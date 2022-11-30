<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
CrowdStrike Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

  • Revenue grows 53% year-over-year to reach $581 million
  • Ending ARR grows 54% year-over-year to reach $2.34 billion
  • Achieves record cash flow from operations of $243 million and record free cash flow of $174 million

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader that provides cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, today announced financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2023, ended October 31, 2022.

CrowdStrike delivered robust growth at scale, strong retention rates, growing module adoption, record net new ARR from emerging products and a record number of customers contributing at least $1 million to net new ARR,” said George Kurtz, CrowdStrike’s co-founder and chief executive officer. “However, total net new ARR was below our expectations as increased macroeconomic headwinds elongated sales cycles with smaller customers and caused some larger customers to pursue multi-phase subscription start dates, which delays ARR recognition until future quarters. As a platform consolidator with industry leading efficacy, we differentiate ourselves from the competition and empower customers, which we believe positions us to capture enduring industry trends and generate durable long-term growth.”

Commenting on the company’s financial results, Burt Podbere, CrowdStrike’s chief financial officer, added, “In the face of increased macroeconomic headwinds, CrowdStrike delivered revenue and earnings results ahead of our guidance. We will continue to focus on delivering strong unit economics as we balance growth with profitability and free cash flow.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: Total revenue was $580.9 million, a 53% increase, compared to $380.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Subscription revenue was $547.4 million, a 53% increase, compared to $357.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased 54% year-over-year and grew to $2.34 billion as of October 31, 2022, of which $198.1 million was net new ARR added in the quarter. The acquisition of Reposify contributed less than $1.0 million to net new ARR in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.
  • Subscription Gross Margin: GAAP subscription gross margin was 75%, compared to 76% in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 78%, compared to 79% in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • Income/Loss from Operations: GAAP loss from operations was $56.4 million, compared to $40.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP income from operations was $89.7 million, compared to $50.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • Net Income/Loss Attributable to CrowdStrike: GAAP net loss attributable to CrowdStrike was $55.0 million, compared to $50.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. GAAP net loss per share attributable to CrowdStrike, basic and diluted was $0.24, compared to $0.22 in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike was $96.1 million, compared to $41.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike per share, diluted, was $0.40, compared to $0.17 in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • Cash Flow: Net cash generated from operations was $242.9 million, compared to $159.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Free cash flow was $174.1 million, compared to $123.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents was $2.47 billion as of October 31, 2022.

Recent Highlights

  • Added 1,460 net new subscription customers in the quarter for a total of 21,146 subscription customers as of October 31, 2022, representing 44% growth year-over-year.
  • CrowdStrike’s subscription customers that have adopted five or more, six or more and seven or more modules was 60%, 36% and 21%, respectively, as of October 31, 2022.
  • Acquired Reposify, an external attack surface management (EASM) platform, to help CrowdStrike’s customers bolster visibility and reduce the risk exposure of external assets.
  • Highlights of the sixth annual Fal.Con cybersecurity conference included Falcon Insight XDR, Falcon Discover for IoT, Falcon LogScale, Falcon Complete LogScale and new Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) capabilities.
  • Expanded the CrowdStrike and EY global alliance to deliver Cloud Security and Observability services.
  • Achieved 99% detection coverage of adversary behavior in the MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK Evaluations for Security Service Providers.
  • Received a AAA rating in SE Labs Enterprise Advanced Security Ransomware Test and achieved 100% Protection with zero false positives.
  • Chosen as a winner for the 2022 CRN Tech Innovator Awards for CrowdStrike Cloud Security, a Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) solution.
  • Named One of the Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine 2022.
  • Expanded charitable giving strategy to include a partnership with Operation Motorsport Foundation and NextGen Scholarship awards.

