CrowdStrike Receives Global Recognition as a Pre-Eminent Market and Technology Leader in Cybersecurity

CrowdStrike Has Consistently Been Recognized in 2021 as a Market-Leader with a World-Class Organization that Delivers Best-in-Class Technology and Customer Satisfaction

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CrowdStrike, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, will end 2021 as one of the most globally recognized leaders in any industry. Over the past 12 months, CrowdStrike has been recognized as a leader in more than 40 authoritative reports, independent 3rd party testing evaluations, and industry awards. CrowdStrike believes these honors reflect the company’s market dominance, superior technology, and executive leadership for fostering a diverse and innovative culture committed to customer excellence and employee satisfaction.

“CrowdStrike continually strives to be the best – to create the best technology, deliver the best outcomes for our customers, provide the best value to our shareholders, and provide the best corporate environment that allows every CrowdStriker to grow and succeed,” said George Kurtz, co-founder and chief executive officer of CrowdStrike. “The relentless pursuit of excellence in protecting our customers is what drives us – which is why CrowdStrike continually extends its lead across markets, technology and both customer and employee satisfaction.”

CrowdStrike Demonstrates Market Leadership and Massive Growth Opportunity

In 2021, CrowdStrike continued to expand its leadership position, and outperform and displace legacy and next-gen vendors alike by providing customers with a superior technology experience that is unmatched in scalability, performance and ease of use. CrowdStrike believes it’s continued leadership across markets and customer satisfaction, and it’s massive growth opportunity can be seen in numerous, authoritative reports from across the globe. Recognition in 2021 includes:

CrowdStrike Globally Recognized for World-Class Technology

CrowdStrike continued its technology dominance over competitors in 2021 with its ground-breaking cloud-native platform, purpose built to harness the power of security and enterprise data to deliver world-class protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data. CrowdStrike was near-universally recognized as the gold-standard in the security industry, continually outperforming both legacy and next-gen vendors in 3rd party testing and industry evaluations. Recognition in 2021 includes:

CrowdStrike: Building the Best Place to Work in the World

CrowdStrike was repeatedly recognized throughout the year for exceptional leadership in building and fostering an inclusive, dynamic work culture that is among the best in the world – across any industry. Recognition in 2021 includes:

