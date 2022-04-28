CRS Data Welcomes Eight New Customers, Launches Four Product Enhancements, and Creates Five New Roles

CRS Data Differentiators and Innovation Are the Driving Force Behind New Customer Growth





KNOXVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CRS Data, a leading provider of property tax data in the U.S., has welcomed eight new customers over the past nine months while showcasing their investment into innovative growth with four major product enhancements and five new internal positions.

Over the last year, CRS Data has expanded its national reach with eight new MLS and association customers, including several alliances and regionals representing multiple groups. The company’s customer-first approach has inspired innovative product enhancements that inspire ease-of-use and allow users to ambitiously service clients.

Some of the new customers include: Louisiana Commercial Database, Realtors Association of Northeast Wisconsin, Pueblo Association of REALTORS, New Mexico MLS, Colorado Real Estate Network (CREN), Gulf Coast CMLS, and Indiana Regional MLS.

“The growth that we have experienced over the last year is a reflection of our customer-first philosophy that drives every aspect of our business,” shared Sara Cooper, director of the MLS Market. “Our teams thrive in an environment that inspires individualized solutions for intelligent property data. We cater to personalization and are dedicated to creating unmatched search capabilities – it’s what we love to do.”

As the customer base has grown, the company has ramped up talent acquisition to elevate the product and support services. CRS Data created five new internal positions that will continue to drive innovative solutions and create differentiators that help MLSs and Associations set their membership apart. From new customer-support and success roles to data acquisition specialists, CRS Data’s newest talent is aligned to grow and nurture the company’s innovative data solutions.

“The talent that we retain and attract within our company provides unparalleled expertise to ensure that we are constantly refreshing our platform with intuitive elements and intelligent data that enriches the lives of real estate agents across the U.S. and Canada,” said Cooper. “We work everyday to enhance the usability of the MLS Tax Suite – from small nuances to major feature launches, including bilingual reports, school zone data and maps, ADA compliance, and intuitive and robust comparables features.”

Throughout the MLS Tax Suite, all product features are accompanied by written and video tutorials. This integrated support helps users get the most out of their property data and map tools. CRS Data prioritizes personable customer support, ease of use and a multifaceted, user-driven approach to product development. The team’s help desk is also available by phone or email. CRS Data hosts in-person meetings and live webinars to support customers and ensure they are getting the most out of the product.

The CRS Data team is reaching new MLSs and associations across the U.S. and Canada to offer their flexible, robust MLS Tax Suite. Agents and executives can learn more by visiting https://www.crsdata.com/mls-tax-suite/.

About CRS Data: Headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., CRS Data is a leading provider of public property record information servicing bankers, MLSs, appraisers, investors, and other specialty financial customers across the U.S. CRS Data is focused on providing accurate and timely property data, quality products and unparalleled customer satisfaction. Visit www.crsdata.com to learn more.

