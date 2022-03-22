Crypto Cannabis Club Brings Together NFTs and Premium Flower in Collaboration with CampNova and V-Fi

Real-World Cannabis Meets the Metaverse Community in California Debut of Three Strains, With Exclusive Club Member Benefits and Discounts

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Crypto Cannabis Club (CCC), the original NFT collection and metaverse community for crypto and cannabis enthusiasts, today debuted its first-ever cannabis line, available across California on delivery platform CampNova. The three premium strains come in limited-edition packages, complete with a QR code, powered by blockchain authentication platform V-Fi. Customers will use their smartphone to scan the QR code on the package, initiating a process powered by the V-Fi app to unlock a collectible NFT featuring CCC’s packaging art.

In addition to the packaging art NFTs included with every purchase, three lucky customers will find a Golden Ticket in their CCC cannabis package. Each Golden Ticket is redeemable for one of CCC’s exclusive NFToker NFTs. Valued at more than $1,000, CCC’s flagship NFTokers include additional benefits from CCC.

The newly launched strains—Grapes and Cream, Purple Granimals and Garlotti—retail for $50 for an eighth ounce (3.5 grams). CCC’s community of NFTokers receive a special 30% discount for this release. CCC plans to reinvest proceeds into future product releases, with the goal of increasing the discount for club members to as close to 100% as possible while adhering to local retail regulations.

“Creating ways to bring the cannabis community together for real-world and virtual experiences is what this club is all about,” said Ryan Hunter, CEO of Crypto Cannabis Club. “Our cannabis brand release is another step in building the bond between these experiences—that’s why we’re taking the proceeds from this release and putting it toward growing the discounts for our community.”

The three strains included at launch were selected by a vote from over 600 CCC members: the fruity and creamy Purple Granimals, the gas-heavy Garlotti, and a lavender-forward Grapes and Cream. All three strains are available for purchase and delivery only through the CampNova platform.

“Allowing a brand to deliver NFTs to their customers was not only a straightforward use of our asset-enabled authentication technology—it also made perfect sense as a use case for securely connecting customers to the blockchain with a physical product,” said Charles Bailey, Co-Founder of V-Fi.

The 30% discount on CCC’s cannabis line is just one of many perks the club has offered its members since launch, including partnerships with leading brands such as Highsman, Old Pal, King Palm, Dr. Dabber, Vibes Papers, Marley Naturals, Higher Standards and others.

For more information visit: www.campnovaonline.com/crypto-cannabis-club

About Crypto Cannabis Club

The Crypto Cannabis Club is a groundbreaking community that combines an original non-fungible token (NFT) collection with a dynamic platform to bring together cannabis aficionados and crypto enthusiasts in the metaverse and IRL. Blending art, music and cannabis culture with unique online and real-world experiences, the Club is a vibrant, inclusive and empowering space that expands possibilities for authentic connections based on shared values and optimistic futurism. Founded by brothers with deep roots in the cannabis industry and entrepreneurialism, the Crypto Cannabis Club is the future of how we elevate our digital lives and celebrate together in a positive manner. Find out more: cryptocannabisclub.com

