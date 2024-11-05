CrowdStrike Announces Date of Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), today announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal third quarter 2025 ended October 31, 2024 after the U.S. market close on Tuesday, November 26, 2024. CrowdStrike will host a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.





To register for the live event please visit https://crowdstrike-fiscal-third-quarter-2025-results-conference-call.open-exchange.net/

A live webcast of the conference call and the financial results press release will be accessible from the CrowdStrike investor relations website at ir.crowdstrike.com. An audio webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website for one year.

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

For more information, please visit: ir.crowdstrike.com

