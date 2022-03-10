Home Business Wire CrowdStrike Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
CrowdStrike Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Milestone quarter combines strong growth at scale with record cash flow

  • Achieves record net new ARR of $217 million with growth accelerating for the second consecutive quarter
  • Ending ARR grows 65% year-over-year to exceed $1.7 billion
  • Delivers record operating and free cash flow for the second consecutive quarter, bringing operating and free cash flow for the fiscal year to a record $575 million and $442 million, respectively

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader that provides cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022, ended January 31, 2022.

CrowdStrike once again delivered an exceptional fourth quarter and capped off a record year, achieving new milestones across both the top and bottom line. Net new ARR of $217 million in the quarter was a new all-time high, driven by expansion of our leadership in the core endpoint market as well as a record quarter for cloud, identity protection and Humio. As our record results, growing scale and module adoption rates demonstrate, customers are increasingly leveraging the breadth and depth of the Falcon platform as they look to transform their security stack,” said George Kurtz, CrowdStrike’s co-founder and chief executive officer.

The robust top-line growth and exceptional leverage we generated this year demonstrates the efficiency in our model and enables us to step-up investments in new technologies and international geographies. Our durable platform model and powerful innovation engine have translated into a truly differentiated offering in the market and strong momentum heading into fiscal year 2023. As we continue to capitalize on our unique market position, we firmly believe CrowdStrike’s best days are ahead,” said Burt Podbere, CrowdStrike’s chief financial officer.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: Total revenue was $431.0 million, a 63% increase, compared to $264.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Subscription revenue was $405.4 million, a 66% increase, compared to $244.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased 65% year-over-year and grew to $1.73 billion as of January 31, 2022, of which $216.9 million was net new ARR added in the quarter.
  • Subscription Gross Margin: GAAP subscription gross margin was 76%, compared to 78% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 79%, compared to 80% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • Income/Loss from Operations: GAAP loss from operations was $23.5 million, compared to $15.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP income from operations was $80.4 million, compared to $34.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • Net Income/Loss: GAAP net loss was $42.0 million, compared to $19.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted, was $0.18, compared to $0.09 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP net income was $70.4 million, compared to $31.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted, was $0.30, compared to $0.13 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • Cash Flow: Net cash generated from operations was $159.7 million, compared to $114.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Free cash flow was $127.3 million, compared to $97.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents was $2.00 billion as of January 31, 2022.

Full Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: Total revenue was $1.45 billion, a 66% increase, compared to $874.4 million in fiscal 2021. Subscription revenue was $1.36 billion, a 69% increase, compared to $804.7 million in fiscal 2021.
  • Subscription Gross Margin: GAAP subscription gross margin was 76%, compared to 77% in fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 79%, compared to 79% in fiscal 2021.
  • Income/Loss from Operations: GAAP loss from operations was $142.5 million, compared to $92.5 million in fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP income from operations was $196.2 million, compared to $62.4 million in fiscal 2021.
  • Net Income/Loss: GAAP net loss was $234.8 million, compared to $92.6 million in fiscal 2021. GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted, was $1.03, compared to $0.43 in fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP net income was $160.7 million, compared to $62.6 million in fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted, was $0.67, compared to $0.27 in fiscal 2021.
  • Cash Flow: Net cash generated from operations was $574.8 million, compared to $356.6 million in fiscal 2021. Free cash flow was $441.8 million, compared to $292.9 million in fiscal 2021.

