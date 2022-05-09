CRN Recognizes Trellix Leaders on 2022 Women of the Channel and Power 100 List

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named six Trellix leaders to its 2022 Women of the Channel list and selected Kristi Houssiere, Senior Director Global Channel Strategy and Operations, for its 2022 Power 100 list, a subset of influential executive leaders chosen from the CRN Women of the Channel list.

The esteemed list honors the incredible accomplishments of female leaders in the IT channel whose vision, expertise, and contributions make an impact on the industry every day. Those named on the Women of the Channel annual list come from all corners of the IT channel — including vendors, distributors, and solution providers whose vision, expertise, and contributions make an impact on the industry every day. By bringing innovative concepts, strategic business planning and comprehensive channel initiatives to life, these extraordinary women support partners and customers with exceptional leadership.

Among those selected to the 2022 Women of the Channel list from Trellix for their dedication to channel excellence are: Tricia Blade, Director of Channel Marketing; Madeline Fugate, Distribution Account Manager; Jackie Grifka, Channel Account Manager; Kelly Lalumondier, Channel Account Manager; and Sheri Leach, Senior Distribution Account Manager.

The Power 100 list acknowledges some of the most powerful women of the channel, chosen by the CRN editorial team. This select group of distinguished female leaders shows incredible dedication and leadership — going above and beyond with unwavering channel commitment — inspiring their peers and driving the success of partners, customers, and the IT channel.

“With our open, interoperable XDR platform and our extensive partner ecosystem around the world, Trellix is committed to working with our partners in our quest to bring living security everywhere in today’s threat landscape,” said Britt Norwood, Senior Vice President, Global Channels and Commercial at Trellix. “CRN’s recognition is a testament to the talented women at Trellix who are at the core of our channel mission. Their leadership and execution are paramount to our success.”

“We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year’s Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel.”

CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel and Power 100 lists will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

