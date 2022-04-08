CRN® Names Arcserve to Its 2022 Partner Program Guide

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arcserve, the world’s leading ransomware protection and data resilience provider, has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2022 Partner Program Guide. CRN’s annual Partner Program Guide is the ultimate list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and services through the IT channel.

CRN develops its Partner Program Guide every year to provide the channel community with a deep dive into the partner programs offered by IT vendors, service providers, and distributors. Companies are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

Arcserve is one of the industry’s most proven and established technology providers. The company is committed to meeting the ever-changing needs of today’s global organizations. Arcserve is a technology provider that understands whom its partners are selling to and how their businesses work. It has been working with partners for more than 30 years, helping them support their customers with product and service excellence that drives sustainable growth.

Andy Zollo, executive vice president of worldwide sales at Arcserve, said, “We are delighted to be part of the prestigious CRN 2022 Partner Program Guide. The way our partners do business and drive profit is becoming more complex. Arcserve strives to be a technology partner that doesn’t put them in a box, but understands what they’re selling, whom they’re selling to, and how they make money to help them succeed in today’s environment.”

“CRN’s Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization’s partner program to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business.”

The 2022 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

About Arcserve

Arcserve, a global top 5 data protection vendor and unified data resilience platform provider, offers the broadest set of best-in-class solutions to manage, protect, and recover all data workloads, from SMB to enterprise, regardless of location or complexity. Arcserve solutions eliminate complexity while bringing best-in-class, cost-effective, agile, and massively scalable data protection and certainty across all data environments. This includes on-prem, off-prem (including DRaaS, BaaS, and Cloud-to-Cloud), hyper-converged, and edge infrastructures. The company’s nearly three decades of award-winning IP, plus a continuous focus on innovation, means that partners and customers, including MSPs, VARs, LARs, and end-users, are assured of the fastest route to next-generation data workloads and infrastructures. A 100% channel-centric organization, Arcserve has a presence in over 150 countries, with 19,000 channel partners helping to protect 235,000 customers’ critical data assets. Explore more at arcserve.com and follow Arcserve on Twitter or LinkedIn.