Recent Highlights

  • Added 1,638 net new subscription customers in the quarter for a total of 16,325 subscription customers as of January 31, 2022, representing 65% growth year-over-year.
  • CrowdStrike’s subscription customers that have adopted four or more modules, five or more modules and six or more modules increased to 69%, 57%, and 34%, respectively, as of January 31, 2022.
  • Announced the general availability of the Falcon XDR module, extending CrowdStrike’s leadership in endpoint detection and response capabilities.
  • Introduced Falcon Identity Threat Protection Complete, extending the Falcon Complete managed service to include the Falcon Identity Threat Protection module, which will bring together identity threat prevention and IT policy enforcement, with expert management, monitoring and remediation.
  • Launched Falcon Zero Trust Assessment on macOS and Linux platforms, extending comprehensive protection with an identity and data-centric approach across all major platforms and announced multiple new Zero Trust partner integrations.
  • Selected by Deloitte, a leader in managed security services, to power critical components of its Managed Extended Detection and Response suite of managed services and solutions.
  • Ranked #1 for the second consecutive time for Modern Endpoint Security revenue market share by IDC1 and recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the 2021 Asia-Pacific Endpoint Security Company of the Year2.
  • Received a new AAA award from independent testing organization SE Labs, achieving a 100% Attacks Detected Rating in the latest Advanced Security Test, and won the tenth consecutive Approved Business Security Product award from AV-Comparatives.
  • Received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index for the second consecutive year.
  • Launched Falcon Fund II, a $100 million investment vehicle in partnership with Accel focused on cross-stage private investments within cybersecurity and relevant adjacent markets. Falcon Fund II represents CrowdStrike’s commitment to growing the cybersecurity technology ecosystem across adjacent markets as one of the largest strategic venture arms in cybersecurity.
  • Landed the number one position in the 2021 Fortune Future 50 list, which recognizes leading, publicly traded companies best positioned for long-term growth through a market-based assessment of company potential and capacity to deliver growth.
  • The CrowdStrike Foundation continued to support the community throughout the year by awarding scholarships through the NextGen Scholarship program, which supports university students studying cyber security and AI. The CrowdStrike Foundation also made several donations, including support for Girls Who Code, The Trevor Project, and The Gary Sinise Foundation. Separately, CrowdStrike launched a matching gift program resulting in donations to over 175 different nonprofit organizations. CrowdStrike also made donations to the Freedom Fund and Thurgood Marshall College Fund, as well as to nonprofits that reflect its Social Impact Pillars.

Financial Outlook

CrowdStrike is providing the following guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 (ending April 30, 2022) and guidance for fiscal year 2023 (ending January 31, 2023):

 

Q1 FY23

Guidance

 

Full Year FY23

Guidance

Total revenue

$458.9 – $465.4 million

 

$2,133.1 – $2,163.2 million

Non-GAAP income from operations

$61.7 – $66.4 million

 

$289.2 – $311.8 million

Non-GAAP net income

$52.0 – $56.7 million

 

$251.1 – $273.6 million

Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted

$0.22 – $0.24

 

$1.03 – $1.13

Weighted average shares used in computing Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted

240 million

 

243 million

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially as a result of many factors. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, including purchased patents, amortization of debt issuance costs and discount, legal reserve and settlement charges or benefits, gain (loss) and other income from strategic investments, acquisition-related expenses, and tax costs for intellectual property integration relating to the Humio acquisition. We have not provided the most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items are out of our control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation for non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike, and non-GAAP net income per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders is not available without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Information

CrowdStrike will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its earnings results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 and outlook for its fiscal first quarter and fiscal year 2023 today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time). A recorded webcast of the event will also be available for one year on the CrowdStrike Investor Relations website ir.crowdstrike.com.

Date:

 

March 9, 2022

Time:

 

2:00 p.m. Pacific time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

Dial-in number:

 

409-937-8967, conference ID: 2077681

Webcast:

 

ir.crowdstrike.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding our future growth, and future financial and operating performance, including our financial outlook for the fiscal first quarter and fiscal year 2023. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: risks associated with managing our rapid growth; our ability to identify and effectively implement the necessary changes to address execution challenges; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our and our customers’ business; our limited experience with new product and subscription and support introductions and the risks associated with new products and subscription and support offerings, including the risk of defects, errors, or vulnerabilities; our ability to attract new and retain existing customers; our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; the failure to timely develop and achieve market acceptance of new products and subscriptions as well as existing products and subscriptions and support; our ability to collaborate and integrate our products with offerings from other parties to deliver benefits to customers; rapidly evolving technological developments in the market for security products and subscription and support offerings; length of sales cycles; and general market, political, economic, and business conditions, including those related to COVID-19 and geopolitical uncertainty.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) from time to time, particularly under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations”, including our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings.

