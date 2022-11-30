CrowdStrike Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

- Revenue grows 53% year-over-year to reach $581 million
- Ending ARR grows 54% year-over-year to reach $2.34 billion
- Achieves record cash flow from operations of $243 million and record free cash flow of $174 million
AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader that provides cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, today announced financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2023, ended October 31, 2022.
“CrowdStrike delivered robust growth at scale, strong retention rates, growing module adoption, record net new ARR from emerging products and a record number of customers contributing at least $1 million to net new ARR,” said George Kurtz, CrowdStrike’s co-founder and chief executive officer. “However, total net new ARR was below our expectations as increased macroeconomic headwinds elongated sales cycles with smaller customers and caused some larger customers to pursue multi-phase subscription start dates, which delays ARR recognition until future quarters. As a platform consolidator with industry leading efficacy, we differentiate ourselves from the competition and empower customers, which we believe positions us to capture enduring industry trends and generate durable long-term growth.”
Commenting on the company’s financial results, Burt Podbere, CrowdStrike’s chief financial officer, added, “In the face of increased macroeconomic headwinds, CrowdStrike delivered revenue and earnings results ahead of our guidance. We will continue to focus on delivering strong unit economics as we balance growth with profitability and free cash flow.”
Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights
- Revenue: Total revenue was $580.9 million, a 53% increase, compared to $380.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Subscription revenue was $547.4 million, a 53% increase, compared to $357.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.
- Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased 54% year-over-year and grew to $2.34 billion as of October 31, 2022, of which $198.1 million was net new ARR added in the quarter. The acquisition of Reposify contributed less than $1.0 million to net new ARR in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.
- Subscription Gross Margin: GAAP subscription gross margin was 75%, compared to 76% in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 78%, compared to 79% in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.
- Income/Loss from Operations: GAAP loss from operations was $56.4 million, compared to $40.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP income from operations was $89.7 million, compared to $50.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.
- Net Income/Loss Attributable to CrowdStrike: GAAP net loss attributable to CrowdStrike was $55.0 million, compared to $50.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. GAAP net loss per share attributable to CrowdStrike, basic and diluted was $0.24, compared to $0.22 in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike was $96.1 million, compared to $41.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike per share, diluted, was $0.40, compared to $0.17 in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.
- Cash Flow: Net cash generated from operations was $242.9 million, compared to $159.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Free cash flow was $174.1 million, compared to $123.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.
- Cash and Cash Equivalents was $2.47 billion as of October 31, 2022.
Recent Highlights
- Added 1,460 net new subscription customers in the quarter for a total of 21,146 subscription customers as of October 31, 2022, representing 44% growth year-over-year.
- CrowdStrike’s subscription customers that have adopted five or more, six or more and seven or more modules was 60%, 36% and 21%, respectively, as of October 31, 2022.
- Acquired Reposify, an external attack surface management (EASM) platform, to help CrowdStrike’s customers bolster visibility and reduce the risk exposure of external assets.
- Highlights of the sixth annual Fal.Con cybersecurity conference included Falcon Insight XDR, Falcon Discover for IoT, Falcon LogScale, Falcon Complete LogScale and new Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) capabilities.
- Expanded the CrowdStrike and EY global alliance to deliver Cloud Security and Observability services.
- Achieved 99% detection coverage of adversary behavior in the MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK Evaluations for Security Service Providers.
- Received a AAA rating in SE Labs Enterprise Advanced Security Ransomware Test and achieved 100% Protection with zero false positives.
- Chosen as a winner for the 2022 CRN Tech Innovator Awards for CrowdStrike Cloud Security, a Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) solution.
- Named One of the Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine 2022.
- Expanded charitable giving strategy to include a partnership with Operation Motorsport Foundation and NextGen Scholarship awards.
