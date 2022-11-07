CRU Data Security Group Names Jim McCartney Vice President Sales

McCartney’s breadth of experience across industries and business will help CDSG clients ensure they have the right solutions to secure and protect critical data

VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CDSG–CRU Data Security Group (CDSG), a leading provider of secure data storage solutions, announced the addition of Jim McCartney as Vice President of Sales. McCartney will lead the sales operations for the company from its Vancouver, Wash., headquarters.

“We are delighted to welcome Jim to the team,” said Randal Barber, CEO at CDSG. “His passion for sales and helping customers find the right solution combined with his commitment to developing and supporting the best teams, makes him an asset to all of us at CRU Data Security Group.”

Mr. McCartney brings more than 30 years of expertise in technology sales and leadership. Most recently he worked with Wacom Technology as Head of Sales, Professional Products. His experience spans a wide range of industries including transportation, construction, manufacturing, education, healthcare, consumer electronics, business services and nonprofit organizations.

A native of San Francisco, he worked in sales for hardware and software companies in the Silicon Valley after earning his bachelor’s degree in strategic communications from the University of Wisconsin.

“I am excited to join CDSG, and to bring the company’s exceptional solutions to our clients in governments and businesses around the world. Ensuring the protection of data from threats and attacks that could have lasting and damaging impacts on customers’ operations is a shared priority,” said Jim McCartney, Vice President Sales, CDSG. “In this era of ever-increasing numbers of cyberattacks combined with our customers’ heavy reliance on critical data, it is more important than ever for us to partner closely with them to secure and protect their sensitive information.”

For more information about CDSG and its brands, visit cdsg.com.

About CDSG

Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, CRU Data Security Group (CDSG) designs and develops products that secure and protect data from cyber and natural threats via its four brands, CRU, DIGISTOR, ioSafe, and WiebeTech. The company’s TAA-compliant solutions are used widely by the Department of Defense, members of NATO, federal agencies, major OEMs, law enforcement, and businesses worldwide. The company maintains offices in California, Idaho, Kansas, Ohio, and Texas.

Contacts

Corridor Communications, Inc.



Phyllis Grabot, 805.341.7269, phyllis@corridorcomms.com

Bonnie Quintanilla, 818.681.5777, bonnie@corridorcomms.com