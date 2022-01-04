Crosley Radio Showcases New High-End Turntables and Speakers During CES 2022

New products power resurgence of vinyl records

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ces2022–Vinyl is back, and Crosley Radio is giving serious audiophiles and rookie listeners alike new ways to experience the glory of analog music. Crosley will unveil the latest additions to its T Series, the sleek and sophisticated T160 and T170 Shelf Systems, which include top-of-the-line turntables and speakers, as well as the innovative and unique Cadence Cube Speaker during CES 2022.

“The Vinyl Revolution has spurred a new generation of serious record lovers looking for high-quality yet stylish sound systems that won’t compromise on sound,” said Keith Starr, President of Crosley Brands. “Drawing on more than 30 years of experience in developing high-fidelity systems that are an extension of our consumers’ unique personality and lifestyle, our new offerings are certain to meet listeners where they are on their music journey.”

The newest additions to Crosley’s line of high-end turntables, the T160 and T170 Shelf Systems ($189.95 MSRP) deliver the elevated listening experience and sound integrity that long-term hobbyists expect and appreciate in a turntable. As part of Crosley’s T Series, the shelf systems combine tech and sophistication, featuring an aluminum tonearm with a pre-mounted moving magnet cartridge and an updated needle to produce a warm, rich sound out of the matching stereo speakers. Listeners can also pair their device with the built-in Bluetooth receiver and listen to their favorite music before it’s even out on vinyl. With a unique retro-inspired design, these turntables are a perfect finishing touch to living rooms, home offices, bedrooms, and more. The T160 and T160 Shelf Systems will launch to consumers in Spring 2022.

The Cadence Cube Speaker ($89.95) boasts a modular design for seamless integration into cube storage systems, like the Crosley Jacobsen Record Storage Cube Bookcase or most cube storage from major retailers. While the Cadence blends in with its surroundings, its 40W output can’t be missed. The visual design lends itself to Crosley’s iconic style while delivering the Bluetooth connectivity and top-tier sound of a modern-day speaker. The Cadence Cube Speaker is available for purchase now on the Crosley Radio website.

About Crosley Radio

At the front lines of the Vinyl Revolution, Crosley Radio has its roots deeply seeded in history and its eyes turned toward the future. From its revolutionary line of turntables built to bring the love of analog music to a new generation to its growing series of high fidelity units with the discerning listener in mind, Crosley Radio seeks to bring new life to a classic medium. In turntables, jukeboxes, radios, and all things vintage-inspired audio, count on Crosley to take you there.