Financial Outlook

CrowdStrike is providing the following guidance for the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year 2023 (ending January 31, 2023):

 

Q4 FY23

Guidance

 

Full Year FY23

Guidance

Total revenue

$619.1 – $628.2 million

 

$2,223.0 – $2,232.0 million

Non-GAAP income from operations

$87.2 – $93.7 million

 

$347.2 – $353.8 million

Non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike

$100.9 – $107.5 million

 

$357.6 – $364.4 million

Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders, diluted

$0.42 – $0.45

 

$1.49 – $1.52

Weighted average shares used in computing Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted

241 million

 

240 million

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially as a result of many factors. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, including purchased patents, amortization of debt issuance costs and discount, legal reserve and settlement charges or benefits, gain (loss) and other income from strategic investments, and acquisition-related expenses. The company has not provided the most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items are out of the company’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation for non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike, and non-GAAP net income per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders is not available without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Information

CrowdStrike will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its earnings results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and outlook for its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time). A recorded webcast of the event will also be available for one year on the CrowdStrike Investor Relations website ir.crowdstrike.com.

Date:

 

November 29, 2022

Time:

 

2:00 p.m. Pacific time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

Pre-registration link for dial-in access:

 

register.vevent.com/register/BI484fb19cb3404f508c39eccfd03a1e86

Webcast:

 

ir.crowdstrike.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding CrowdStrike’s future growth, and future financial and operating performance, including CrowdStrike’s financial outlook for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: risks associated with managing CrowdStrike’s rapid growth; CrowdStrike’s ability to identify and effectively implement necessary changes to address execution challenges; CrowdStrike’s limited experience with new product and subscription and support introductions and the risks associated with new products and subscription and support offerings, including the risk of defects, errors, or vulnerabilities; length and unpredictability of sales cycles; CrowdStrike’s ability to attract new and retain existing customers; CrowdStrike’s ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; the failure to timely develop and achieve market acceptance of new products and subscriptions as well as existing products and subscriptions and support; CrowdStrike’s ability to collaborate and integrate its products with offerings from other parties to deliver benefits to customers; industry trends; rapidly evolving technological developments in the market for security products and subscription and support offerings; and general market, political, economic, and business conditions, including those related to a deterioration in macroeconomic conditions, inflation, geopolitical uncertainty and COVID-19.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect CrowdStrike’s financial results are included in the filings CrowdStrike makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) from time to time, particularly under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations”, including CrowdStrike’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings.

You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to CrowdStrike as of the date hereof, and CrowdStrike does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

CrowdStrike believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to CrowdStrike’s financial condition and results of operations. For further information regarding these non-GAAP measures, including the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please refer to the financial tables below, as well as the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.

Channels for Disclosure of Information

CrowdStrike intends to announce material information to the public through the CrowdStrike Investor Relations website ir.crowdstrike.com, SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and public webcasts. CrowdStrike uses these channels, as well as social media and its blog, to communicate with its investors, customers, and the public about the company, its offerings, and other issues. It is possible that the information CrowdStrike posts on social media and its blog could be deemed to be material information. As such, CrowdStrike encourages investors, the media, and others to follow the channels listed above, including the social media channels listed on CrowdStrike’s investor relations website, and to review the information disclosed through such channels. Any updates to the list of disclosure channels through which CrowdStrike will announce information will be posted on the investor relations page on CrowdStrike’s website.

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. is a global cybersecurity leader that provides cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and advanced artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform delivers better outcomes to customers through rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike Falcon leverages a single lightweight-agent architecture with integrated cloud modules spanning multiple security markets, including corporate workload security, managed security services, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection and log management.

For more information, please visit: ir.crowdstrike.com

CrowdStrike, the CrowdStrike logo, and other CrowdStrike marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of CrowdStrike, Inc., or its affiliates or licensors. Other words, symbols, and company product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended October 31,

 

Nine Months Ended October 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

$

547,376

 

$

357,030

 

$

1,513,397

 

$

954,094

Professional services

 

33,506

 

 

23,021

 

 

90,472

 

 

66,490

Total revenue

 

580,882

 

 

380,051

 

 

1,603,869

 

 

1,020,584

Cost of revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription (1)(2)

 

134,229

 

 

85,464

 

 

362,258

 

 

226,360

Professional services (1)

 

23,999

 

 

16,200

 

 

63,369

 

 

44,241

Total cost of revenue

 

158,228

 

 

101,664

 

 

425,627

 

 

270,601

Gross profit

 

422,654

 

 

278,387

 

 

1,178,242

 

 

749,983

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing (1)(2)

