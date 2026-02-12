Crisp Launches AI Agents to Drive Shareholder Value for CPG Brands and Retailers

Crisp AI Agents, which automate retail operations for CPGs and retailers based on daily, store-level intelligence, have been used by leading brands to increase data-driven sales and supply chain improvements using Gemini 3 on Google Cloud.

BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Crisp, the leading vertical AI platform for retail, has released Crisp AI Agents, an AI agent platform purpose-built for the retail industry, in General Availability. The platform combines Agentic AI with deep retail expertise to help brands and retailers rapidly optimize retail strategies based on real-time intelligence across every store and SKU.

Crisp AI Agents specialize in tackling retail’s toughest daily challenges, delivering analysis and actions in seconds. Going far beyond reporting, Crisp’s AI Agents can run AI Missions to recommend order adjustments, optimize display placements, and organize promotions, proactively spotting opportunities to improve product availability and merchandising at every store. For example, Crisp’s AI Agents use AI Missions to monitor the performance of a promotion, detect low inventory at a particular distribution center, recommend increasing order quantities to supply stores with additional products, and contact the retail buyer to recommend the change. This dramatically improves a brand’s ability to improve performance across millions of points of distribution.

Crisp AI Agents are enabled by Google’s Gemini models on Google Cloud, offering conversational data analysis, generating eye-popping visualizations, and integrating with tools across the enterprise.

"Combining Google’s Gemini models with Crisp’s retail data foundation enables brands to convert retail insights into action faster,” said Vikas Jain, Director of US Retail & Consumer ISV at Google Cloud. “By integrating Google Cloud’s AI with Crisp’s AI Agent, brands can leverage sales and inventory data in seconds to create visualizations that strengthen their retail partnerships."

Leading brands like Schwan’s have tested AI Agents in Crisp’s Beta program and uncovered valuable insights to optimize assortments at key retailers.

"Crisp AI Agents have streamlined my reporting process, saving significant time each week while also delivering advanced insights through interactive visualizations,” said Ben Martel, Category Manager at Schwan’s. “It has enabled me to quickly identify high-performing items with low distribution as potential growth levers, as well as low-performing items that are at risk. With these insights, I have been able to provide my retailer with more precise data-driven assortment recommendations."

Meaningful outcomes like these are made possible with Crisp’s robust retail data foundation, which cleanses, models, and interprets a brand’s own diverse data sets. Crisp uses a proprietary Retail Knowledge Graph and semantic layer to connect data sets across the supply chain and translate them into the language of sales, supply chain, and category teams. The ability to deeply understand retail industry context is what turns retail AI projects from theoretical ideas into initiatives that drive significant business outcomes for both CPGs and their retail partners. These outcomes drive sales, profits, capital efficiency and trust.

“At the core of a successful retail strategy is collaboration. Crisp’s AI Agents will change the way retailers and suppliers communicate and collaborate, by surfacing alerts and by leveraging AI Missions that make autonomous decisions that give retail the optimization boost it needs,” said Are Traasdahl, CEO and Founder at Crisp. “Currently, retailers, suppliers, and distributors each hold only a slice of the truth due to complex workflows, fragmented data, and cross-company processes that are siloed. AI Agents can automate, negotiate, coordinate, and problem-solve, turning well-defined coordination into a competitive advantage.”

For more information, please visit gocrisp.com/agents

About Crisp

Over $15T in goods flow through global supply chains annually. But the data required to optimize movement of goods is disconnected and siloed. As the leading vertical AI retail data company, Crisp leverages AI to facilitate the integration, access and exchange of retail data between CPG brands, retailers, and distributors, providing unprecedented visibility to optimize retail sales and the supply chain infrastructure. Trusted by 7,000+ brands representing more than $2.5T in retail sales across over 250K stores, Crisp transforms a brand’s own retail data into a competitive advantage. Learn more at gocrisp.com.

