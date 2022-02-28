CRN Recognizes Scale Computing on the 2022 Data Center 50 List

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HCI—Scale Computing, a market leader in edge computing, virtualization and hyperconverged solutions, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Scale Computing to its Data Center 50 list for 2022. The CRN Data Center 50 list highlights the most prominent data center providers and suppliers that work with their partners to ensure business-facing data centers are running at peak performance and maximum efficiency. The company also announced that it will be exhibiting at booth #114 at The Channel Company’s XCHANGE event in Dallas Texas, February 28th and March 1st.

Data centers have been crucial to keeping the business world running during the global COVID-19 pandemic as the IT foundation, enabling millions of people to work and learn from home. Today, modernized data centers are playing a critical role in the hybrid cloud, remote work and data-driven era.

“CRN’s 2022 Data Center 50 list recognizes industry-leading suppliers that expertly support data center growth within the IT channel landscape and are helping reshape the digital world,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “These companies continue to prove that their commitment toward ongoing data center innovation is unparalleled, as are the services and support they offer to their communities.”

Scale Computing’s HC3 Virtualization Platform combines servers, storage, and virtualization into a single solution to make IT infrastructure easier for organizations of every size. Whether an organization has one IT administrator or hundreds, the award-winning HC3 hyperconverged infrastructure eliminates complexity, lowers costs, and frees up management time. Using an appliance-based approach to virtualization, Scale Computing’s HC3 infrastructure solution is faster to deploy, easier to manage, and allows seamless scalability as an organization grows. Even in an emergency, with the failure of hardware components or entire appliances, HC3 infrastructure keeps critical applications running.

“We continue to see that business resiliency is crucial to navigate today’s complex IT infrastructure environments and Scale Computing has a strong reputation for delivering organizations resiliency for their IT operations,” said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing. “Whether in the traditional datacenter or at the edge, companies require simple, reliable, affordable, and easy-to-deploy infrastructure solutions. Our inclusion on CRN’s Data Center 50 list is a testament to our commitment to providing our partners with the most innovative and reliable solutions.”

The Data Center 50 list serves as an essential resource that solution providers can take advantage of when building stand-out data center solutions. From the world’s largest providers of servers, storage, power management and network infrastructure to colocation and public cloud giants, CRN breaks down 50 key data center players in the market based on the breadth and types of services offered to partners, the company’s overall influence on the channel, and its total impact on the data center market.

The Data Center 50 list will be featured online at www.crn.com/datacenter50.

If you’re attending The Channel Company’s XCHANGE event in Dallas Texas this week, please visit us at booth #114 in the exhibit hall February 28th from 5:30-7:30pm CST and March 1st from 4:30-6:30pm CST. #XCH22

This news follows exciting award wins and industry recognition for the company, including:

