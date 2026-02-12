CrowdStrike Named a Customers’ Choice in the 2026 Gartner® Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’ for User Authentication Report

CrowdStrike has the most 5-star reviews and the highest product capability rating (tied) of any vendor in the report

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced it has been named the Customers’ Choice in the 2026 Gartner Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’ for User Authentication report.1 CrowdStrike has the most 5-star reviews, the most verified reviews, and the highest product capability rating of 4.7 (tied), of any vendor in the report, based on 179 overall responses as of January 2026 and a 96% Willingness to Recommend score. CrowdStrike is the only platform that secures every identity – human, non-human, and AI agent – across the full hybrid identity lifecycle and every environment.

“Identity is the front line of modern attacks. The rapid growth of AI agents and non-human identities makes eliminating standing privileges and unifying protection across every identity fundamental to stopping breaches,” said Elia Zaitsev, chief technology officer at CrowdStrike. “This recognition validates why customers choose Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security to close the gaps that legacy tools create with continuous, real-time protection built for the AI era.”

What Customers Are Saying

Here is a sampling of our reviews:

Clear Visibility Into Identity Threats and Reliable Real-Time Detection : “Our overall experience with CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security has been very smooth and effective. The solution is easy to use and provides clear visibility into identity based threats in real time. Compared to our previous setup, monitoring and detections are much more reliable and the overall user experience is significantly better.” – IT Security & Risk Manager, IT Services Industry

: “Our overall experience with CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security has been very smooth and effective. The solution is easy to use and provides clear visibility into identity based threats in real time. Compared to our previous setup, monitoring and detections are much more reliable and the overall user experience is significantly better.” – IT Security & Risk Manager, IT Services Industry Excellent Product and Service!!!! : "Excellent program. I love to use this as it provides great insight into user activity.” – Director, IT Security and Risk Management, Banking

: "Excellent program. I love to use this as it provides great insight into user activity.” – Director, IT Security and Risk Management, Banking CrowdStrike Falcon Identity Protection - A Great Tool to Gain Visibility: “After a year of CrowdStrike’s identity solution, I’m very impressed with the level of visibility and control it provides over identity-based threats. It has helped us detect and respond to suspicious account activity in real time, and its integration with our existing security stack has been seamless. The insights into lateral movement and credential misuse are especially valuable. Overall, it's a powerful solution that has strengthened our identity security posture significantly.” – IT Security & Risk Manager, Retail Industry

Why Customers Choose CrowdStrike

Falcon® Next-Gen Identity Security secures every identity across the full hybrid identity lifecycle and every environment. Key features and benefits include:

Unify Hybrid Identity Security: Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security unifies initial access prevention, privileged access management (PAM), identity threat detection and response (ITDR), SaaS identity security, and agentic identity protection.

Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security unifies initial access prevention, privileged access management (PAM), identity threat detection and response (ITDR), identity security, and agentic identity protection. Eliminate Standing Privileges: The pending acquisition of SGNL will eliminate standing privileges across every identity and environment, granting access the moment it’s needed and removing it the moment it’s not with continuous dynamic authorization powered by real-time Falcon platform risk signals.

The pending acquisition of SGNL will eliminate standing privileges across every identity and environment, granting access the moment it’s needed and removing it the moment it’s not with continuous dynamic authorization powered by real-time Falcon platform risk signals. Real-Time, Cross Domain Protection: As part of the Falcon® platform, Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security correlates identity, asset, and threat intelligence across endpoint , cloud , and SaaS environments to deliver continuous, real-time protection across identity types and environments – from initial access to lateral movement.

GARTNER and PEER INSIGHTS are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

