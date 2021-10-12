CrowdStrike Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind XDR Module to Deliver Real-Time Detection and Automated Response Across the Entire Security Stack

Falcon XDR provides defense in depth with shared telemetry, improves security efficacy and accelerates response by automating complex workflows

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fal.Con 2021—CrowdStrike Inc., (NASDAQ: CRWD) a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, today announced Falcon XDR, extending CrowdStrike’s industry leading Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) capabilities to deliver real-time detection and automated response across the entire security stack. Falcon XDR provides security teams with the data and tools to respond, contain and remediate sophisticated attacks faster.

CrowdStrike’s newest module solves the fundamental big data challenges of Extended Detection and Response (XDR) to provide complete visibility and unmatched protection across the enterprise. With Humio as a foundational architectural component, Falcon XDR seamlessly ingests data from across the broadest range of 3rd party data sources – including Network Security, Email Security, Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS) and Cloud access security broker (CASB) – and correlates it with CrowdStrike’s industry leading threat intelligence in the CrowdStrike Security Cloud. Falcon XDR applies CrowdStrike’s world-class machine learning, AI and Indicators of Attack (IOAs) on this data to extend EDR outcomes and advanced threat detection across the security stack to stop breaches faster.

“True XDR must be built on the foundation of EDR, enriching EDR data with the most relevant telemetry from vendor-specific security data to enable enterprise-wide threat detection, investigation, response, and hunting across the entire enterprise security stack,” said Michael Sentonas, chief technology officer of CrowdStrike. “By doing the really hard work early on and building the industry’s most powerful EDR on a cloud-native platform, our customers have the strongest foundation to start their XDR journey, harness the power of security data and truly scale automated response and remediation capabilities across their enterprise to stop threats wherever they occur.”

With Falcon XDR, CrowdStrike once again sets the industry standard for comprehensive security by delivering:

Extended detection and response across environments: Customers can optimize real-time threat detection, investigation, and hunting across environments and domains through the seamless ingestion and correlation of the most relevant security telemetry.

Customers can optimize real-time threat detection, investigation, and hunting across environments and domains through the seamless ingestion and correlation of the most relevant security telemetry. Visualized context-rich detections across domains: Provides faster and easier investigations and creates custom alerts for behaviors and activity unique to each customer environment.

Provides faster and easier investigations and creates custom alerts for behaviors and activity unique to each customer environment. Improved Efficiency and Efficacy: Eliminates operational inefficiency of disparate tools and solutions by tightly integrating with customers’ existing solutions to build a cohesive and more effective cybersecurity stack.

Eliminates operational inefficiency of disparate tools and solutions by tightly integrating with customers’ existing solutions to build a cohesive and more effective cybersecurity stack. Accelerated Full-Cycle Response: Falcon XDR integrates with Falcon Fusion to accelerate response actions by enabling customers to orchestrate and automate any security workflow , building real-time active notification and response capabilities along with customizable triggers based on detection and incident categorizations. Falcon Fusion is an integral component of the Falcon Platform® and is now available to all customers at no cost / free.

In a related announcement, CrowdStrike announced the CrowdXDR Alliance, a groundbreaking alliance with industry leaders to establish a common XDR language for data sharing between security tools and processes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the capabilities and benefits of Falcon XDR and the CrowdXDR Alliance. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those anticipated or implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made. Information on new products, features, and functionality, including our expectations with respect to the development, release and timing thereof, is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, is redefining security for the cloud era with an endpoint and workload protection platform built from the ground up to stop breaches. The CrowdStrike Falcon® platform’s single lightweight-agent architecture leverages cloud-scale artificial intelligence (AI) and offers real-time protection and visibility across the enterprise, preventing attacks on endpoints and workloads on or off the network. Powered by the proprietary CrowdStrike Threat Graph®, CrowdStrike Falcon captures approximately 1 trillion high-fidelity signals per day in real time from across the globe, fueling one of the world’s most advanced data platforms for security.

With CrowdStrike, customers benefit from better protection, better performance and immediate time-to-value delivered by the cloud-native Falcon platform.

There’s only one thing to remember about CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

