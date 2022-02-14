Croatia Food Delivery and Online Platform Services Market Regulatory Report 2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Home Business Wire Croatia Food Delivery and Online Platform Services Market Regulatory Report 2021 -...
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Regulatory Report: Food Delivery and the Online Platform Services Sector in Croatia” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report offers a detailed picture of the current regulatory regime in place in Croatia, also covering relevant environmental and other related legislation.

Working in delivery through delivery apps or through platforms in general has not been recognised as a special form of employment.

For this reason, platforms explore options other than employment in order to regulate their relations.

Croatia is in the process of banning certain single-use plastics, including plastic food containers, plates and cutlery.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive summary

2 Employment

2.1 Employment – Current legal framework

2.2 Employment – Upcoming legal initiatives and political debate

2.3 Employment – Pending court cases

3 Environment

3.1 Environment – Current legal framework

3.2 Environment – Upcoming legal initiatives and political debate

3.3 Environment – Pending court cases

4 Other Laws

4.1 Other laws – Taxation

4.2 Other laws – Drones

5 Relevant laws

6 Relevant bodies

