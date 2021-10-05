CRS Data’s MLS Tax Suite Launches Inclusion Enhancements: ADA Functionality + Bilingual Reporting (Spanish)

MLS Tax Suite upgrades service expanding U.S. and Canadian clientele

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CRS Data’s MLS Tax Suite, a leading provider of property tax data, has recently made critical enhancements to expand reach and nurture inclusion. These upgrades include ADA functionality across its flagship platform, and offering Spanish reporting options so that users can better assist their Spanish-speaking clients.





“Our team embarked on an important journey with various experts and partners to help ensure that these upgrades are thorough and effective,” said Matt Casey, CRS Data’s CEO and President. “These improvements are one part of our ongoing commitment to consistently enhancing and improving our platform so that all users can benefit from our expansive property tax data, maps and reports.”

ADA improvements will help the company service those with disabilities by meeting the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Standards for Accessible Design. These changes include deepening and adjusting colors in some areas, and enriching visual design to ensure optimization for viewers and readers.

On the bilingual front, the team selected to offer reports throughout the platform in Spanish to support an expanding Spanish-speaking clientele across the U.S. and Canada. CRS Data’s MLS Tax Suite reports are extensive, including neighborhood data, facts & figures, and charts and graphs that show area statistics and deep area insights. The information is leveraged by users to help them best counsel clients who are making critical home listing and purchasing decisions.

A video is available about the improvement process and the new functionality. Viewers can click on the “CC” tab at the bottom of the video player to select English or Spanish captions.

CRS Data’s MLS Tax Suite team continuously looks to its growing customer base for feedback and critical insights that directly impact new upgrades and enhancement designs. The insightful feedback from members of MLSs and associations helps ensure that the platform serves all types of people — from various walks of life and diverse backgrounds.

The CRS Data team works in partnership with MLSs and associations across North America to offer their flexible, robust MLS Tax Suite. Real estate professionals and executives can learn more by visiting https://www.crsdata.com/mls-tax-suite/.

About CRS Data: Headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., CRS Data is a leading provider of public record information servicing bankers, MLSs, appraisers, investors, and other specialty financial customers across the U.S. CRS Data is focused on providing accurate and timely property data, quality products and unparalleled customer satisfaction. Visit www.crsdata.com to learn more.

