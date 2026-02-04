CSG Systems International Announces Its 13th Consecutive Year of Increased Dividend Payout

Board of Directors approves a 6% increase in its quarterly dividend; company approves Q1 2026 dividend

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a 6% increase in the Company’s quarterly cash dividend payment. The new quarterly payment amount has been increased to $0.34 per share of common stock to be paid on April 1, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 18, 2026.

About CSG

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future and tap into guidance along the way from our fiercely committed and forward-thinking CSGers around the world.

Want to be future-ready and a change-maker like the global brands that trust CSG? Visit csgi.com to learn more.

John Rea

SVP, Head of Finance, Treasury, Investor Relations, Insurance & ESG Reporting

+1 (210) 687-4409

john.rea@csgi.com

Kyle Fisher

Senior Manager, Treasury & Investor Relations

+1 (303) 796-2851

kyle.fisher@csgi.com