CrowdStrike Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Ending ARR grows 23% year-over-year to reach $4.24 billion, adding $224 million in net new ARR in Q4

Achieves full year subscription revenue of $3.76 billion, growing 31% year-over-year

Delivers record full year operating cash flow of $1.38 billion and record full year free cash flow of $1.07 billion

“ Delivering $224 million of net new ARR, which brings our ending ARR to $4.24 billion, places us firmly on the flight path to our $10 billion ending ARR goal,” said George Kurtz, CrowdStrike’s Founder and CEO. “ As businesses of all sizes rapidly adopt AI, stopping the breach necessitates cybersecurity’s AI-native platform. We are seeing strong momentum in our Next-Gen SIEM, Cloud Security, and Identity Protection businesses, surpassing $1.3 billion in combined ending ARR. With 97% gross retention and accounts adopting Falcon Flex adding over $1 billion of in-quarter deal value, customers are increasingly consolidating on the Falcon platform as their AI-native SOC for today and tomorrow."

Commenting on the company's financial results, Burt Podbere, CrowdStrike's chief financial officer, added, " We achieved fourth quarter results above all guided metrics. The fundamental strengths of our business reflected in our strong customer retention, accelerating module adoption, and multiple large growth opportunities, give us confidence in our ability to achieve our target model by fiscal year 2029 and deliver long-term profitable growth."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue was $1.06 billion, a 25% increase, compared to $845.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Subscription revenue was $1.01 billion, a 27% increase, compared to $795.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

Total revenue was $1.06 billion, a 25% increase, compared to $845.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Subscription revenue was $1.01 billion, a 27% increase, compared to $795.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) grew 23% year-over-year to $4.24 billion as of January 31, 2025, of which $224.3 million was net new ARR added in the quarter.

grew 23% year-over-year to $4.24 billion as of January 31, 2025, of which $224.3 million was net new ARR added in the quarter. Subscription Gross Margin: GAAP subscription gross margin was 77%, compared to 78% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 80% for both the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 and 2024.

GAAP subscription gross margin was 77%, compared to 78% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 80% for both the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 and 2024. Income/Loss from Operations: GAAP loss from operations was $85.3 million, compared to income of $29.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP income from operations was $217.3 million, compared to $213.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

GAAP loss from operations was $85.3 million, compared to income of $29.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP income from operations was $217.3 million, compared to $213.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Net Income/Loss Attributable to CrowdStrike: GAAP net loss attributable to CrowdStrike was $92.3 million, compared to net income of $53.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. GAAP net loss per share attributable to CrowdStrike, diluted was $0.37, compared to income of $0.22 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike was $260.9 million, compared to $236.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike per share, diluted, was $1.03, compared to $0.95 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

GAAP net loss attributable to CrowdStrike was $92.3 million, compared to net income of $53.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. GAAP net loss per share attributable to CrowdStrike, diluted was $0.37, compared to income of $0.22 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike was $260.9 million, compared to $236.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike per share, diluted, was $1.03, compared to $0.95 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Cash Flow: Net cash generated from operations was $345.7 million, compared to $347.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Free cash flow was $239.8 million, compared to $283.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

Net cash generated from operations was $345.7 million, compared to $347.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Free cash flow was $239.8 million, compared to $283.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Cash and Cash Equivalents was $4.32 billion as of January 31, 2025.

Full Year Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue was $3.95 billion, a 29% increase, compared to $3.06 billion in fiscal 2024. Subscription revenue was $3.76 billion, a 31% increase, compared to $2.87 billion in fiscal 2024.

Total revenue was $3.95 billion, a 29% increase, compared to $3.06 billion in fiscal 2024. Subscription revenue was $3.76 billion, a 31% increase, compared to $2.87 billion in fiscal 2024. Subscription Gross Margin: GAAP subscription gross margin was 78% for both fiscal 2025 and 2024. Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 80% for both fiscal 2025 and 2024.

GAAP subscription gross margin was 78% for both fiscal 2025 and 2024. Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 80% for both fiscal 2025 and 2024. Income/Loss from Operations: GAAP loss from operations was $120.4 million, compared to $2.0 million in fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP income from operations was $837.7 million, compared to $660.3 million in fiscal 2024.

GAAP loss from operations was $120.4 million, compared to $2.0 million in fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP income from operations was $837.7 million, compared to $660.3 million in fiscal 2024. Net Income/Loss Attributable to CrowdStrike: GAAP net loss attributable to CrowdStrike was $19.3 million, compared to income of $89.3 million in fiscal 2024. GAAP net loss per share attributable to CrowdStrike, diluted, was $0.08, compared to income of $0.37 in fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike was $987.6 million, compared to $751.8 million in fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike per share, diluted, was $3.93, compared to $3.09 in fiscal 2024.