You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

We believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. For further information regarding these non-GAAP measures, including the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please refer to the financial tables below, as well as the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.

Channels for Disclosure of Information

We intend to announce material information to the public through the CrowdStrike Investor Relations website ir.crowdstrike.com, SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and public webcasts. We use these channels, as well as social media and our blog, to communicate with our investors, customers, and the public about our company, our offerings, and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media and our blog could be deemed to be material information. As such, we encourage investors, the media, and others to follow the channels listed above, including the social media channels listed on our investor relations website, and to review the information disclosed through such channels. Any updates to the list of disclosure channels through which we will announce information will be posted on the investor relations page on our website.

Reports Referenced

  1. IDC: Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security Market Shares, July 2020–June 2021: CrowdStrike and Microsoft Outdistancing All Other Vendors in a Rapidly Expanding Market, Doc # US48616621, January 2022​.
  2. The Frost & Sullivan ‘Company of the Year Award’ is a top honor recognizing the market participant that exemplifies vision, innovation, market-leading performance, and unmatched customer care. Frost & Sullivan analysts independently evaluate companies based on a range of criteria including leadership focus, best practices implementation, financial performance, price/performance value, customer experience and addressing unmet needs.

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. is a global cybersecurity leader that provides cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and advanced artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform delivers better outcomes to customers through rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike Falcon leverages a single lightweight-agent architecture with integrated cloud modules spanning multiple security markets, including corporate workload security, managed security services, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection and log management.

For more information, please visit: ir.crowdstrike.com

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended January 31,

 

Year Ended January 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

$

405,443

 

 

$

244,662

 

 

$

1,359,537

 

 

$

804,670

 

Professional services

 

25,567

 

 

 

20,267

 

 

 

92,057

 

 

 

69,768

 

Total revenue

 

431,010

 

 

 

264,929

 

 

 

1,451,594

 

 

 

874,438

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription(1)(2)

 

95,544

 

 

 

54,348

 

 

 

321,904

 

 

 

185,212

 

Professional services(1)

 

17,076

 

 

 

12,384

 

 

 

61,317

 

 

 

44,333

 

Total cost of revenue

 

112,620

 

 

 

66,732

 

 

 

383,221

 

 

 

229,545

 

Gross profit

 

318,390

 

 

 

198,197

 

 

 

1,068,373

 

 

 

644,893

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing(1)(2)

 

162,594

 

 

 

112,449

 

 

 

616,546

 

 

 

401,316

 

Research and development(1)(2)

 

105,018

 

 

 

66,070

 

 

 

371,283

 

 

 

214,670

 

General and administrative(1)(2)(3)(4)

 

74,312

 

 

 

35,481

 

 

 

223,092

 

 

 

121,436

 

Total operating expenses

 

341,924

 

 

 

214,000

 

 

 

1,210,921

 

 

 

737,422

 

Loss from operations

 

(23,534

)

 

 

(15,803

)

 

 

(142,548

)

 

 

(92,529

)

Interest expense(5)

 

(6,302

)

 

 

(1,049

)

 

 

(25,231

)

 

 

(1,559

)

Other income, net(6)

 

1,679

 

 

 

682

 

 

 

7,756

 

 

 

6,219

 

Loss before provision for income taxes

 

(28,157

)

 

 

(16,170

)

 

 

(160,023

)

 

 

(87,869

)

Provision for income taxes(7)

 

13,582

 

 

 

2,832

 

 

 

72,355

 

 

 

4,760

 

Net loss

$

(41,739

)

 

$

(19,002

)

 

$

(232,378

)

 

