CrowdStrike Announces Date of Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), today announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal first quarter 2023 ended April 30, 2022 after the U.S. market close on Thursday, June 2, 2022. CrowdStrike will host a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results. The dial-in number will be 409-937-8967, conference ID: 8957764.

The financial results press release and a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the CrowdStrike website at ir.crowdstrike.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through June 9, 2022 and may be accessed by dialing 404-537-3406, conference ID: 8957764. An audio webcast replay of the conference call will be available for one year at: https://ir.crowdstrike.com/events-and-presentations.

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. is a global cybersecurity leader that provides cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and advanced artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform delivers better outcomes to customers through rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike Falcon leverages a single lightweight-agent architecture with integrated cloud modules spanning multiple security markets, including corporate workload security, managed security services, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection and log management.

For more information, please visit: ir.crowdstrike.com

