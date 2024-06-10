CSG Named a Leader for Customer Journey Orchestration by Top Analyst Firm

Customer engagement platform CSG Xponent receives highest scores possible in 16 criteria





DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As customer expectations grow and competition widens, it’s critical for brands to meet customers where they are in the moments that matter. As a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Journey Orchestration Platforms, Q2 2024, released today, CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) helps some of the world’s most recognizable brands turn customer insights into action. CSG Xponent, a best-in-class customer engagement platform, received the highest scores possible in 16 of the 30 total Forrester Wave™ criteria, including customer journey analytics, cross-journey orchestration and real-time decisioning.

“ Big brands rely on us now more than ever to help them take control of their data to actively manage the customer journey rather than watching it play out from the sidelines,” said Mark Smith, senior vice president of Customer Experience, CSG. “ Our recognition as a Leader in The Forrester Wave Journey Orchestration report marks a milestone for us in our continued mission to be customer-obsessed, data-driven and agile. Journey orchestration, including real-time decisioning and predictive journey AI, is at the heart of CSG Xponent and a powerful differentiator for longtime customers as they look to bolster business growth, earn loyalty and delight both customers and employees.”

The Forrester Wave™: Customer Journey Orchestration Platforms states that, “ CSG is a good fit for companies and CX consultancies looking for industry tailored maturity models, deep data capabilities, and journey-based AI products in the telecommunications, financial services, healthcare and retail industries.”

Case in point: CSG Xponent helps a major American financial services provider orchestrate its lead assignment process and optimize the customer and employee experience. The company taps into CSG Xponent’s journey orchestration capabilities to fine-tune the flow of leads to the right insurance agent based on customer history, intent and agent capacity. The platform matches the customer to the best agent using intelligent, real-time decisioning and listening, then instantly notifies the agent through the company’s communication network. CSG Xponent helps the financial services giant assign more than 500,000 leads annually, which meaningfully bolsters sales results, supports employee bandwidth, accelerates response time and creates a seamless customer experience across channels. This resounding success has led the company to implement several other enhancements to the customer and employee experience built on CSG Xponent.

CSG earned the highest possible scores across 16 criteria in The Forrester Wave™ Customer Journey Orchestration report, including:

Real-time decisioning: The core capability of CSG Xponent is a massively scalable, real-time decisioning engine that can support 1,000+ complex decisions per second.

The core capability of CSG Xponent is a massively scalable, real-time decisioning engine that can support 1,000+ complex decisions per second. Connecting data across sources: “ Being able to consolidate data sources is something that many claim but few truly achieve, we were able to achieve that because of CSG Xponent,” said one reference customer. “ This comes with instantaneous impact to the business as we see in real time how actions taken directly impact customer behavior.”

“ Being able to consolidate data sources is something that many claim but few truly achieve, we were able to achieve that because of CSG Xponent,” said one reference customer. “ This comes with instantaneous impact to the business as we see in real time how actions taken directly impact customer behavior.” Predictive journey AI: In an age of AI promises, CSG has prioritized the responsible, pragmatic use of AI and machine learning to improvise and adapt to the customer in real time to optimize outcomes.

Read Forrester’s analysis of “the nine providers that matter most” in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Journey Orchestration Platforms, Q2 2024 report.

About CSG

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future and tap into guidance along the way from our fiercely committed and forward-thinking CSGers around the world.

Want to be future-ready and a change-maker like the global brands that trust CSG? Visit csgi.com to learn more.