Financial Outlook
CrowdStrike is providing the following guidance for the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year 2023 (ending January 31, 2023):
Q4 FY23
Guidance
|
|
Full Year FY23
Guidance
|
Total revenue
|
$619.1 – $628.2 million
|
|
$2,223.0 – $2,232.0 million
|
Non-GAAP income from operations
|
$87.2 – $93.7 million
|
|
$347.2 – $353.8 million
|
Non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike
|
$100.9 – $107.5 million
|
|
$357.6 – $364.4 million
|
Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders, diluted
|
$0.42 – $0.45
|
|
$1.49 – $1.52
|
Weighted average shares used in computing Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted
|
241 million
|
|
240 million
These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially as a result of many factors. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.
Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, including purchased patents, amortization of debt issuance costs and discount, legal reserve and settlement charges or benefits, gain (loss) and other income from strategic investments, and acquisition-related expenses. The company has not provided the most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items are out of the company’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation for non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike, and non-GAAP net income per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders is not available without unreasonable effort.
Conference Call Information
CrowdStrike will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its earnings results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and outlook for its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time). A recorded webcast of the event will also be available for one year on the CrowdStrike Investor Relations website ir.crowdstrike.com.
Date:
|
November 29, 2022
|
Time:
|
2:00 p.m. Pacific time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern time
|
Pre-registration link for dial-in access:
|
register.vevent.com/register/BI484fb19cb3404f508c39eccfd03a1e86
|
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding CrowdStrike’s future growth, and future financial and operating performance, including CrowdStrike’s financial outlook for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: risks associated with managing CrowdStrike’s rapid growth; CrowdStrike’s ability to identify and effectively implement necessary changes to address execution challenges; CrowdStrike’s limited experience with new product and subscription and support introductions and the risks associated with new products and subscription and support offerings, including the risk of defects, errors, or vulnerabilities; length and unpredictability of sales cycles; CrowdStrike’s ability to attract new and retain existing customers; CrowdStrike’s ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; the failure to timely develop and achieve market acceptance of new products and subscriptions as well as existing products and subscriptions and support; CrowdStrike’s ability to collaborate and integrate its products with offerings from other parties to deliver benefits to customers; industry trends; rapidly evolving technological developments in the market for security products and subscription and support offerings; and general market, political, economic, and business conditions, including those related to a deterioration in macroeconomic conditions, inflation, geopolitical uncertainty and COVID-19.
Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect CrowdStrike’s financial results are included in the filings CrowdStrike makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) from time to time, particularly under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations”, including CrowdStrike’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings.
You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to CrowdStrike as of the date hereof, and CrowdStrike does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
CrowdStrike believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to CrowdStrike’s financial condition and results of operations. For further information regarding these non-GAAP measures, including the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please refer to the financial tables below, as well as the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.
Channels for Disclosure of Information
CrowdStrike intends to announce material information to the public through the CrowdStrike Investor Relations website ir.crowdstrike.com, SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and public webcasts. CrowdStrike uses these channels, as well as social media and its blog, to communicate with its investors, customers, and the public about the company, its offerings, and other issues. It is possible that the information CrowdStrike posts on social media and its blog could be deemed to be material information. As such, CrowdStrike encourages investors, the media, and others to follow the channels listed above, including the social media channels listed on CrowdStrike’s investor relations website, and to review the information disclosed through such channels. Any updates to the list of disclosure channels through which CrowdStrike will announce information will be posted on the investor relations page on CrowdStrike’s website.
About CrowdStrike Holdings
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. is a global cybersecurity leader that provides cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data.
Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and advanced artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform delivers better outcomes to customers through rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.
CrowdStrike Falcon leverages a single lightweight-agent architecture with integrated cloud modules spanning multiple security markets, including corporate workload security, managed security services, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection and log management.
For more information, please visit: ir.crowdstrike.com
CrowdStrike, the CrowdStrike logo, and other CrowdStrike marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of CrowdStrike, Inc., or its affiliates or licensors. Other words, symbols, and company product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.
CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended October 31,
|
|
Nine Months Ended October 31,
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription
|
$
|
547,376
|
|
$
|
357,030
|
|
$
|
1,513,397
|
|
$
|
954,094
|
Professional services
|
|
33,506
|
|
|
23,021
|
|
|
90,472
|
|
|
66,490
|
Total revenue
|
|
580,882
|
|
|
380,051
|
|
|
1,603,869
|
|
|
1,020,584
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription (1)(2)
|
|
134,229
|
|
|
85,464
|
|
|
362,258
|
|
|
226,360
|
Professional services (1)
|
|
23,999
|
|
|
16,200
|
|
|
63,369
|
|
|
44,241
|
Total cost of revenue
|
|
158,228
|
|
|
101,664
|
|
|
425,627
|
|
|
270,601
|
Gross profit
|
|
422,654
|
|
|
278,387
|
|
|
1,178,242
|
|
|
749,983
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing (1)(2)
|
|
239,672
|
|
|
164,960
|
|
|
657,970
|
|
|
453,952
|
Research and development (1)(2)
|
|
155,256
|
|
|
97,630
|
|
|
416,519
|
|
|
266,265
|
General and administrative (1)(3)(4)
|
|
84,148
|
|
|
56,061
|
|
|
232,365
|
|
|
148,780
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
479,076
|
|
|
318,651
|
|
|
1,306,854
|
|
|
868,997
|
Loss from operations
|
|
(56,422)
|
|
|
(40,264)
|
|
|
(128,612)
|
|
|
(119,014)
|
Interest expense(5)
|
|
(6,334)
|
|
|
(6,403)
|
|
|
(18,967)
|
|
|
(18,929)
|
Interest income
|
|
16,245
|
|
|
1,019
|
|
|
25,479
|
|
|
2,654
|
Other income (expense), net(6)
|
|
750
|
|
|
(329)
|
|
|
5,835
|
|
|
3,423
|
Loss before provision for income taxes
|
|
(45,761)
|
|
|
(45,977)
|
|
|
(116,265)
|
|
|
(131,866)
|
Provision for income taxes(7)
|
|
8,870
|
|
|
4,473
|
|
|
17,088
|
|
|
58,773
|
Net loss
|
|
(54,631)
|
|
|
(50,450)
|
|
|
(133,353)
|
|
|
(190,639)
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
|
|
325
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
2,411
|
|
|
2,183
|
Net loss attributable to CrowdStrike
|
$
|
(54,956)
|
|
$
|
(50,455)
|
|
$
|
(135,764)
|
|
$
|
(192,822)
|
Net loss per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders, basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.24)
|
|
$
|
(0.22)
|
|
$
|
(0.58)
|
|
$
|
(0.85)
|
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders, basic and diluted
|
|
233,785
|
|
|
228,293
|
|
|
232,502
|
|
|
226,292
_____________________________
(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):
|
|
Three Months Ended October 31,
|
|
Nine Months Ended October 31,
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
Subscription cost of revenue
|
$
|
8,108
|
|
$
|
5,969
|
|
$
|
21,957
|
|
$
|
15,548
|
Professional services cost of revenue
|
|
4,093
|
|
|
2,546
|
|
|
10,596
|
|
|
6,963
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
41,895
|
|
|
25,499
|
|
|
109,172
|
|
|
68,178
|
Research and development
|
|
46,268
|
|
|
27,333
|
|
|
120,347
|
|
|
70,942
|
General and administrative
|
|
39,749
|
|
|
25,319
|
|
|
112,085
|
|
|
55,684
|
Total stock-based compensation expense
|
$
|
140,113
|
|
$
|
86,666
|
|
$
|
374,157
|
|
$
|
217,315
(2) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets, including purchased patents, as follows (in thousands):
|
|
Three Months Ended October 31,
|
|
Nine Months Ended October 31,
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
Subscription cost of revenue
|
$
|
3,484
|
|
$
|
2,784
|
|
$
|
10,336
|
|
$
|
7,550
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
641
|
|
|
540
|
|
|
1,938
|
|
|
1,509
|
General and administrative
|
|
22
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
65
|
|
|
13
|
Total amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
$
|
4,147
|
|
$
|
3,337
|
|
$
|
12,339
|
|
$
|
9,072
(3) Includes acquisition-related expenses as follows (in thousands):
|
|
Three Months Ended October 31,
|
|
Nine Months Ended October 31,
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