GAAP net loss attributable to CrowdStrike was $19.3 million, compared to income of $89.3 million in fiscal 2024. GAAP net loss per share attributable to CrowdStrike, diluted, was $0.08, compared to income of $0.37 in fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike was $987.6 million, compared to $751.8 million in fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike per share, diluted, was $3.93, compared to $3.09 in fiscal 2024. Cash Flow: Net cash generated from operations was $1.38 billion, compared to $1.17 billion in fiscal 2024. Free cash flow was $1.07 billion, compared to $938.2 million in fiscal 2024.

Recent Highlights

CrowdStrike’s module adoption rates grew to 67%, 48%, 32%, and 21% for five or more, six or more, seven or more and eight or more modules, respectively, as of January 31, 2025 1 .

. Announced the general availability of Charlotte AI Detection Triage, a major breakthrough in agentic AI-driven security operations.

Launched CrowdStrike Insider Risk Services, a comprehensive set of offerings designed to help organizations detect and prevent insider threats from negligent employees, malicious insiders and sophisticated adversaries.

Expanded leadership in hybrid identity protection with Falcon Identity Protection for Microsoft Entra ID.

Recognized as a Customers’ Choice in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer for Managed Detection and Response' report 2 .

. Achieved 100% detection, 100% protection and 100% accuracy in the 2024 SE Labs Enterprise Advanced Security (EDR) Ransomware Test 3 .

Announced the findings of a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study 4 conducted by Forrester Consulting, in which it was found using Falcon Identity Protection achieved a 310% return on investment, with a payback period of under six months and $1.26 million in total benefits over three years.

conducted by Forrester Consulting, in which it was found using Falcon Identity Protection achieved a 310% return on investment, with a payback period of under six months and $1.26 million in total benefits over three years. Named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Managed Detection And Response Services, Q1 2025 5 .

. Announced CrowdStrike’s leadership across multiple Frost & Sullivan reports, with Adaptive Shield named the Leader in the 2024 Frost Radar™ for SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) 6 , recognized as a Leader in the 2024 Frost Radar™ for Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms (CNAPP) 7 for the third consecutive year, and awarded Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practice Company of the Year award in the MDR market.

, recognized as a Leader in the 2024 Frost Radar™ for Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms (CNAPP) for the third consecutive year, and awarded Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practice Company of the Year award in the MDR market. Named a Leader in the 2024 GigaOm Radar Report for Container Security 8 and named a Leader and Outperformer in the 2024 GigaOm Radar Report for Ransomware Prevention 9 .

and named a Leader and Outperformer in the 2024 GigaOm Radar Report for Ransomware Prevention . Named an Overall Leader in KuppingerCole's 2024 Leadership Compass for MDR 10 .

. Achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorization for Falcon Next-Gen SIEM, Falcon for IT, Falcon Data Protection and Falcon Exposure Management.

Achieved the C5 (Cloud Computing Compliance Criteria Catalogue) certification, established by the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI).

Became the first cloud-native cybersecurity ISV to exceed $1 billion in annual AWS Marketplace sales, named the Amazon Web Services (AWS) 2024 Global Security Partner of the Year and announced an expanded integration with AWS, helping to secure end-to-end AI innovation in the cloud.

Announced partnership with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

Changes in Presentation of Non-GAAP Measures

Effective in presenting periods starting on and after February 1, 2025, the beginning of CrowdStrike's fiscal year ending January 31, 2026, CrowdStrike will present employer payroll taxes related to employee stock-based award transactions as part of stock-based compensation expense in the GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation. These payroll taxes will be excluded from CrowdStrike's non-GAAP results as they are tied to the timing and size of the vesting or exercise of the underlying stock-based awards and the price of CrowdStrike's common stock at the time of vesting or exercise, which may vary from period to period independent of the operating performance of CrowdStrike's business. Employer payroll taxes related to employee stock-based award transactions amounted to $42.2 million in fiscal 2025.