$

(92,629

)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

241

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,424

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to CrowdStrike

$

(41,980

)

 

$

(19,002

)

 

$

(234,802

)

 

$

(92,629

)

Net loss per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders, basic and diluted

$

(0.18

)

 

$

(0.09

)

 

$

(1.03

)

 

$

(0.43

)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders, basic and diluted

 

229,662

 

 

 

221,700

 

 

 

227,142

 

 

 

217,756

 

_____________________________

 

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):

 
 

 

Three Months Ended January 31,

 

Year Ended January 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription cost of revenue

$

6,496

 

$

3,849

 

$

22,044

 

$

11,705

Professional services cost of revenue

 

3,087

 

 

2,058

 

 

10,050

 

 

6,005

Sales and marketing

 

21,456

 

 

15,456

 

 

89,634

 

 

50,557

Research and development

 

31,085

 

 

14,574

 

 

102,027

 

 

40,274

General and administrative

 

30,513

 

 

11,777

 

 

86,197

 

 

41,134

Total stock-based compensation expense

$

92,637

 

$

47,714

 

$

309,952

 

$

149,675

(2) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets, including purchased patents, as follows (in thousands):
 

 

Three Months Ended January 31,

 

Year Ended January 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription cost of revenue

$

3,208

 

$

660

 

$

10,758

 

$

1,057

Sales and marketing

 

608

 

 

209

 

 

2,117

 

 

362

Research and development

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

29

General and administrative

 

14

 

 

 

 

27

 

 

Total amortization of purchased intangibles

$

3,830

 

$

869

 

$

12,902

 

$

1,448

(3) Includes acquisition-related expenses as follows (in thousands):

 

 

Three Months Ended January 31,

 

Year Ended January 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative

$

457

 

$

1,639

 

$

6,369

 

$

3,758

Total acquisition-related expenses

$

457

 

$

1,639

 

$

6,369

 

$

3,758

(4) Includes legal reserve and settlement charges as follows (in thousands):

 

 

Three Months Ended January 31,

 

Year Ended January 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative

$

7,000

 

$

 

$

9,500

 

$

Total legal reserve and settlement charges

$

7,000

 

$

 

$

9,500

 

$

(5) Includes amortization of debt issuance costs and discount as follows (in thousands):
 

 

Three Months Ended January 31,

 

Year Ended January 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

$

548

 

$

347

 

$

2,187

 

$

347

Total amortization of debt issuance costs and discount

$

548

 

$

347

 

$

2,187

 

$

347

(6) Includes gains and other income from strategic investments as follows (in thousands):

 

 

Three Months Ended January 31,

 

Year Ended January 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income, net

$

746

 

$

 

$

5,112

 

$

Total gains and other income from strategic investments

$

746

 

$

 

$

5,112

 

$

(7) Includes tax costs for intellectual property integration relating to the Humio acquisition (in thousands):

 

 

Three Months Ended January 31,

 

Year Ended January 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for income taxes

$

8,412

 

$

 

$

57,236

 

$

Total provision for income taxes

$

8,412

 

$

 

$

57,236

 

$

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.

 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

January 31,

 

January 31,

 

2022

 

2021

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,996,633

 

 

$

1,918,608

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses

 

368,145

 

 

 

239,199

 

Deferred contract acquisition costs, current

 

126,822

 

 

 

80,850

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

79,352

 

 

 

53,617

 

Total current assets

 

2,570,952

 

 

 

2,292,274

 

Strategic investments

 

23,632

 

 

 

2,500

 

Property and equipment, net

 

260,577

 

 

 

167,014

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

31,735

 

 

 

36,484

 

Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent

 

192,358

 

 

 

117,906

 

Goodwill

 

416,445

 

 

 

83,566

 

Intangible assets, net

 

97,336

 

 

 

15,677

 

Other long-term assets

 

25,346

 

 

 

17,112

 

Total assets

$

3,618,381

 

 

$

2,732,533

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

47,634

 

 

