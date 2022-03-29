CRN® Honors Adlumin With 5-Star Rating in 2022 Partner Program Guide

The company’s partner program has been rated 5-stars by CRN®, highlighting the company’s successful journey within the channel community

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5starrating–Today, Adlumin, the command center for security operations, announced that its partner program is being honored by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a prestigious 5-star rating in its 2022 Partner Program Guide.





CRN’s annual Partner Program Guide provides a definitive list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel. The 5-star rating is achieved only by select vendors that deliver the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs to help push growth and positive change.

Adlumin has a passion for meeting partners wherever they are in their cybersecurity journey, whether through resell, co-manage, or fully managed routes. The company has built a strategic, channel-first program focused on partner profitability and enablement for added value to their customers. The Adlumin Advantage Partner Program invests significant capital into helping partners develop their cybersecurity practice through benefits like marketing funds, incentives, demand generation and rebates.

“Building meaningful, long-term partnerships through the channel has been the foundation of our program as we help our channel partners provide cybersecurity services to their customers worldwide,” said Jim Adams, Senior Vice President of Sales and Channels at Adlumin. “We are proud to be honored with a 5-star rating and will continue to dedicate time, resources and benefits to our partners while evolving our channel-first strategy.”

The Partner Program Guide provides the channel community with a deep dive into the partner programs offered by IT vendors, service providers and distributors. Companies are scored based on their investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication. A 5-star rating helps narrow the field to find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths.

“CRN’s Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization’s partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business.”

The 2022 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at http://www.crn.com/PPG.

