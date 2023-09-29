CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness Selects Leading CCBHC Technology Provider Netsmart

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArtificialIntelligence–CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness, a non-profit community mental health center, expands their partnership with Netsmart to bring Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) interoperability, care coordination and integrated data analytics by adopting the CareFabric® platform, including the myEvolv® electronic health record (EHR). Through this enhanced collaboration, Netsmart will equip CrossWinds with the technology and tools designed to deliver integrated, person-centered care as well as support their transition to a CCBHC.





“Having started working with the Netsmart team utilizing CT|One, we look forward to the new capabilities and functionalities that our expansion with the CareFabric platform will bring to our organization,” said CrossWinds CEO Amanda Cunningham. “Since first partnering with Netsmart, we have been fortunate to receive grant funding that will support our efforts to improve service delivery for the individuals we serve and provide better support to our staff by investing in technology that allows us to truly move with our community.”

CrossWinds will soon leverage myEvolv, an ONC-certified EHR specifically designed for organizations serving children and families, intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), autism services and behavioral health. The integrated platform offers a suite of solutions leveraging real-time analytics and clinical decision support to enable value-based care.

Through this collaboration, CrossWinds will use technology to enhance coordination of care, interoperability and streamline key performance metrics (KPIs). These metrics are aligned with CCBHC quality standards and evidence-based practices that assist with meeting the program’s federal and state-level requirements.

“Having an advanced platform is so important to our team because it will equip them with the right data at the right time to make decisions when it comes to care,” said CrossWinds Development Manager Lucas Moody. “We’ve seen a positive shift in the way people recognize mental health and how it impacts their physical health. As we continue to grow and evolve our services, we aim to further support underserved populations, enhance same-day services and equip our organization to meet the CCBHC requirements and readily adapt to potential expansions within the state.”

CrossWinds serves seven counties in eastern Kansas and provides counseling for all ages, medication support, crisis intervention, evaluations, testing and peer groups. Specialized offerings include a unique therapeutic, social-emotional preschool, a 24-hour care home, a criminal justice-mental health team and a dedicated Spanish-speaking clinic, El Centro Hispano de CrossWinds. The organization partners with local healthcare, law enforcement, courts, education institutions and serves 19 school districts and 57 schools, while providing resources directly to students in six schools.

“CrossWinds and Netsmart share a deep cultural connection to our home state of Kansas and a passion for the health and wellbeing of the communities we serve,” said Netsmart COO Tom Herzog. “The parity of individuals’ mental health and physical health is so important, which is why here at Netsmart, we are dedicated to advocating for CCBHC funding for human services providers. We are thrilled to take our relationship with CrossWinds to the next level, as they continue on their CCBHC journey to improve access to care and further enhance the future of quality mental health services in their community.”

About CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness

CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness is a non-profit organization, serving the residents of East Central Kansas since 1960. We are the area’s only comprehensive mental health agency that helps people of all ages achieve wellness. CrossWinds is licensed by the State of Kansas as a community mental health center (CMHC) and as a certified substance abuse safety action program. Our mission is to provide dynamic, culturally sensitive, high-quality behavioral health care to residents of Chase, Coffey, Greenwood, Lyon, Morris, Osage and Wabaunsee counties in the most effective, caring and efficient manner. CrossWinds currently employs 190 people including psychiatrists, nurses, social workers, psychologists, professional counselors, case managers, attendant care workers and peer support specialists who focus on child, adolescent, adult and geriatric behavioral healthcare. Visit http://www.crosswindsks.org/ to learn more.

About Netsmart

Netsmart, a leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) technology and services solutions, designs, builds and delivers electronic health records (EHRs), health information exchanges (HIEs), analytics and telehealth solutions and services that are powerful, intuitive and easy-to-use. Our platform provides accurate, up-to-date information that is easily accessible to care team members in the human services and post-acute care and payer markets. We make the complex simple and personalized so our clients can concentrate on what they do best: provide services and treatment that support whole-person care.

By leveraging the powerful Netsmart network, care providers can seamlessly and securely integrate information across communities, collaborate on the most effective treatments and improve outcomes for those in their care. Our streamlined systems and personalized workflows put relevant information at the fingertips of users when and where they need it.

For more than 50 years, Netsmart has been committed to providing a common platform to integrate care. SIMPLE. PERSONAL. POWERFUL. Our more than 2,500 associates work hand-in-hand with our 754,000+ users at our clients across the U.S. to develop and deploy technology that automates and coordinates everything from clinical to financial to administrative. Learn more about how Netsmart is changing the face of healthcare today. Visit www.ntst.com, call 1-800-472-5509, follow us on our CareThreads Blog, LinkedIn and Twitter, like us on Facebook or visit us on YouTube. Netsmart is pleased to support the EveryDayMatters® Foundation, which was established for behavioral health, care at home, senior living, and social services organizations to learn from each other and share their causes and stories.

