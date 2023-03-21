Crystal Group’s rugged hardware with latest NVIDIA GPU brings extreme performance upgrades for AI at the edge

HIAWATHA, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Crystal Group, Inc., the most trusted designer and manufacturer of rugged high-performance edge compute solutions, announced today the integration of the NVIDIA® L4 Tensor Core graphics processing unit (GPU) into its portfolio of rugged hardware.





The NVIDIA L4 GPU replaces its predecessor—the NVIDIA T4—and incorporates a wide array of updates, like improved performance for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning operations. Other benefits of the NVIDIA L4 GPU include:

Compact and versatile in size, enabling use in any size of server.

Compute performance is improved nearly four-fold for AI/ML, video streaming and rendering over NVIDIA T4.

Requires less energy, reduces heat and allows for longer mission time even while power is limited.

Integration with Intel’s® 4th Generation Scalable Processor provides a drastic upgrade in internal bus speed, enhancing GPU performance.

“The NVIDIA L4 GPU is an essential upgrade for edge computing, where strict size restrictions and high performance are consistently a requirement for our customers,” said Todd Prouty, senior business development manager at Crystal Group. “Crystal Group engineers are able to efficiently incorporate this new technology in applications where extremely fast data processing is imperative.”

Crystal Group’s modular hardware design allows for next-generation technology, like the NVIDIA L4 GPU, to be easily implemented with its FG2 1U, 2U and 3U servers. With environmental testing already complete, Crystal Group customers can begin incorporating this new technology today.

“Crystal Group’s integration of the unmatched compute power of the NVIDIA L4 Tensor Core GPU into its portfolio is unlocking the new era of AI at the edge for its customer base,” said Kevin Connors, vice president of sales for strategic accounts at NVIDIA. “Edge computing for AI is greatly improved with the speed and efficiency of the NVIDIA L4 in Crystal Group’s hardware.”

About Crystal Group, Inc.

Crystal Group, Inc. is a leading provider of high-performance, rugged compute solutions for defense, government, and industrial markets. Founded in 1987, this small, employee-owned business specializes in the design, customization, build and testing of rugged servers, embedded computers, networking devices, displays, and data storage for high reliability in harsh environments.

Their integrated solutions meet or exceed IEEE, IEC, and military standards, including MIL-STD-810, 167-1, 461, and MIL-S-901, to bring seamless, real-time artificial intelligence, autonomy and cybersecurity to demanding edge applications. All products are manufactured in the company’s U.S. facility, certified to ISO 9001:2015/AS9100D standards and are backed by a five-plus-year warranty.

