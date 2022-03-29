Crypto Growth a Win for Diverse Audiences

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Diversity in Blockchain (DiB), a female-founded 501(c)(3) publishes the Second Annual Report on the State of Diversity in Blockchain, a benchmark paper that tackles diversity issues in Web 3. Backed by KPMG, Circle, and Digital Asset, DiB promotes positive change through networking and dialogue with participants in the space.

The 2021 report shows the trend shifting toward more black and Hispanic crypto investors than white. “It could be that crypto is considered a more accessible investing option for underrepresented groups,” says Susan Joseph, Executive Director of DIB. “It’s a positive change, but we need to ensure historically underrepresented groups can continue to participate and also transact at less cost and grow wealth.”

Joseph, an attorney, founder/CEO of an NSF-funded startup incorporating blockchain technology, Healthtrends.ai, and Executive Director, Fintech at Cornell, Cornell SC Johnson College of Business, runs DIB pro bono with fellow officers Anna Ashurov, Jennifer Zegel, and co-founders Shawnna Hoffman and Michelle Gitlitz.

“Equality in blockchain is critical. Our work ensures there is an inclusive network within the community,” said Zegel. “Increasing the number of female and diverse individuals in the blockchain and crypto ecosystem is attainable,” adds Gitlitz. “The toolkit provided in the report is a great resource. We also offer assistance to organizations that need help in diversifying their workforce.”

“Oftentimes, organizations lack tangible and measurable recommendations”, said Ashurov. “DiB encourages the blockchain ecosystem to use a set of tangible goals that will ultimately lead to measurable results and improvements in the industry, and the report provides just that.”

Hoffman adds: “With technology as globally significant as blockchain, the importance and benefits of a diverse and inclusive workforce are magnified. Blockchain is on a trajectory to impact every human.”

Eric Scaringe from the KPMG D&I on the Block team stated “How our diverse teams came together and crafted this paper truly exemplifies how creativity and innovation is born through diverse teams. We are truly better together!”

Diversity in Blockchain Inc. is committed to creating equal, open, and inclusive opportunities in the blockchain industry. Through education, discussion, and engagement DiB can build an inclusive support network as revolutionary as the blockchain itself.

