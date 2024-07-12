CRISP Shared Services Announced as Implementation Center Awardee Under $255M National Public Health Data Modernization Program

The multi-year, CDC-funded program partners public health agencies with CRISP Shared Services to provide industry-leading data technology and support services

COLUMBIA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CRISP Shared Services (CSS), a nonprofit providing localized health infrastructure and data exchange technology across the nation, today announced its selection as an Implementation Center awardee under the newly launched $255 million National Implementation Center Program.





The program, funded by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) through the Public Health Infrastructure Grant (PHIG), tasks CSS with providing infrastructure and implementation services to public health agencies across the nation over the next three years. The program positions CSS in a key role for the accelerated adoption of modern data exchange, with a goal of integrating health data into the public health ecosystem for more efficient and timelier public health action.

“The disparity across health departments and healthcare organizations continues to compound barriers to accessing the data needed to improve key health priorities,” said Craig Behm, president and chief executive officer of CSS. “We believe everyone deserves an infrastructure that can unify the healthcare ecosystem to better serve patients.”

The PHIG National Partners – the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO), the National Network of Public Health Institutes, and the Public Health Accreditation Board – selected CSS as one of three implementation centers.

Maryland-based CSS has a demonstrated history of success with data modernization initiatives and health infrastructure deployments across more than a dozen jurisdictions in the U.S., having provided extensive interoperability innovation in both public and private sectors.

As a supplemental initiative to achieve the CDC’s Data Modernization Initiative, a multi-year, multi-billion-dollar effort to modernize data across the federal and state public health landscape, the PHIG is an additional five-year investment by the CDC to support public health infrastructure needs and provide direct funding for National Partners and Implementation Centers’ support to more than 100 health departments across the country.

As an Implementation Center, CSS will be responsible for ensuring health departments adopt and demonstrate successful use of Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA) and other data exchange initiatives, such as electronic case reporting, for public health purposes. CSS will provide end-to-end technical support as they work to implement modern health information technology standards for high-quality data exchange.

To achieve this, CSS will partner with industry-leading specialists for the duration of the multi-year program, including:

Innsena, a health technology consultancy dedicated to improving the nation’s public health infrastructure and outcomes for underserved communities

Zane Networks, an award-winning provider of healthcare transformation services, and

Burton Policy Consulting, an organization providing health policy services and strategic advising to the public and private sector.

Each partner brings expertise that can support an enhanced experience for public health agencies participating in the Implementation Center and improve their interoperability efforts.

“Health departments across the country serve unique populations that have complex data infrastructure needs,” said Kat McDavitt, founding partner and president of Innsena. “We’re delighted to be working with partners committed to developing solutions to deliver better public health insights across communities.”

To learn more about the Implementation Center Program, visit the PHIG Partners website.

About CRISP Shared Services and Partners

CRISP Shared Services (CSS) is a nonprofit organization providing localized health infrastructure and data exchange technology and services to jurisdictions across the nation. CSS works with communities to develop industry-leading tools and programs designed to meet the specific needs of its local jurisdiction and populations, ultimately building innovative solutions for modern interconnected health networks. Today, CSS supports more than a dozen states and jurisdictions nationwide.

Innsena is a health technology consultancy dedicated to improving the nation’s public health infrastructure and advancing care outcomes for underserved communities. Supporting innovators in digital health, public-private and nonprofit partnerships, and government agencies, Innsena provides growth consulting, market access, commercialization, strategic communications and public affairs services to create high-impact programs that improve the U.S. healthcare system.

Zane Networks is an award-winning provider of healthcare transformation services, specializing in health quality improvement, telehealth solutions, public health outreach and software development. With over 20 years of experience, ZaneNet has supported practice transformation for more than 1,000 healthcare practices, hospitals and clinics, and has worked with numerous federal and state government entities.

Burton Policy Consulting provides expert health policy consulting services specializing in data analysis, state health reform support and strategic advising. With a team of experienced consultants, Burton Policy assists public and private sector clients in navigating the evolving healthcare landscape. The firm is recognized for its in-depth knowledge of healthcare delivery systems, Medicaid and hospital finance, and is certified as a Maryland Minority Business Enterprise.

Contacts

Desiree Lindsay



Innsena for CRISP Shared Services



desireelindsay@innsena.com