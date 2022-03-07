CRN Names CyberPower’s Peter Miesen to 2022 Top Channel Chief List

SHAKOPEE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRNChannelChiefs—Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc., a leader in power protection and management products, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Peter Miesen, senior director of distribution and reseller sales, to its 2022 Channel Chiefs list. CRN’s annual Channel Chiefs awards identify top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence and innovation in channel leadership.

A panel of CRN editors selected the honorees for their channel dedication, industry stature and accomplishments as channel advocates. The 2022 Channel Chiefs are influential leaders who continue to shape the IT channel with innovative strategies, programs and partnerships.

A 14-year veteran of CyberPower, Miesen leads channel sales initiatives at the company that enable its partners to sell and implement high-quality power protection products to their customers. In 2021, he further strengthened CyberPower’s partner support and helped implement new training programs and interactive sales tools, among other partner enablement initiatives. During this time, Miesen grew the CyberPower Channel Partner Alliance membership base by 45 percent. He was also instrumental in the rollout of the CyberPower PowerPanel® Cloud app to the company’s distribution partners.

“It’s a privilege to be named by CRN as top IT channel vendor chief. The award recognizes CyberPower’s ongoing dedication to our channel partners, and we continue to listen closely to our resellers, distributors and integrators who make up our channel partners,” Miesen said. “Demand has increased for our products during the pandemic. We are striving to become even more responsive in delivering product and solutions to our valued channel partners.”

CRN’s 2022 Channel Chiefs list is featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online in a searchable database at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

Note to editor: an image is available at https://marvel-b1-cdn.bc0a.com/f00000000057284/www.cyberpowersystems.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/8658_cpu_web_post_pressrelease_CRNChief_Pete_social_v1.png

About Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.

CyberPower designs and manufactures uninterruptible power supply systems, power distribution units, surge protectors, remote management hardware, power management software, mobile chargers and connectivity products. The company serves customers in enterprise, corporate, government, education, healthcare and small office/home office environments. CyberPower products are available through authorized distributors and sold by value-added resellers, system integrators, managed service providers, select retailers, and online resellers. For more information, visit: https://www.cyberpowersystems.com/.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

