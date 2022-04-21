CRISPR QC Selected as One of Southern California’s Cool Companies of 2022 by Connect

Technology Driven Insights to Improve CRISPR Edit Outcomes

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRISPR–On April 5, 2022, Connect, serving Southern California’s innovation and business community, has named CRISPR QC one of Southern California’s Cool Companies of 2022. The award recognizes today’s fastest-growing and most exciting tech and life science companies.

“This prestigious award acknowledges our commitment to helping improve the CRISPR gene editing process and being recognized for our technology and ability to provide previously unavailable and insightful data to scientists and researchers to better engineer life. As a worldwide market leader improving the CRISPR gene editing process, we are honored to receive this recognition and award.” – Ross Bundy, President of CRISPR QC.

Since 2015, Connect Cool Companies have raised over $730M. “We are excited for CRISPR QC as they prepare for funding and growth.” – Mike Krenn, President and CEO of Connect.

The demand for CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing has grown alongside the demonstrated potential for therapeutic, animal production, and plant biology benefits. The need for quality control and insight has grown concurrently with advances and successes of CRISPR gene editing. At CRISPR QC, we help knowledge seekers obtain the data and information to develop better cell assay designs. At CRISPR QC we utilize our CRISPR-CHIP™ technology to provide CRISPR experts with the information to improve early activities and transition toward actionable results.

CRISPR QC will participate in the 1st Annual Innovation Day in San Diego at Petco Park on April 28th, 2022, hosted by Mayor Todd Gloria. CRISPR QC will be among the Cool Companies, welcoming VCs, Angel investors, CEOs, National Security leaders, and leaders from over 100+ tech and life science companies.

About CRISPR QC

CRISPR QC is a biotechnology company dedicated to improving the knowledge of scientists and researchers to improve their CRISPR assay designs through technological innovation. Using market-leading solutions, we can identify CRISPR activity in amplicons and genomic DNA and model results of the CRISPR process In vivo vs. In vitro. Our service is available to therapeutic companies and academic researchers to help the accelerate the development of their CRISPR-based therapies and to animal production and plant biology scientists who seek to improve the food chain for humankind.

To learn more about CRISPR QC, visit www.crisprqc.com.