 

239,672

 

 

164,960

 

 

657,970

 

 

453,952

Research and development (1)(2)

 

155,256

 

 

97,630

 

 

416,519

 

 

266,265

General and administrative (1)(3)(4)

 

84,148

 

 

56,061

 

 

232,365

 

 

148,780

Total operating expenses

 

479,076

 

 

318,651

 

 

1,306,854

 

 

868,997

Loss from operations

 

(56,422)

 

 

(40,264)

 

 

(128,612)

 

 

(119,014)

Interest expense(5)

 

(6,334)

 

 

(6,403)

 

 

(18,967)

 

 

(18,929)

Interest income

 

16,245

 

 

1,019

 

 

25,479

 

 

2,654

Other income (expense), net(6)

 

750

 

 

(329)

 

 

5,835

 

 

3,423

Loss before provision for income taxes

 

(45,761)

 

 

(45,977)

 

 

(116,265)

 

 

(131,866)

Provision for income taxes(7)

 

8,870

 

 

4,473

 

 

17,088

 

 

58,773

Net loss

 

(54,631)

 

 

(50,450)

 

 

(133,353)

 

 

(190,639)

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

 

325

 

 

5

 

 

2,411

 

 

2,183

Net loss attributable to CrowdStrike

$

(54,956)

 

$

(50,455)

 

$

(135,764)

 

$

(192,822)

Net loss per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders, basic and diluted

$

(0.24)

 

$

(0.22)

 

$

(0.58)

 

$

(0.85)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders, basic and diluted

 

233,785

 

 

228,293

 

 

232,502

 

 

226,292

_____________________________

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):

 

Three Months Ended October 31,

 

Nine Months Ended October 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Subscription cost of revenue

$

8,108

 

$

5,969

 

$

21,957

 

$

15,548

Professional services cost of revenue

 

4,093

 

 

2,546

 

 

10,596

 

 

6,963

Sales and marketing

 

41,895

 

 

25,499

 

 

109,172

 

 

68,178

Research and development

 

46,268

 

 

27,333

 

 

120,347

 

 

70,942

General and administrative

 

39,749

 

 

25,319

 

 

112,085

 

 

55,684

Total stock-based compensation expense

$

140,113

 

$

86,666

 

$

374,157

 

$

217,315

(2) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets, including purchased patents, as follows (in thousands):

 

Three Months Ended October 31,

 

Nine Months Ended October 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Subscription cost of revenue

$

3,484

 

$

2,784

 

$

10,336

 

$

7,550

Sales and marketing

 

641

 

 

540

 

 

1,938

 

 

1,509

General and administrative

 

22

 

 

13

 

 

65

 

 

13

Total amortization of acquired intangible assets

$

4,147

 

$

3,337

 

$

12,339

 

$

9,072

(3) Includes acquisition-related expenses as follows (in thousands):

 

Three Months Ended October 31,

 

Nine Months Ended October 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

General and administrative

$

1,886

 

$

971

 

$

2,187

 

$

5,912

Total acquisition-related expenses

$

1,886

 

$

971

 

$

2,187

 

$

5,912

(4) Includes legal reserve and settlement charges as follows (in thousands):

 

Three Months Ended October 31,

 

Nine Months Ended October 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

General and administrative

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

2,500

Total legal reserve and settlement charges

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

2,500

(5) Includes amortization of debt issuance costs and discount as follows (in thousands):

 

Three Months Ended October 31,

 

Nine Months Ended October 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Interest expense

$

546

 

$

546

 

$

1,639

 

$

1,639

Total amortization of debt issuance costs and discount

$

546

 

$

546

 

$

1,639

 

$

1,639

(6) Includes gains and other income from strategic investments as follows (in thousands):

 

Three Months Ended October 31,

 

Nine Months Ended October 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Other income, net

$

652

 

$

10

 

$

4,824

 

$

4,366

Total gains and other income from strategic investments

$

652

 

$

10

 

$

4,824

 

$

4,366

(7) Includes tax costs for intellectual property integration relating to acquisitions as follows (in thousands):

 

Three Months Ended October 31,

 

Nine Months Ended October 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Provision for income taxes

$

4,658

 

