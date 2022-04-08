CrowdStrike Secures Significant Impact Level 4 (IL-4) Authorization to Protect Critical U.S. Department of Defense Assets

Major provisional authorization another landmark milestone for CrowdStrike’s expanding public sector business

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, today announced it has been granted a Provisional Authorization to Operate (P-ATO) at Impact Level 4 (IL-4). This important authorization will enable CrowdStrike to now deploy CrowdStrike’s Falcon® cybersecurity platform to a broad range of Department of Defense (DoD) and Defense Industrial Base (DIB) customers to protect their Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI).

CrowdStrike received a Provisional Authorization to Operate (P-ATO) at Impact Level 4 (IL-4), which is defined by the DoD’s Cloud Security Requirements Guide (SRG). This authorization marks yet another milestone in CrowdStrike’s ongoing investment and multi-year effort to bring its modern, cybersecurity technology to the public sector – technology that is used by 65 of the Fortune 100 and 15 of the top 20 banks globally to protect against enterprise risk and stop breaches. With IL-4 P-ATO now in hand, CrowdStrike is proud to share that it has been working with DISA and our DoD sponsor towards a DoD Impact Level 5 (IL-5) P-ATO, and is committed to helping secure National Security Systems (NSS).

“Adoption of superior cloud-native technologies is mission-critical for the DoD and the DIB, as all federal agencies must remain vigilant in today’s heightened threat environment. It’s crucial the government takes steps to adequately prepare for disruptive activity from our nation’s adversaries,” said Shawn Henry, CrowdStrike chief security officer and president of CrowdStrike Services. “This authorization will further CrowdStrike’s support to federal agencies in defending against modern cyber threats, and we remain committed to bolstering our engagements with the public sector. Private-public sector collaboration is critical during these unprecedented times, and cybersecurity must remain paramount for both sectors into the future.”

CrowdStrike remains relentless in its pursuit of helping public sector customers and in recognizing the unique requirements relative to cloud engineering. Innovative cloud-native technologies – like CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform – which emphasize concepts such as holistic zero trust and endpoint detection and response (EDR) at-scale have been embraced by Federal cybersecurity leaders and give U.S. government agencies new options to embrace more transformative technologies. Today, CrowdStrike brings the powerful combination of cloud-native, AI-driven technology through the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform, real-time threat intelligence and elite threat hunting to secure some of the United States’ most critical endpoints and workloads including the DoD, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) through the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), multiple other federal civilian agencies, and the Center for Internet Security (CIS). Additionally, CrowdStrike was one of the first security Cloud Service Offerings (CSO) to achieve FedRAMP authorization and delivers comprehensive at-scale protection with reduced complexity for government end users

Recently, CrowdStrike joined forces with Cloudflare and Ping Identity to help strengthen and increase the nation’s cyber readiness through the joint Critical Infrastructure Defense Project, providing no-cost cybersecurity technologies and services to particularly vulnerable industries, including water utilities, the energy sector, and healthcare. The project, in collaboration with key partners across the public sector, provides access to CrowdStrike’s best-in-class endpoint protection and intelligence services to help critical infrastructure organizations adopt a heightened cybersecurity posture and defend themselves from potential cyberattacks.

CrowdStrike is also a founding partner of CISA’s Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC), which unifies cyber capabilities spread across federal agencies, state and local governments and the private sector, furthering cybersecurity collaboration and information sharing.

For more on CrowdStrike’s public sector offerings, please visit our website.

About CrowdStrike



CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with one of the world’s most advanced cloud-native platforms for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/free-trial-guide/

© 2022 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Contacts

Kevin Benacci



CrowdStrike Corporate Communications



press@crowdstrike.com