303) 796-2851

E-mail: Kyle.Fisher@csgi.com