General and administrative
|
$
|
1,886
|
|
$
|
971
|
|
$
|
2,187
|
|
$
|
5,912
|
Total acquisition-related expenses
|
$
|
1,886
|
|
$
|
971
|
|
$
|
2,187
|
|
$
|
5,912
(4) Includes legal reserve and settlement charges as follows (in thousands):
|
|
Three Months Ended October 31,
|
|
Nine Months Ended October 31,
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
General and administrative
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
2,500
|
Total legal reserve and settlement charges
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
2,500
(5) Includes amortization of debt issuance costs and discount as follows (in thousands):
|
|
Three Months Ended October 31,
|
|
Nine Months Ended October 31,
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
Interest expense
|
$
|
546
|
|
$
|
546
|
|
$
|
1,639
|
|
$
|
1,639
|
Total amortization of debt issuance costs and discount
|
$
|
546
|
|
$
|
546
|
|
$
|
1,639
|
|
$
|
1,639
(6) Includes gains and other income from strategic investments as follows (in thousands):
|
|
Three Months Ended October 31,
|
|
Nine Months Ended October 31,
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
Other income, net
|
$
|
652
|
|
$
|
10
|
|
$
|
4,824
|
|
$
|
4,366
|
Total gains and other income from strategic investments
|
$
|
652
|
|
$
|
10
|
|
$
|
4,824
|
|
$
|
4,366
(7) Includes tax costs for intellectual property integration relating to acquisitions as follows (in thousands):
|
|
Three Months Ended October 31,
|
|
Nine Months Ended October 31,
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
Provision for income taxes
|
$
|
4,658
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
4,658
|
|
$
|
48,824
|
Total provision for income taxes
|
$
|
4,658
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
4,658
|
|
$
|
48,824
|
CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|
|
October 31,
|
|
January 31,
|
|
2022
|
|
2022
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
2,466,551
|
|
$
|
1,996,633
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses
|
|
485,313
|
|
|
368,145
|
Deferred contract acquisition costs, current
|
|
162,260
|
|
|
126,822
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
89,489
|
|
|
79,352
|
Total current assets
|
|
3,203,613
|
|
|
2,570,952
|
Strategic investments
|
|
46,395
|
|
|
23,632
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
430,030
|
|
|
260,577
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
25,621
|
|
|
31,735
|
Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent
|
|
218,635
|
|
|
192,358
|
Goodwill
|
|
430,285
|
|
|
416,445
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
89,500
|
|
|
97,336
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
25,364
|
|
|
25,346
|
Total assets
|
$
|
4,469,443
|
|
$
|
3,618,381
|
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
89,289
|
|
$
|
47,634
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
88,918
|
|
|
83,382
|
Accrued payroll and benefits
|
|
122,558
|
|
|
104,563
|
Operating lease liabilities, current
|
|
10,423
|
|
|
9,820
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
1,483,223
|
|
|
1,136,502
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
22,642
|
|
|
24,929
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
1,817,053
|
|
|
1,406,830
|
Long-term debt
|
|
740,633
|
|
|
739,517
|
Deferred revenue, noncurrent
|
|
532,316
|
|
|
392,819
|
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
|
|
17,984
|
|
|
25,379
|
Other liabilities, noncurrent
|
|
23,825
|
|
|
16,193
|
Total liabilities
|
|
3,131,811
|
|
|
2,580,738
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
Stockholders’ Equity
|
|
|
|
Common stock, Class A and Class B
|
|
117
|
|
|
115
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
