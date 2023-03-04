CRISP to Expand Medicaid Redetermination Notification Project

Supports 1.6 million enrollees across Maryland so care teams know when patients are up for redetermination – and at risk of losing coverage

COLUMBIA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CRISP, the state-designated health information exchange (HIE) of Maryland, announced today plans to expand its Medicaid Redetermination Notification project to all interested providers and Managed Care Organizations (MCOs). The program aims to rally support for nearly 1.6 million Medicaid members across Maryland who will face redetermination and possible loss of coverage in what will be the single largest health coverage transition since the Affordable Care Act.

In partnership with Maryland Medicaid (MDH), the project provides healthcare delivery organizations with a secure report of all their patients who will face redetermination within the next 90 days. The program breaks down data siloes, ensuring healthcare centers have access to timely and accurate patient information, so care teams can perform outreach and navigate patients through the redetermination process. The notification project is currently available to Federally Qualified Healthcare Centers (FQHCs) and will expand to all CRISP-participating organizations by May 2023. CRISP will conduct outreach with more information to all eligible organizations as the project expands.

“Medicaid is a lifeline for 1 in every 5 people and 1 in every 3 children in Maryland,” said Craig Behm, President and CEO of CRISP. “It’s imperative that all care team members know when their patients are up for redetermination and who’s at risk of losing coverage. This project streamlines the process and is a safety mechanism for patients who depend on Medicaid.”

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) included a provision that required Medicaid members to stay continuously enrolled until the end of the public health emergency (PHE). That requirement expires on April 1, 2023, and states will have 12 months to redetermine enrollee eligibility. Maryland Medicaid will conduct redetermination of members in stages. The project initially launched as a pilot in February 2023 to help FQHCs navigate redetermination for their patients who account for an estimated 10 – 15 percent of Maryland’s Medicaid population.

The PHE has lasted for more than three years, leaving experts concerned about the serious impact the expiration will have on patients, providers and care centers across the state. Many clinics reported not having recent contact information for their patients to conduct outreach. The Medicaid Check-In Campaign, a statewide joint effort by CRISP, MDH, MCOs, Maryland Health Connection (MHC) and the Maryland Department of Human Services (DHS), launched Tuesday to generate awareness of upcoming redeterminations and encourage Medicaid members to update their contact information to avoid disruptions in health insurance coverage.

“I worry about the parents of a child with an asthma exacerbation who may have to make a difficult choice between the best clinical care for their child and avoiding a bill they cannot afford,” said Marc Rabner, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer at CRISP. “Many of my patients and their families have never needed to go through redetermination and are likely unaware they’ll need to. There’s a real chance this could push families deeper into poverty simply because they missed a deadline.”

Medicaid Redetermination is a nationwide concern as all states will enter redetermination for 91.3 million people across the country. Behm emphasized the critical role HIEs can provide during redetermination: “By leveraging the infrastructure and technology already in place, HIEs can modernize the process and significantly reduce the burden on providers, clinics and state Medicaid agencies so they can instead focus on supporting patients.”

“The healthcare system as a whole must do everything we can to ensure these patients don’t fall through the cracks,” Behm added.

About CRISP

CRISP is a regional health information exchange (HIE) serving Maryland and five other states through shared services partnerships. A non-profit organization advised by a wide range of stakeholders who are responsible for healthcare throughout the region, CRISP has been formally designated as Maryland’s statewide health information exchange by the Maryland Health Care Commission. Additionally, CRISP serves as the Health Data Utility (HDU) in Maryland. As an HDU, CRISP is committed to advancing technical capabilities to support electronic exchange of a variety of clinical and non-clinical data sets to strengthen population health and expand public health reporting. For more information, visit https://www.crisphealth.org.

Contacts

Desiree Lindsay



Innsena for CRISP



Email: desireelindsay@innsena.com