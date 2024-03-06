CrowdStrike to Acquire Flow Security to Expand Its Cloud Security Leadership with Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)

CrowdStrike redefines modern data security with the unified platform that protects data at rest and in motion as it flows through the cloud, on-premise and within applications

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced it has agreed to acquire Flow Security, the industry’s first and only cloud data runtime security solution. With this acquisition, CrowdStrike is setting the standard for modern cloud security with comprehensive real-time data protection spanning endpoint and cloud environments, delivering the only cloud data protection platform that secures data in all states, both at rest and in motion.

An organization’s most critical information remains the primary target of the adversary. As businesses use more data than ever, the growing reliance on cloud has led to the distribution of data across cloud-based services, third-party APIs and GenAI applications. Adversaries are increasingly becoming adept at exploiting the gaps created by stitched together platforms and cloud point-products to target and steal sensitive data. Stopping breaches requires a unified security platform that natively protects data at rest and in motion as it flows through the cloud, on-prem and within applications. With the acquisition of Flow Security and by bringing data security posture management (DSPM) to the CrowdStrike Falcon® XDR platform, CrowdStrike is setting a new standard for modern cloud security with data security innovations that discover, classify, and protect data in all states from the risk of exposure, wherever it moves or resides.

“CrowdStrike was born in the cloud and pioneered cloud-native cybersecurity. We have been consistently recognized as the strategic leader in cloud security by delivering the outcomes customers need most from a single, unified platform,” said George Kurtz, co-founder and CEO of CrowdStrike. “With the acquisition of Flow Security, we’re expanding our cloud leadership by protecting data in all states as it flows through the cloud, and are redefining the future of data protection by securing data from code, to application, to device and cloud.”

“Since our founding, Flow Security has focused on removing the complexity of securing the massive amounts of critical data businesses manage daily. We saw that the market lacked a solution that provided comprehensive protection of the flow of data as it traversed SaaS applications, on-prem, cloud infrastructure, third-party APIs, etc., and that this lack of visibility and control presented a critical risk to the enterprise,” said Jonathan Roizin, CEO of Flow Security. “We look forward to working with the cloud security leader, CrowdStrike, to bring to market the most extensive cloud data protection solution.”

With the acquisition of Flow Security, the CrowdStrike Falcon platform is poised to become the industry’s most comprehensive data security platform. Following the closing of the acquisition, CrowdStrike plans to fully deliver native Flow Security DSPM capabilities in Falcon Cloud Security as part of the Falcon XDR platform, enabling customers to consolidate cloud point solutions and protect the entire cloud estate. Through this, CrowdStrike will provide visibility into critical cloud data flows, insight into how data interacts with applications, and the ability to detect when sensitive data is at risk or unintentionally leaving an environment.

Transaction Details

The purchase price will be paid predominantly in cash, with a portion delivered in the form of equity subject to vesting conditions. The proposed acquisition is expected to close during CrowdStrike’s fiscal first quarter, subject to customary closing conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the benefits of the acquisition to CrowdStrike and its customers, CrowdStrike’s plans to integrate Flow Security’s technology and operations, and the closing of the acquisition. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated as a result of risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including the satisfaction of conditions to closing the acquisition, CrowdStrike’s ability to integrate Flow Security’s technology and operations, and other risks described in the filings CrowdStrike makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including CrowdStrike’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and subsequent filings. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to CrowdStrike as of the date hereof, and CrowdStrike does not assume any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/free-trial-guide/

© 2024 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Contacts

Kirsten Speas



CrowdStrike Corporate Communications



press@crowdstrike.com