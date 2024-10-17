CrowdStrike Appoints Proven Leader Louis Tague to Accelerate Growth, Drive Cybersecurity Transformation in Australia and New Zealand

Tague brings nearly three decades of cybersecurity and IT leadership experience to new role as VP of sales for ANZ; will drive growth and accelerate adoption of AI-native Falcon platform to meet regional cybersecurity requirements

AUSTIN, Texas & SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced the appointment of Louis Tague as vice president of sales for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). With close to three decades of cybersecurity and IT leadership experience, Tague will accelerate CrowdStrike’s growth and reinforce its deep commitment to customers and partners in ANZ, overseeing a go-to-market strategy that drives market expansion and adoption of the industry-leading CrowdStrike Falcon® cybersecurity platform.





A distinguished leader in cybersecurity and IT, Tague has a strong track record of driving significant sales growth, operational excellence and exceptional customer success. Most recently, as vice president and managing director of ANZ at Google Cloud Security (formerly Mandiant), he led transformative initiatives that accelerated growth across the region. Throughout his career at industry-leading companies including FireEye, Veritas Technologies, Symantec, CAI Software, IBM and Fuji Xerox, Tague has consistently built high-performing teams and expanded market presence, delivering outstanding results in both customer engagement and business growth.

“We are excited to welcome Louis to lead our continued growth in Australia and New Zealand, where his extensive leadership experience and impressive track record in cybersecurity and IT make him the perfect fit for this critical role,” said Geoff Swaine, vice president of APJ sales, CrowdStrike. “ANZ is a key pillar of CrowdStrike’s global growth strategy, with organisations in the region continually looking to innovate and enhance their security posture to stay ahead of adversaries. With Louis leading our ANZ business, we will accelerate the adoption of the industry-leading Falcon platform to help organisations stop breaches, reduce complexity and stay ahead of evolving cyber threats.”

“CrowdStrike’s mission of stopping breaches aligns perfectly with the needs of businesses in Australia and New Zealand, where the threat landscape is rapidly evolving,” said Louis Tague, vice president of sales for Australia and New Zealand, CrowdStrike. “I am thrilled to be joining CrowdStrike as the company continues its next phase of growth. I look forward to engaging with our ANZ customers and partners, to help organisations throughout the region navigate their security challenges, reduce risks, remain resilient and protect their most valuable assets in today’s complex threat landscape.”

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritised observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/free-trial-guide/

© 2024 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Contacts

Jake Schuster



CrowdStrike Corporate Communications



press@crowdstrike.com