CrossCountry Consulting Acquires CDS, a Premier Financial Due Diligence Provider

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrossCountry Consulting, a leading business advisory and technology solutions firm, today announced the acquisition of CDS, a premier financial due diligence firm headquartered in San Francisco, California. This strategic acquisition significantly strengthens CrossCountry's transaction advisory solutions and enhances its ability to provide comprehensive financial and operational support to both private equity firms and corporate clients in mergers and acquisitions, carve-outs, and recapitalization transactions.

With a client base that includes private equity funds, private investors, lenders, and corporate clients, CDS has established itself as a trusted partner in the industry. The integration of CDS's experienced team, along with their deep expertise in buy-side and sell-side financial due diligence, will allow CrossCountry to offer a more robust and seamless suite of transaction services, from initial assessment to post-transaction support.

“The addition of CDS not only strengthens our ability to serve the Office of the CFO but also improves our ability to provide comprehensive solutions to private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies across the deal and investment life cycles,” said Erik Linn, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of CrossCountry Consulting. “Importantly, CDS also shares our values and dedication to fostering a culture of collaboration and excellence.”

“We could not be more excited to join forces with CrossCountry,” said Brian Drue, Founder and Partner at CDS. “This partnership represents a unique opportunity to leverage our combined expertise and resources to better serve our clients. CrossCountry’s reputation for excellence and its commitment to innovation make it the perfect partner for CDS as we embark on this next chapter of growth.”

CDS will be fully integrated into CrossCountry Consulting's existing operations with the new Financial Due Diligence practice being led by Brian Drue and Anthony Azevedo, Partners at CDS.

CrossCountry Consulting is a leading provider of specialized advisory and technology solutions across finance, accounting, risk, and operations. As a trusted advisor to Fortune 500 companies, emerging growth market leaders, and private equity sponsors, the firm combines expertise and ingenuity with the power of data, AI, and leading technologies to deliver innovative solutions that address complex business challenges, maximize transaction value, and drive human-centered transformation. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., with employees across the United States and in strategic international locations, CrossCountry is committed to delivering a better experience for its clients, people, and communities. For more information, visit www.crosscountry-consulting.com.

