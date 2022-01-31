CRN Recognizes Veritas Technologies as a Cloud 100 Company for 2022

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veritas Technologies, the leader in enterprise data management from edge to core to cloud, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Veritas Technologies to its annual Cloud 100 list. This list honors the 100 Coolest Cloud Companies for 2022 across five key categories: infrastructure, monitoring and management, storage, software and security.





CRN’s Cloud 100 list spotlights technology suppliers for their commitment to channel partners as well as their demonstrated innovation in cloud-based technology development. This list is the trusted resource for solution providers looking for technology vendors best positioned to support their cloud product and service needs.

Today’s recognition is a further acknowledgment of Veritas’ leadership in enterprise data management and its continued innovation in its Partner Force Program to support partners as they transition customers to the cloud and help them achieve their digital transformation goals.

Veritas has also continued to showcase innovation in its cloud-based offerings as evidenced by its acquisition of the technology behind NetBackup SaaS Protection, and its deep integration into the NetBackup platform – helping businesses protect their SaaS data in a secure, flexible and scalable way as they increasingly embrace hybrid multi-cloud strategies.

Veritas also recently introduced NetBackup Recovery Vault. Recovery Vault provides mission critical ransomware resiliency as a purpose-built, air-gapped storage tier for backups, while reducing the cost and complexity of using cloud storage from a selection of leading providers for long term retention and reliable recovery of backup data. With this solution, Veritas customers can be confident that their data is secure in the cloud and protected from ransomware, is disaster recovery ready, and able to meet compliance and governance requirements.

“We are honored to be recognized by CRN for our commitment to empowering our partners to provide a seamless customer journey across all clouds,” said Mike Walkey, senior vice president, Global Channels and Alliances at Veritas. “Today’s recognition further validates Veritas’ continued innovation across our product portfolio to help customers manage and protect their multi-cloud environments at scale.”

“In today’s remote-facing enterprise environment, cloud services have become the critical component needed to build comprehensive and secure IT solutions,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO, The Channel Company. “The companies selected for this year’s Cloud 100 list have shown time and again that they support partners in the ever-evolving cloud computing business with state-of-the-art products and services. Our team commends those on this year’s list and looks forward to watching them drive positive change in the cloud domain throughout the year.”

CRN’s Cloud 100 list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN magazine and online at www.crn.com/cloud100.

