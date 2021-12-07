CrowdStrike Receives Global Recognition as a Pre-Eminent Market and Technology Leader in Cybersecurity

CrowdStrike Has Consistently Been Recognized in 2021 as a Market-Leader with a World-Class Organization that Delivers Best-in-Class Technology and Customer Satisfaction
SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CrowdStrike, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, will end 2021 as one of the most globally recognized leaders in any industry. Over the past 12 months, CrowdStrike has been recognized as a leader in more than 40 authoritative reports, independent 3rd party testing evaluations, and industry awards. CrowdStrike believes these honors reflect the company’s market dominance, superior technology, and executive leadership for fostering a diverse and innovative culture committed to customer excellence and employee satisfaction.
“CrowdStrike continually strives to be the best – to create the best technology, deliver the best outcomes for our customers, provide the best value to our shareholders, and provide the best corporate environment that allows every CrowdStriker to grow and succeed,” said George Kurtz, co-founder and chief executive officer of CrowdStrike. “The relentless pursuit of excellence in protecting our customers is what drives us – which is why CrowdStrike continually extends its lead across markets, technology and both customer and employee satisfaction.”
CrowdStrike Demonstrates Market Leadership and Massive Growth Opportunity
In 2021, CrowdStrike continued to expand its leadership position, and outperform and displace legacy and next-gen vendors alike by providing customers with a superior technology experience that is unmatched in scalability, performance and ease of use. CrowdStrike believes it’s continued leadership across markets and customer satisfaction, and it’s massive growth opportunity can be seen in numerous, authoritative reports from across the globe. Recognition in 2021 includes:
- Ranked #1 on the Fortune Future 50
- Topped the list of Most Valuable Public Cybersecurity Companies on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500
- Named the 2021 Winner of the Best Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) by SE Labs
- Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security for Enterprise 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US48306021, November).
- Ranked #1 for Modern Endpoint Security 2020 revenue market share in IDC’s Worldwide Corporate Endpoint Security Market Shares, 2020 Report.
- Named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection and positioned furthest to the right for Completeness of Vision.
- Received the highest score for “Lean Forward” Organizations in the 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Endpoint Protection Platforms Report.
- Received highest rating in November 2021 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’ for Endpoint Protection Platforms report.
- Named a Leader in Endpoint Security Software as a Service in The Forrester Wave™ Endpoint Security Software As A Service, Q2 2021 report, receiving the highest scores possible within 17 criteria in the report.
- Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: U.S. Managed Detection & Response Services 2021 Vendor Assessment.
- Named a Leader in External Threat Intelligence Services in The Forrester Wave™: External Threat Intelligence Services, Q1 2021 report.
CrowdStrike Globally Recognized for World-Class Technology
CrowdStrike continued its technology dominance over competitors in 2021 with its ground-breaking cloud-native platform, purpose built to harness the power of security and enterprise data to deliver world-class protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data. CrowdStrike was near-universally recognized as the gold-standard in the security industry, continually outperforming both legacy and next-gen vendors in 3rd party testing and industry evaluations. Recognition in 2021 includes:
- Named Best Technology Winner for Security Cloud in CRN’s 2021 Products Of The Year
- Named Best Cloud Computing Security Solution 2021 – SC Awards
- Named Best Managed Security Service, 2021 – SC Awards
- Received 4th consecutive AV-Comparatives’ Approved Business Security Product award
- CrowdStrike Falcon scores 100% Protection in AV-Comparatives Real-World Protection Test (March-April)
- CrowdStrike Falcon recently achieved 99.7% in the AV-Comparatives Real-World Protection Test (August-September)
- Received certification for Advanced Threat Protection from AV-Comparatives
- Won ‘Best EDR Award’ for Autonomous Detection and Prevention, and received another AAA Rating in SE Labs EDR Test
- CrowdStrike Falcon Received Highest AAA Ratings in all three quarterly SE Labs Enterprise Endpoint Protection Reports
- Won Fourth Consecutive Award in Latest AV-Comparatives Mac Testing
- 2021 AWS Global Public Sector Partner Award for best cybersecurity solution
- 2021 Canada AWS Partner Award as the ISV Partner of the Year
- Named as One of the Top Endpoint Security Solutions For Business by Expert Insights
- Named Zscaler’s Go-to-Market Technology Partner of the Year
- Humio wins Top 3 Award for Enterprise Management Associates Log Management and Observability
- Achieved Comprehensive Detection and Extensive Visibility in Every Stage Of The Latest MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK® Evaluation
CrowdStrike: Building the Best Place to Work in the World
CrowdStrike was repeatedly recognized throughout the year for exceptional leadership in building and fostering an inclusive, dynamic work culture that is among the best in the world – across any industry. Recognition in 2021 includes:
- SC Awards, Executive of the Year
- Inc. Magazine’s Best-Led Companies
- Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work
- Great Place to Work’s Best Workplace for Parents
- Fortune / Great Place to Work Best Place to Work in Bay Area
- Fortune / Great Place to Work Best Place to Work in Technology
- Fortune / Great Place to Work Best Workplace for Millennials
- Fortune / Great Place to Work Best Place to Work in Technology
- Fortune / Great Place to Work Best Place to Work in Bay Area
- Human Rights Campaign CEI Perfect Score
- Great Place to Work’s Best Workplaces in Texas
- PEOPLE Magazine / Great Place to Work Companies that Care
- Great Place to Work Australia
- Great Place to Work Best Workplaces in Tech UK
- Great Place to Work in IT & IT-BPM India
- Great Place to Work Singapore Best Workplaces
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, is redefining security for the cloud era with an endpoint and workload protection platform built from the ground up to stop breaches. The CrowdStrike Falcon® platform’s single lightweight-agent architecture leverages cloud-scale artificial intelligence (AI) and offers real-time protection and visibility across the enterprise, preventing attacks on endpoints and workloads on or off the network. Powered by the proprietary CrowdStrike Threat Graph®, CrowdStrike Falcon captures approximately 1 trillion high-fidelity signals per day in real time from across the globe, fueling one of the world’s most advanced data platforms for security.
With CrowdStrike, customers benefit from better protection, better performance and immediate time-to-value delivered by the cloud-native Falcon platform.
There's only one thing to remember about CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.
Qualifying organizations can gain full access to Falcon Prevent™ by starting a free trial.
