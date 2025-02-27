CrowdStrike Named a Leader in Managed Detection and Response by Independent Research Firm

Ranks highest of all vendors in Strategy category; earns highest possible scores in managed investigation and threat hunting criteria

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Managed Detection and Response Services, Q1 2025. CrowdStrike ranked highest of any vendor evaluated in the Strategy category and received the highest possible scores across the Current Offering criteria of Detection surface: Endpoint; Detection surface: Identity; Managed investigation; Threat hunting; Analyst experience; and Dashboards and reporting.

Today’s dynamic threat landscape is creating unprecedented challenges for security teams already strained by the growing cybersecurity skills gap and rising costs and complexity of managing numerous disjointed tools. CrowdStrike Falcon® Complete Next-Gen MDR is a force multiplier to internal teams, optimizing security spend and streamlining operations with industry-leading MDR that combines elite security expertise, the power of the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® cybersecurity platform, and Falcon Flex, CrowdStrike’s flexible licensing model allowing customers to use what they need, when they need it.

​​Modern adversaries are relentless, fast and increasingly stealthy—leveraging trusted identities, cloud misconfigurations and supply chain vulnerabilities to infiltrate organizations undetected. To combat this, security teams need cross-domain detection, intelligence-driven threat hunting, and the ability to rapidly respond. CrowdStrike’s vendor profile in the report states, “CrowdStrike stands out in its ability to detect across endpoint, extended, and identity detection surfaces,” and continues, “CrowdStrike via Falcon Complete Next-Gen MDR knows how to detect, investigate, and find adversaries well before those adversaries want to be discovered.”

Falcon Complete Next-Gen MDR dramatically improves security team efficiency by accelerating the detection, investigation and response to advanced threats across endpoints, cloud, identity and third-party data sources. Charlotte AI Detection Triage, CrowdStrike’s breakthrough agentic AI-powered innovation that triages security decisions with over 98% accuracy1 while eliminating more than 40 hours of manual work per week on average2, is trained on millions of real-world triage decisions from Falcon Complete Next-Gen MDR analysts. This elite cyber expertise, combined with AI-native platform technology protecting every critical area of enterprise risk, delivers world class 24/7 MDR.

"CrowdStrike continues to define MDR, combining cutting-edge technology with elite cyber expertise to deliver unrivaled protection," said Thomas Etheridge, chief global professional services officer, CrowdStrike. "We believe this recognition from Forrester is a testament to our relentless commitment to innovation, continually advancing our holistic approach to MDR with the best people, processes and technology the industry has to offer.”

Industry Recognition: The MDR of Choice

CrowdStrike is consistently recognized by top analyst firms and industry reports for its industry-leading MDR, with recent accolades including:

Customers’ Choice in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’ Managed Detection and Response report

Frost & Sullivan’s Company of the Year award in the MDR market

Overall Leader in KuppingerCole's 2024 Leadership Compass for MDR

Delivered the fastest mean-time-to-detect (MTTD), up to 11 times faster than competing vendors in MITRE Engenuity's ATT&CK® Evaluations: Managed Services-Round 2

Learn more about why CrowdStrike MDR is a leader in the industry—read our full insights on The Forrester Wave™: Managed Detection and Response Services, Q1 2025.

​Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/free-trial-guide/

© 2025 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

1Accuracy rating is a measure of Charlotte AI triage decisions that match the expert decisions from the CrowdStrike Falcon Complete Next-Gen MDR team.

2Calculated by multiplying the average number of alerts triaged by Charlotte AI by a 5-minute triage time per alert as estimated by the Falcon Complete team. Individual results may vary based on factors such as total alert volume.

Media Contact

Jake Schuster

CrowdStrike Corporate Communications

press@crowdstrike.com