$

 

$

4,658

 

$

48,824

Total provision for income taxes

$

4,658

 

$

 

$

4,658

 

$

48,824

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

October 31,

 

January 31,

 

2022

 

2022

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,466,551

 

$

1,996,633

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses

 

485,313

 

 

368,145

Deferred contract acquisition costs, current

 

162,260

 

 

126,822

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

89,489

 

 

79,352

Total current assets

 

3,203,613

 

 

2,570,952

Strategic investments

 

46,395

 

 

23,632

Property and equipment, net

 

430,030

 

 

260,577

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

25,621

 

 

31,735

Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent

 

218,635

 

 

192,358

Goodwill

 

430,285

 

 

416,445

Intangible assets, net

 

89,500

 

 

97,336

Other long-term assets

 

25,364

 

 

25,346

Total assets

$

4,469,443

 

$

3,618,381

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

89,289

 

$

47,634

Accrued expenses

 

88,918

 

 

83,382

Accrued payroll and benefits

 

122,558

 

 

104,563

Operating lease liabilities, current

 

10,423

 

 

9,820

Deferred revenue

 

1,483,223

 

 

1,136,502

Other current liabilities

 

22,642

 

 

24,929

Total current liabilities

 

1,817,053

 

 

1,406,830

Long-term debt

 

740,633

 

 

739,517

Deferred revenue, noncurrent

 

532,316

 

 

392,819

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

 

17,984

 

 

25,379

Other liabilities, noncurrent

 

23,825

 

 

16,193

Total liabilities

 

3,131,811

 

 

2,580,738

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Common stock, Class A and Class B

 

117

 

 

115

Additional paid-in capital

 

2,424,038

 

 

1,991,807

Accumulated deficit

 

(1,100,682)

 

 

(964,918)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(9,184)

 

 

(1,240)

Total CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. stockholders’ equity

 

1,314,289

 

 

1,025,764

Non-controlling interest

 

23,343

 

 

11,879

Total stockholders’ equity

 

1,337,632

 

 

1,037,643

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

4,469,443

 

$

3,618,381

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

Nine Months Ended October 31,

 

2022

 

2021

Operating activities

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(133,353)

 

$

(190,639)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

53,622

 

 

39,506

Amortization of intangible assets

 

12,338

 

 

9,072

Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs

 

121,550

 

 

79,712

Non-cash operating lease costs

 

6,818

 

 

6,727

Stock-based compensation expense

 

374,157

 

 

217,315

Deferred income taxes

 

2,286

 

 

(1,338)

Non-cash interest expense

 

2,077

 

 

1,824

Change in fair value of strategic investments

 

(4,757)

 

 

(4,356)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

(117,240)

 

 

(40,644)

Deferred contract acquisition costs

 

(183,265)

 

 

(151,901)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(14,121)

 

 

(8,051)

Accounts payable

 

25,007

 

 

(7,033)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

21,820

 

 

74,426

Accrued payroll and benefits

 

21,635

 

 

22,258

Operating lease liabilities

 

(7,037)

 

 

(7,394)

Deferred revenue

 

486,177

 

 

375,582

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

667,714

 

 

415,066

Investing activities

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(179,609)

 

 

(85,420)

Capitalized internal-use software and website development costs

 

(20,739)

 

 

(15,201)

Purchases of strategic investments

 

(18,006)

 

 

(15,809)

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

(18,464)

 

 

(353,746)

Purchases of intangible assets

 

(700)

 

 

(680)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(237,518)

 

 

(470,856)

Financing activities

 

 

 

Payments of debt issuance costs related to revolving line of credit

 

 

 

(219)

Payment of debt issuance costs related to Senior Notes

 

 

 

(1,581)

Repayment of loan payable

 

(1,591)

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options

 

6,396

 

 

12,796

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under the employee stock purchase plan

 

34,445

 

 

27,452

Capital contributions from non-controlling interest holders

 

9,053

 

 

7,905

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

48,303

 

 

46,353

 

 

 

 

Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(7,074)

 

 

(1,663)

 

 

 

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

471,425

 

 

(11,100)

 

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

1,996,633

 

 

1,918,608

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

2,468,058

 