2,424,038
|
|
|
1,991,807
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(1,100,682)
|
|
|
(964,918)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(9,184)
|
|
|
(1,240)
|
Total CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. stockholders’ equity
|
|
1,314,289
|
|
|
1,025,764
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
23,343
|
|
|
11,879
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
1,337,632
|
|
|
1,037,643
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
$
|
4,469,443
|
|
$
|
3,618,381
|
CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|
|
Nine Months Ended October 31,
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(133,353)
|
|
$
|
(190,639)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
53,622
|
|
|
39,506
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
12,338
|
|
|
9,072
|
Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs
|
|
121,550
|
|
|
79,712
|
Non-cash operating lease costs
|
|
6,818
|
|
|
6,727
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
374,157
|
|
|
217,315
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
2,286
|
|
|
(1,338)
|
Non-cash interest expense
|
|
2,077
|
|
|
1,824
|
Change in fair value of strategic investments
|
|
(4,757)
|
|
|
(4,356)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
(117,240)
|
|
|
(40,644)
|
Deferred contract acquisition costs
|
|
(183,265)
|
|
|
(151,901)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
(14,121)
|
|
|
(8,051)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
25,007
|
|
|
(7,033)
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
21,820
|
|
|
74,426
|
Accrued payroll and benefits
|
|
21,635
|
|
|
22,258
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
(7,037)
|
|
|
(7,394)
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
486,177
|
|
|
375,582
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
667,714
|
|
|
415,066
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(179,609)
|
|
|
(85,420)
|
Capitalized internal-use software and website development costs
|
|
(20,739)
|
|
|
(15,201)
|
Purchases of strategic investments
|
|
(18,006)
|
|
|
(15,809)
|
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
|
(18,464)
|
|
|
(353,746)
|
Purchases of intangible assets
|
|
(700)
|
|
|
(680)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(237,518)
|
|
|
(470,856)
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
Payments of debt issuance costs related to revolving line of credit
|
|
—
|
|
|
(219)
|
Payment of debt issuance costs related to Senior Notes
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,581)
|
Repayment of loan payable
|
|
(1,591)
|
|
|
—
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options
|
|
6,396
|
|
|
12,796
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under the employee stock purchase plan
|
|
34,445
|
|
|
27,452
|
Capital contributions from non-controlling interest holders
|
|
9,053
|
|
|
7,905
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
48,303
|
|
|
46,353
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
(7,074)
|
|
|
(1,663)
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
471,425
|
|
|
(11,100)
|
|
|
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
|
1,996,633
|
|
|
1,918,608
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
$
|
2,468,058
|
|
$
|
1,907,508
|
CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(in thousands, except percentages)
(unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended October 31,
|
|
Nine Months Ended October 31,
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
GAAP subscription revenue
|
$
|
547,376
|
|
$
|
357,030
|
|
$
|
1,513,397
|
|
$
|
954,094
|
GAAP professional services revenue
|
|
33,506
|
|
|
23,021
|
|
|
90,472
|
|
|
66,490
