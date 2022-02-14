Home Business Wire CRS Data Names Veteran Team Member Sara Cooper to the Director of...
Business Wire

CRS Data Names Veteran Team Member Sara Cooper to the Director of the MLS Market Role

di Business Wire

Cooper positioned to enhance, grow customer-centric MLS Tax Suite

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CRS Data, a leading provider of property data and mapping tools, has named long-standing team member Sara Cooper to the company’s new Director of the MLS Market role. Sara previously served as the company’s Director of Customer Experience and has an extensive background and understanding of the MLS market. In addition to leading CRS Data’s customer experience efforts, Sara has played essential roles in product design and development and has a deep understanding of the data that fuels the company’s products, including the industry-leading MLS Tax Suite.


“I am incredibly excited to step into this new role. Along with my team, I look forward to growing existing partnerships and building new relationships,” said Cooper. “We will continue to look to our customers for feedback as we strive to deliver innovative solutions to meet current and future market needs.”

Cooper has built a customer-first philosophy at CRS Data, which has been a core component of the company’s philosophy and a critical part of their sustained growth. In her new role, Cooper will oversee all aspects of the MLS Market, including sales, product, marketing, and customer support.

Today, tens of thousands of MLS real estate members leverage the MLS Tax Suite platform across all regions of the U.S. and parts of Canada. The platform integrates seamlessly with MLS systems and can be customized to deliver unique data, neighborhood information, and reports. “Sara and her team are charged with continuing to push the boundaries of the prop tech industry,” said Matt Casey, CRS Data’s President and CEO.

“Sara is one of those rare individuals that is comfortable discussing any aspect of an operational issue and equally at home sitting down with a customer to ensure that we fully understand their needs and concerns,” shared Casey. “I’m thrilled to have Sara in this new role, where she can leverage her expertise and talents to expand the platform’s impact and innovation in partnership with our MLS partners.”

In 2021, CRS Data released a video update featuring Casey and Cooper. They reflect on the past year as the company responded to challenges and opportunities stemming from the pandemic and explored expectations for the future of the MLS Tax Suite.

The CRS Data team works in partnership with MLSs to offer their flexible, customizable MLS Tax Suite. Real estate professionals and executives can learn more by visiting https://www.crsdata.com/mls-tax-suite.

About CRS Data: Headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., CRS Data is a leading provider of public record information servicing bankers, MLSs, appraisers, investors, and other specialty financial customers across the U.S. CRS Data is focused on providing accurate and timely property data, quality products and unparalleled customer satisfaction. Visit www.crsdata.com to learn more.

Contacts

Amanda Rollins

706.280.8689

communications@crsdata.com

