CrowdStrike Launches Free Humio Community Edition to Bring Power of Streaming Log Management to Everyone

New Humio Community Edition gives users 16 GB of streaming data ingestion per day with seven-day retention for free

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fal.Con 2021—CrowdStrike Inc., (NASDAQ: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, today announced Humio Community Edition, the only free offering of its size in the industry – designed to bring the power of Humio’s streaming observability to everyone.

Available immediately, the new offering enables users to ingest 16 GB of data per day and retain the data up to seven days – all while giving users ongoing access with no limited trial period. Additionally, customers can ingest and use their Falcon Data Replicator (FDR) data within Humio Community Edition showing the power of CrowdStrike Falcon and Humio together. This allows customers to stream data at scale and in real-time, helping teams to prevent, recover from, and quickly understand the root cause of incidents.

“I want everyone to experience the power of Humio. With Humio Community Edition, Humio provides the most powerful capabilities needed for modern observability. Humio is able to ingest any data, structured or unstructured, in streaming speeds and at scale, unlike any other solution currently available in the market,” said George Kurtz, chief executive officer and co-founder of CrowdStrike. “Humio’s log management platform is unmatched in speed, performance and storage abilities, and Humio Community Edition offers customers unprecedented access to best-in-class log management that you won’t see anywhere else – for absolutely free. Humio Community Edition is a game changer.”

Built for the cloud, Humio Community Edition streams structured and unstructured data, and provides users instant access to their data with index-free searching, real-time alerts and live dashboards. This gives DevOps, ITOps and SecOps teams the timely insights they need to enhance performance across distributed systems and explore threats and vulnerabilities to build resilience in their operations and IT infrastructure. Humio’s live observability improves the quality and reliability of systems in real-time and helps operations teams not only proactively prepare for the unknown but also recover quickly from incidents and understand the root cause. Users also gain access to Humio’s marketplace and packages that extend Humio’s functionality, as well as guides to develop and share new packages with the community.

Key benefits include:

Industry-leading ingestion and retention: Cloud users can ingest up to 16GB of structured and unstructured data per day and retain the logs for up to seven days – the first and only offering to provide this large of an ingestion, retention rate and ongoing usage with no trial period.

Cloud users can ingest up to 16GB of structured and unstructured data per day and retain the logs for up to seven days – the first and only offering to provide this large of an ingestion, retention rate and ongoing usage with no trial period. Frictionless user experience: Humio Community Edition offers users ongoing access to Humio’s platform with no trial period or credit card requirements.

Humio Community Edition offers users ongoing access to Humio’s platform with no trial period or credit card requirements. Sample CrowdStrike Falcon Data Replicator (FDR) included: FDR sample data is included into the Humio Community Edition for users to try out. FDR can now also be ported into Humio to improve threat hunting capabilities and forensics at speed and at scale. Users can retain Falcon Data for longer, run live searches in real time, and achieve complete observability.

FDR sample data is included into the Humio Community Edition for users to try out. FDR can now also be ported into Humio to improve threat hunting capabilities and forensics at speed and at scale. Users can retain Falcon Data for longer, run live searches in real time, and achieve complete observability. Full introduction to Humio: Humio Community Edition provides access to Humio’s modern architecture and capabilities, including data streaming, index-free search and advanced compression technology, along with access to Humio’s marketplace and CrowdStrike FDR.

To learn more about Humio Community Edition, read our blog and engage with other users at The Nest, by Humio.

To stream Fal.Con 2021 live, please click here.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, is redefining security for the cloud era with an endpoint and workload protection platform built from the ground up to stop breaches. The CrowdStrike Falcon® platform’s single lightweight-agent architecture leverages cloud-scale artificial intelligence (AI) and offers real-time protection and visibility across the enterprise, preventing attacks on endpoints and workloads on or off the network. Powered by the proprietary CrowdStrike Threat Graph®, CrowdStrike Falcon captures approximately 1 trillion high-fidelity signals per day in real time from across the globe, fueling one of the world’s most advanced data platforms for security.

With CrowdStrike, customers benefit from better protection, better performance and immediate time-to-value delivered by the cloud-native Falcon platform.

There’s only one thing to remember about CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Qualifying organizations can gain full access to Falcon Prevent™ by starting a free trial.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | Twitter

© 2021 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Contacts

CrowdStrike



Kevin Benacci, 216.409.5055



kevin.benacci@crowdstrike.com