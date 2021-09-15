Cross River Bank Recognized as ICBA 2021 National Community Bank Service Award Recipient for Heroic Efforts in PPP

Honored as a national leader in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and swift pandemic response, saving more than 1.4 million jobs across the country

Cross River opened its doors to every small business across America regardless of size or pre-existing relationship and ultimately served over 480,000 of the smallest businesses

FORT LEE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cross River Bank (“Cross River”), a technology-driven financial services organization that provides core infrastructure and embedded financial solutions, received the Emerging Community Bank Service Award from the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) for its leading Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and community outreach in the wake of the COVID pandemic.

ICBA selected Cross River for its outsized efforts to support the nation’s small businesses as one of the country’s most prolific providers of the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program. The $13-billion asset bank provided crucial funding to small businesses in need, providing 480,000 PPP loans totaling more than $13 billion with an average loan size of $27,000, reaching the nation’s most vulnerable businesses. Cross River became known for opening its doors at the onset of the Program to underserved communities who had nowhere else to turn.

“We set out to help as many small businesses as possible—regardless of size or whether they were our customers—especially those who were being shut out of PPP by the largest banks in the country,” said Phil Goldfeder, SVP Global Public Affairs at Cross River. “Virtually every Cross River employee stepped up and shifted roles, or took on additional ones, to ensure we had an application and platform that was safe, secure, and was able to help everyone in our community and beyond.”

In addition to its PPP initiative, Cross River also partnered with local organizations, policymakers, and municipalities to provide virtual financial literacy programming around COVID relief and recovery, hosting more than a dozen webinars and virtual town halls on available resources and relief efforts in cities across the country.

“ICBA commends Cross River and its employees for their tireless dedication and quick action, which helped save countless jobs and keep the lights on for struggling business,” ICBA President and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey said. “Cross River’s ingenuity and perseverance is a sterling example of the vital work being done by community banks to strengthen local economies.”

ICBA has also recognized Cross River as one of its Most Innovative Banks of 2018 and 2019. Learn more about Cross River and other exceptional award recipients in the September issue of Independent Banker®.

