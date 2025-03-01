Cross Country Healthcare Stockholders Approve Aya Healthcare Transaction

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (“Cross Country” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CCRN) today announced that the Company has obtained all requisite stockholder approvals in connection with its proposed acquisition by Aya Healthcare.

As previously disclosed, Cross Country and Aya Healthcare expect to complete the transaction in the second half of 2025, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions specified in the Merger Agreement. Upon completion of the transaction, Cross Country will become a private company and its common stock will no longer trade on the NASDAQ.

Cross Country will file the final, certified voting results on a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

BofA Securities, Inc. is serving as financial advisor and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is serving as legal advisor to Cross Country.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a market-leading, tech-enabled workforce solutions and advisory firm with 38 years of industry experience and insight. We help clients tackle complex labor-related challenges and achieve high-quality outcomes, while reducing complexity and improving visibility through data-driven insights.

Copies of this and other press releases, as well as additional information about Cross Country Healthcare, can be accessed online at ir.crosscountry.com. Stockholders and prospective investors can also register to automatically receive Cross Country Healthcare’s press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and other notices by e-mail.

Forward Looking Statements

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this communication or that may from time to time be made by or on behalf of the Company.