$

1,907,508

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(in thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended October 31,

 

Nine Months Ended October 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

GAAP subscription revenue

$

547,376

 

$

357,030

 

$

1,513,397

 

$

954,094

GAAP professional services revenue

 

33,506

 

 

23,021

 

 

90,472

 

 

66,490

GAAP total revenue

$

580,882

 

$

380,051

 

$

1,603,869

 

$

1,020,584

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP subscription gross profit

$

413,147

 

$

271,566

 

$

1,151,139

 

$

727,734

Stock based compensation expense

 

8,108

 

 

5,969

 

 

21,957

 

 

15,548

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

3,484

 

 

2,784

 

 

10,336

 

 

7,550

Non-GAAP subscription gross profit

$

424,739

 

$

280,319

 

$

1,183,432

 

$

750,832

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP subscription gross margin

 

75 %

 

 

76 %

 

 

76 %

 

 

76 %

Non-GAAP subscription gross margin

 

78 %

 

 

79 %

 

 

78 %

 

 

79 %

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP professional services gross profit

$

9,507

 

$

6,821

 

$

27,103

 

$

22,249

Stock based compensation expense

 

4,093

 

 

2,546

 

 

10,596

 

 

6,963

Non-GAAP professional services gross profit

$

13,600

 

$

9,367

 

$

37,699

 

$

29,212

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP professional services gross margin

 

28 %

 

 

30 %

 

 

30 %

 

 

33 %

Non-GAAP professional services gross margin

 

41 %

 

 

41 %

 

 

42 %

 

 

44 %

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total GAAP gross margin

 

73 %

 

 

73 %

 

 

73 %

 

 

73 %

Total Non-GAAP gross margin

 

75 %

 

 

76 %

 

 

76 %

 

 

76 %

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP sales and marketing operating expenses

$

239,672

 

$

164,960

 

$

657,970

 

$

453,952

Stock based compensation expense

 

(41,895)

 

 

(25,499)

 

 

(109,172)

 

 

(68,178)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

(641)

 

 

(540)

 

 

(1,938)

 

 

(1,509)

Non-GAAP sales and marketing operating expenses

$

197,136

 

$

138,921

 

$

546,860

 

$

384,265

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP sales and marketing operating expenses as a percentage of revenue

 

41 %

 

 

43 %

 

 

41 %

 

 

44 %

Non-GAAP sales and marketing operating expenses as a percentage of revenue

 

34 %

 

 

37 %

 

 

34 %

 

 

38 %

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP research and development operating expenses

$

155,256

 

$

97,630

 

$

416,519

 

$

266,265

Stock based compensation expense

 

(46,268)

 

 

(27,333)

 

 

(120,347)

 

 

(70,942)

Non-GAAP research and development operating expenses

$

108,988

 

$

70,297

 

$

296,172

 

$

195,323

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP research and development operating expenses as a percentage of revenue

 

27 %

 

 

26 %

 

 

26 %

 

 

26 %

Non-GAAP research and development operating expenses as a percentage of revenue

 

19 %

 

 

18 %

 

 

18 %

 

 

19 %

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP general and administrative operating expenses

$

84,148

 

$

56,061

 

$

232,365

 

$

148,780

Stock based compensation expense

 

(39,749)

 

 

(25,319)

 

 

(112,085)

 

 

(55,684)

Acquisition-related expenses

 

(1,886)

 

 

(971)

 

 

(2,187)

 

 

(5,912)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

(22)

 

 

(13)

 

 

(65)

 

 

(13)

Legal reserve and settlement charges

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,500)

Non-GAAP general and administrative operating expenses

$

42,491

 

$

29,758

 

$

118,028

 

$

84,671

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP general and administrative operating expenses as a percentage of revenue

 

14 %

 

 

15 %

 

 

14 %

 

 

15 %

Non-GAAP general and administrative operating expenses as a percentage of revenue

 

7 %

 

 

8 %

 

 

7 %

 

 

8 %

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.

Maria Riley, Vice President of Investor Relations

investors@crowdstrike.com
669-721-0742

Press Contact
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.

Kevin Benacci, Sr. Director, Corporate Communications

press@crowdstrike.com
216-409-5055