$

12,065

 

Accrued expenses

 

83,382

 

 

 

51,117

 

Accrued payroll and benefits

 

104,563

 

 

 

71,907

 

Operating lease liabilities, current

 

9,820

 

 

 

8,977

 

Deferred revenue

 

1,136,502

 

 

 

701,988

 

Other current liabilities

 

24,929

 

 

 

17,499

 

Total current liabilities

 

1,406,830

 

 

 

863,553

 

Long-term debt

 

739,517

 

 

 

738,029

 

Deferred revenue, noncurrent

 

392,819

 

 

 

209,907

 

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

 

25,379

 

 

 

31,986

 

Other liabilities, noncurrent

 

16,193

 

 

 

17,184

 

Total liabilities

 

2,580,738

 

 

 

1,860,659

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Common stock, Class A and Class B

 

115

 

 

 

112

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

1,991,807

 

 

 

1,598,259

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(964,918

)

 

 

(730,116

)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

 

(1,240

)

 

 

2,319

 

Total CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. stockholders’ equity

 

1,025,764

 

 

 

870,574

 

Non-controlling interest

 

11,879

 

 

 

1,300

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

1,037,643

 

 

 

871,874

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

3,618,381

 

 

$

2,732,533

 

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

Year Ended January 31,

 

2022

 

2021

Operating activities

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(232,378

)

 

$

(92,629

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

55,908

 

 

 

38,710

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

12,902

 

 

 

1,448

 

Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs

 

113,884

 

 

 

66,425

 

Non-cash operating lease cost

 

9,103

 

 

 

7,786

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

309,952

 

 

 

149,675

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(13,956

)

 

 

(1,452

)

Gain on sale of debt securities, net

 

 

 

 

(1,347

)

Amortization of marketable securities purchased at a premium

 

 

 

 

578

 

Non-cash interest expense

 

2,469

 

 

 

853

 

Change in fair value of strategic investments

 

(4,823

)

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

(125,354

)

 

 

(73,022

)

Deferred contract acquisition costs

 

(234,308

)

 

 

(150,975

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(29,535

)

 

 

2,198

 

Accounts payable

 

33,248

 

 

 

11,325

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

38,483

 

 

 

33,083

 

Accrued payroll and benefits

 

32,681

 

 

 

33,212

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

(9,900

)

 

 

(8,105

)

Deferred revenue

 

616,408

 

 

 

338,803

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

574,784

 

 

 

356,566

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(112,143

)

 

 

(52,799

)

Capitalized internal-use software and website development

 

(20,866

)

 

 

(10,864

)

Purchases of strategic investments

 

(16,309

)

 

 

(1,500

)

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

(414,518

)

 

 

(85,517

)

Purchases of intangible assets

 

(680

)

 

 

(180

)

Purchases of marketable securities

 

 

 

 

(84,904

)

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities

 

 

 

 

639,586

 

Maturities of marketable securities

 

 

 

 

91,605

 

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

 

(564,516

)

 

 

495,427

 

Financing activities

 

 

 

Payments of debt issuance costs related to revolving line of credit

 

(219

)

 

 

(3,328

)

Payment of debt issuance costs related to Senior Notes

 

(1,581

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of Senior Notes, net of debt financing costs

 

 

 

 

739,569

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options

 

15,899

 

 

 

28,831

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under the employee stock purchase plan

 

50,277

 

 

 

34,263

 

Capital contributions from non-controlling interest holders

 

8,155

 

 

 

800

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

72,531

 

 

 

800,135

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

 

(4,774

)

 

 

1,682

 

 

 

 

 

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

78,025

 

 

 

1,653,810

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

1,918,608

 

 

 

264,798

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

1,996,633

 

 

$

1,918,608

 

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.

Maria Riley, Vice President of Investor Relations

investors@crowdstrike.com
669-721-0742

Press Contact
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.

Kevin Benacci, Sr. Director, Corporate Communications

press@crowdstrike.com
216-409-5055