|
GAAP total revenue
|
$
|
580,882
|
|
$
|
380,051
|
|
$
|
1,603,869
|
|
$
|
1,020,584
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP subscription gross profit
|
$
|
413,147
|
|
$
|
271,566
|
|
$
|
1,151,139
|
|
$
|
727,734
|
Stock based compensation expense
|
|
8,108
|
|
|
5,969
|
|
|
21,957
|
|
|
15,548
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
3,484
|
|
|
2,784
|
|
|
10,336
|
|
|
7,550
|
Non-GAAP subscription gross profit
|
$
|
424,739
|
|
$
|
280,319
|
|
$
|
1,183,432
|
|
$
|
750,832
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP subscription gross margin
|
|
75 %
|
|
|
76 %
|
|
|
76 %
|
|
|
76 %
|
Non-GAAP subscription gross margin
|
|
78 %
|
|
|
79 %
|
|
|
78 %
|
|
|
79 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP professional services gross profit
|
$
|
9,507
|
|
$
|
6,821
|
|
$
|
27,103
|
|
$
|
22,249
|
Stock based compensation expense
|
|
4,093
|
|
|
2,546
|
|
|
10,596
|
|
|
6,963
|
Non-GAAP professional services gross profit
|
$
|
13,600
|
|
$
|
9,367
|
|
$
|
37,699
|
|
$
|
29,212
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP professional services gross margin
|
|
28 %
|
|
|
30 %
|
|
|
30 %
|
|
|
33 %
|
Non-GAAP professional services gross margin
|
|
41 %
|
|
|
41 %
|
|
|
42 %
|
|
|
44 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total GAAP gross margin
|
|
73 %
|
|
|
73 %
|
|
|
73 %
|
|
|
73 %
|
Total Non-GAAP gross margin
|
|
75 %
|
|
|
76 %
|
|
|
76 %
|
|
|
76 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP sales and marketing operating expenses
|
$
|
239,672
|
|
$
|
164,960
|
|
$
|
657,970
|
|
$
|
453,952
|
Stock based compensation expense
|
|
(41,895)
|
|
|
(25,499)
|
|
|
(109,172)
|
|
|
(68,178)
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
(641)
|
|
|
(540)
|
|
|
(1,938)
|
|
|
(1,509)
|
Non-GAAP sales and marketing operating expenses
|
$
|
197,136
|
|
$
|
138,921
|
|
$
|
546,860
|
|
$
|
384,265
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP sales and marketing operating expenses as a percentage of revenue
|
|
41 %
|
|
|
43 %
|
|
|
41 %
|
|
|
44 %
|
Non-GAAP sales and marketing operating expenses as a percentage of revenue
|
|
34 %
|
|
|
37 %
|
|
|
34 %
|
|
|
38 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP research and development operating expenses
|
$
|
155,256
|
|
$
|
97,630
|
|
$
|
416,519
|
|
$
|
266,265
|
Stock based compensation expense
|
|
(46,268)
|
|
|
(27,333)
|
|
|
(120,347)
|
|
|
(70,942)
|
Non-GAAP research and development operating expenses
|
$
|
108,988
|
|
$
|
70,297
|
|
$
|
296,172
|
|
$
|
195,323
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP research and development operating expenses as a percentage of revenue
|
|
27 %
|
|
|
26 %
|
|
|
26 %
|
|
|
26 %
|
Non-GAAP research and development operating expenses as a percentage of revenue
|
|
19 %
|
|
|
18 %
|
|
|
18 %
|
|
|
19 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP general and administrative operating expenses
|
$
|
84,148
|
|
$
|
56,061
|
|
$
|
232,365
|
|
$
|
148,780
|
Stock based compensation expense
|
|
(39,749)
|
|
|
(25,319)
|
|
|
(112,085)
|
|
|
(55,684)
|
Acquisition-related expenses
|
|
(1,886)
|
|
|
(971)
|
|
|
(2,187)
|
|
|
(5,912)
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
(22)
|
|
|
(13)
|
|
|
(65)
|
|
|
(13)
|
Legal reserve and settlement charges
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(2,500)
|
Non-GAAP general and administrative operating expenses
|
$
|
42,491
|
|
$
|
29,758
|
|
$
|
118,028
|
|
$
|
84,671
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP general and administrative operating expenses as a percentage of revenue
|
|
14 %
|
|
|
15 %
|
|
|
14 %
|
|
|
15 %
|
Non-GAAP general and administrative operating expenses as a percentage of revenue
|
|
7 %
|
|
|
8 %
|
|
|
7 %
|
|
|
8 %
