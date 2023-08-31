CrowdStrike Announces 70-Plus Sponsors for Fal.Con 2023

Cybersecurity and IT market leaders unite at cyber’s marquee event

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), announced today that more than 70 partners will be exhibiting as sponsors at Fal.Con 2023, the company’s marquee annual event and cybersecurity’s must-attend conference.

This year’s sponsors include market leaders across the cybersecurity and IT ecosystem, from market juggernauts including AWS, CDW, Cloudflare, Dell, Deloitte, Google, GuidePoint Security, Intel, Mandiant, Optiv, Okta, SHI, Zscaler, and WWT to today’s fastest growing disruptors like Abnormal, ExtraHop, Cribl, Salt Security, Talon, Vanta, and more.

“Fal.Con has quickly become the must-attend event for cybersecurity’s leading executives, teams, and vendors,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. “Success in the XDR era will be determined by integrating and automating to make cybersecurity better and faster than ever before. ‘We Stop Breaches’ is a team sport – the Falcon ecosystem unites cybersecurity against adversaries.”

Fal.Con 2023 will take place on September 18-21 in Las Vegas at Caesars Palace, offering three-plus days of A-list keynotes, more than 100 breakout sessions, a VIP CXO-level executive summit, networking opportunities with thousands of cybersecurity’s greats minds, epic entertainment, and more. The event starts on Monday, September 18, with CrowdStrike’s annual Partner Summit where more than 700 partner participants will gather for briefings on CrowdStrike innovations and partner go-to-market strategies. Monday marks the opening of the Fal.Con Hub where attendees can engage with live, hands-on demos of the latest cutting edge cybersecurity offerings which integrate with the CrowdStrike Falcon Platform.

The full list of Fal.Con 2023 sponsors include:

Premier Sponsors

AWS

Dell

Intel

Diamond Sponsors

Cloudflare

Extrahop

Mandiant

Talon

Zscaler

Platinum Sponsor

Deloitte

Google Chrome Browser

GuidePoint Security

Island Technology

Lookout

Mimecast

Okta

Optiv

Proofpoint

Gold Sponsor

Abnormal Security

ArcSight Intelligence by OpenText

Airlock Digital

Beyond Identity

Box

CDW

Claroty

Consortium Networks

Conversant Group

Corelight

Cycode

Eviden

Intezer Labs

Legit Security

MindPoint

Netskope, Inc.

NinjaOne

Reveald

TD SYNNEX

TrueFort

Vanta

Vectra

WWT

Silver Sponsor

Acalvio Technologies

Armis

Bigid

Code42

Cribl

DomainTools

Dragos

Elevate Security

Grant Thornton

Hunters

KnowBe4

MixMode

Ordr

ReliaQuest

Salt Security

SecurityScorecard

SHI International

ThreatConnect

Tines

Veza

Vulcan Cyber

Innovator Pavilion

Aembit

Cyclops Security

Dig Security

Hubble

ITsMine

JumpCloud

Obsidian Security

Prelude

SafeGuard Cyber

Silk Security

ThreatWarrior

Vijilan

Additional Resources

Learn about the agenda and breakout sessions at Fal.Con 2023, find out more here.

Register for Fal.Con 2023

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/free-trial-guide/

© 2023 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Contacts

Kevin Benacci



CrowdStrike Corporate Communications



press@crowdstrike.com