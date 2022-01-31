Home Business Wire CSC Adds 76 New Counties in 19 States to eRecording Network
CSC Adds 76 New Counties in 19 States to eRecording Network

Fourth quarter of 2021 shows continued growth in electronic real estate industry

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CSC, a leader in the electronic document recording (eRecording) industry, is pleased to announce the addition of 76 new counties in 19 states to its growing network in the fourth quarter of 2021. CSC’s secure, web-based eRecording solution is now available to more than 2,000 counties nationwide—offering increased efficiency, reliability, and streamlined workflows.

The new counties include:

Aleutians, AK

Kvichak, AK

Putnam, IL

Tensas, LA

Anchorage, AK

Manley Hot Springs, AK

Daviess, IN

Benzie, MI

Barrow, AK

Mt. McKinley, AK

Decatur, IN

Clarke, MS

Bethel, AK

Nenana, AK

Jefferson, IN

Lamar, MS

Bristol Bay, AK

Nulato, AK

Kosciusko, IN

Anson, NC

Cape Nome, AK

Palmer, AK

Lake, IN

McKenzie, ND

Chitina, AK

Petersburg, AK

Warren, IN

Hall, NE

Cordova, AK

Rampart, AK

Barren, KY

Auglaize, OH

Fairbanks, AK

Seldovia, AK

Crittenden, KY

Jefferson, OH

Ft. Gibbon, AK

Seward, AK

Fulton, KY

Noble, OH

Haines, AK

Sitka, AK

Magoffin, KY

Cameron, PA

Homer, AK

Skagway, AK

McCracken, KY

Houston, TX

Iliamna, AK

Talkeetna, AK

Ohio, KY

Lamar, TX

Juneau, AK

Valdez, AK

Todd, KY

Culpeper, VA

Kenai, AK

Wrangell, AK

Franklin, LA

King and Queen, VA

Ketchikan, AK

Autauga, AL

Lafourche, LA

Prince George, VA

Kodiak, AK

Summit, CO

Rapides, LA

Richmond City, VA

Kotzebue, AK

Town of Pomfret, CT

Red River, LA

Grays Harbor, WA

Kuskokwim, AK

Pike, IL

St. Bernard, LA

Fayette, WV

Kevin Kinderman, product director for CSC eRecording says, “We are the business behind business®, and in 2021, we were honored to support document submitters through what was another extraordinary year for their businesses. Looking ahead, we’re committed to continuing our pursuit of new solutions and enhancements that will help our clients capture the opportunities and meet the challenges this new year will bring, while continuing to deliver the world-class service that has become the hallmark of CSC eRecording.”

A full list of counties in the CSC network is available at erecording.com.

About CSC

CSC provides a web-based document recording (eRecording) solution that allows document submitters, including title companies, banks, and law firms, to electronically record real estate documents with county offices throughout the United States. Our system bridges the gap between submitters and county offices, and enables easier document creation on the submitter side and faster recordation, indexing, and acknowledgment on the recorder side. CSC was first to electronically record in the U.S., and our services remain the benchmark for speed, efficiency, and security. For more on how CSC can improve the way you work, visit erecording.com.

Laura Crozier

Public Relations Manager

(302) 636-5401 x. 65526