Also effective in presenting periods starting on and after February 1, 2025, CrowdStrike will use a long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate of 22.5% for the purpose of determining non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike and non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike per share to provide better consistency across interim reporting periods in fiscal 2026 and beyond. Given the significant growth of the company's business and non-GAAP operating income, CrowdStrike believes this change is necessary to better reflect the performance of its business. CrowdStrike will continue to assess the appropriateness of the non-GAAP tax rate on a regular basis, which could be subject to change for a variety of reasons, including the rapidly evolving global tax environment, significant changes in the company's geographic earnings mix, or other changes to its strategy or business operations. The estimated impact of the non-GAAP tax rate of 22.5% to the outlook for non-GAAP net income per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders, diluted, is $(0.19) and $(0.98) at the midpoint for Q1 FY26 and full year FY26, respectively.

Please refer to the "Financial Outlook" section of this press release below for the company's Q1 FY26 and full year FY26 guidance.

Financial Outlook

CrowdStrike is providing the following guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 (ending April 30, 2025) and guidance for fiscal year 2026 (ending January 31, 2026).

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets (including purchased patents), amortization of debt issuance costs and discount, mark-to-market adjustments on deferred compensation liabilities, legal reserve and settlement charges or benefits, July 19 Incident related costs and (recoveries), net, acquisition-related provision (benefit) for income taxes, losses (gains) and other income from strategic investments, acquisition-related expenses (credits), net, and losses (gains) from deferred compensation assets. The company has not provided the most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items are out of the company's control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation for non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike, and non-GAAP net income per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders is not available without unreasonable effort.

Q1 FY26 Guidance Full Year FY26 Guidance Total revenue $1,100.6 - $1,106.4 million $4,743.5 - $4,805.5 million Non-GAAP income from operations $173.1 - $180.0 million $944.2 - $985.1 million Non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike $162.1 - $167.5 million $851.2 - $883.0 million Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders, diluted $0.64 - $0.66 $3.33 - $3.45 Weighted average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted 254 million 256 million

Please refer to the "Changes in Presentation of Non-GAAP Measures" section of this press release above for information regarding changes to the methodologies used to calculate Q1 FY26 and full year FY26 guidance.

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially as a result of many factors. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Definition of Module Adoption Rates

1. Module adoption rates are calculated by taking the total number of customers with five or more, six or more, seven or more, and eight or more modules, respectively, divided by the total number of subscription customers (excluding Falcon Go customers). Falcon Go customers are defined as customers who have subscribed with the Falcon Go bundle, a package designed for organizations with 100 endpoints or less.

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended January 31, Year Ended January 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue Subscription $ 1,008,316 $ 795,947 $ 3,761,480 $ 2,870,557 Professional services 50,222 49,388 192,144 184,998 Total revenue 1,058,538 845,335 3,953,624 3,055,555 Cost of revenue Subscription (1)(2) 229,641 175,509 835,509 630,745 Professional services (1) 44,349 33,063 155,972 124,978 Total cost of revenue 273,990 208,572 991,481 755,723 Gross profit 784,548 636,763 2,962,143 2,299,832 Operating expenses Sales and marketing (1)(2)(4)(6) 409,504 290,357 1,523,356 1,140,566 Research and development (1)(2)(3)(4)(6) 315,142 213,998 1,076,901 768,497 General and administrative (1)(2)(3)(4)(5)(6) 145,203 102,737 482,316 392,764 Total operating expenses 869,849 607,092 3,082,573 2,301,827 Income (loss) from operations (85,301 ) 29,671 (120,430 ) (1,995 ) Interest expense(7) (6,664 ) (6,422 ) (26,311 ) (25,756 ) Interest income 46,597 41,685 196,174 148,930 Other income (expense),net(8)(9) (1,095 ) 3,616 5,101 1,638 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (46,463 ) 68,550 54,534 122,817 Provision for income taxes(10) 46,268 13,609 71,130 32,232 Net income (loss) (92,731 ) 54,941 (16,596 ) 90,585 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (449 ) 1,242 2,675 1,258 Net income (loss) attributable to CrowdStrike $ (92,282 ) $ 53,699 $ (19,271 ) $ 89,327 Net income (loss) per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders: Basic $ (0.37 ) $ 0.22 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.37 Diluted $ (0.37 ) $ 0.22 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.37 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders: Basic 246,933 240,856 244,750 238,637 Diluted 246,933 247,936 244,750 243,635

_____________________________

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended January 31, Year Ended January 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Subscription cost of revenue $ 24,331 $ 13,311 $ 73,592 $ 43,886 Professional services cost of revenue 10,011 6,282 31,126 22,302 Sales and marketing 69,585 46,083 235,499 175,808 Research and development 113,153 62,142 337,620 205,896 General and administrative 55,451 48,454 187,584 183,627 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 272,531 $ 176,272 $ 865,421 $ 631,519

