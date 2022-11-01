Crossfuze Is Awarded G-Cloud 13 Framework Agreement, Expanding Public Sector Services to the UK

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Crossfuze, a ServiceNow Elite Partner, today announced that Crown Commercial Service (CCS) has awarded Crossfuze a spot on the latest G-Cloud framework: G-Cloud 13.

The award enables UK central government departments and public sector organisations to procure cloud-based computing services, including hosting, software and cloud support. As a result of the award, public-sector organisations will be able to access Crossfuze’s experience across a range of services relating to cloud support — specifically ServiceNow advisory, technical services and platform support.

“We are thrilled to join the G-Cloud 13 framework,” said Nick McGillivray, senior vice president of EMEA at Crossfuze. “Crossfuze’s services have been highly requested, and we are glad to provide even more organisations with the service management support they need to achieve their desired outcomes.”

The G-Cloud framework eases the procurement process by removing long-term contracts, reducing the cost of ownership, offering transparent pricing and presenting the latest cloud technology — through one marketplace of quality suppliers.

G-Cloud 13 will be introducing improved terms and conditions to the existing G-Cloud framework, including the following updates and benefits:

Greater inclusion for the provision of day rate cloud support services.

The latest procurement policies, including social value and prompt payment.

The introduction of the fourth lot for more complex cloud support requirements.

Access to multiple suppliers and cloud services.

Quick and easy route to market.

Access to the latest cloud technology and innovation.

“Our awarded place on the G-Cloud 13 framework is a reflection of our dedication to providing distinguished solutions to the public sector globally,” said Chris Howard, CEO of Crossfuze. “Crossfuze has long been committed to improving efficiency within the industry, and now organisations throughout the UK have the opportunity to streamline their services with us.”

About Crossfuze

Crossfuze, a ServiceNow Elite Partner, is a four-time ServiceNow award recipient for customer service excellence. With over 2,500 implementations, 20 years of enterprise service management experience and a global reach, Crossfuze is known for providing superior service and in-depth knowledge that enable business and IT leaders to achieve their ServiceNow vision. For more information about Crossfuze services, visit Crossfuze.com.

About G-Cloud 13

The Crown Commercial Service’s G-Cloud 13 enables UK central government departments and all other public sector bodies to purchase cloud-based computing services — such as hosting, software and cloud support — including many off-the-shelf, pay-as-you-go cloud solutions.

