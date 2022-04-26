CRN® Lists CyberPower in its 2022 Partner Program Guide

IT channel trade publication recognizes top partner programs

SHAKOPEE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRNChannelChiefs—Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc., a leader in power protection and management products, has been recognized by CRN,® a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2022 Partner Program Guide. CRN’s annual Partner Program Guide is the ultimate list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and services through the IT channel.

CRN develops its Partner Program Guide every year to provide the channel community with a deep dive into the partner programs offered by IT vendors, service providers and distributors. Companies are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

An established program since 2017, the CyberPower Channel Partner Alliance brings the company’s channel partners—IT integrators, managed service providers (MSPs) and value-added resellers (VARs)— extensive sales support resources that allow its partners to more effectively and profitably serve their own customers across a range of businesses.

“The CyberPower Channel Partner Alliance had seen recent double-digit increases in our partner membership base, with many moving up into our top tier of channel partners,” said Scott W. Koller, vice president of channel sales at CyberPower. “We think the popularity of our program is reflective of the quality of our products and especially innovation with new products, supported by our continued investment in training programs and interactive tools.”

“CRN’s Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization’s partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business.”

The 2022 Partner Program Guide is featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG. To learn more about the CyberPower Channel Partner Alliance or become a CyberPower partner, visit: https://www.cyberpowersystems.com/partners/.

About Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.

CyberPower designs and manufactures uninterruptible power supply systems, power distribution units, surge protectors, remote management hardware, power management software, mobile chargers and connectivity products. The company serves customers in enterprise, corporate, government, education, healthcare and small office/home office environments. CyberPower products are available through authorized distributors and sold by value-added resellers, system integrators, managed service providers, select retailers, and online resellers. For more information, visit: https://www.cyberpowersystems.com/.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

