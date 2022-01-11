Crisis Management Software Update Arms Executives with Real-Time Information, Communications and Situational Awareness

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today RockDove Solutions celebrated the launch of In Case of Crisis 365 v 7.0, a significant update to a widely adopted platform designed to manage a growing list of potential crises. In a world where high-stakes threats are the new normal, companies are faced with real challenges. In Case of Crisis 365 v 7.0 delivers a customized platform accessible from anywhere on any device with an encrypted connection – even inside of Microsoft Teams.

Traditionally, crisis was thought of as an infrequent occurrence. Today organizations are dealing with frequent and multiple crises at any given moment. The demands on a leader’s time and focus are significant, and given the scale of the crisis, most executive teams can find themselves out of normal operations for undetermined lengths of time.

“When the stakes are high, it is critical that all members of a crisis management team are actively engaged in what is being said and what is being done,” said Chris Britton, General Manager of RockDove Solutions. “Coordination is essential to communicating a clear and actionable message.”

Communicating with urgency and accuracy in the heat of a crisis may be one of the greatest challenges business leaders face today, but there are solutions designed to manage impeding threats. Specifically, In Case of Crisis 365 gives organizations:

Up to the minute, on the ground, intelligence about what is happening relevant to a crisis;

The ability to assemble your full crisis response team in real time and ensure their engagement it’s needed most;

Immediate access to the most up-to-date and approved language, plans, and other mission critical information in the midst of a crisis;

A structure that drives organizations to create issue specific crisis plans with prompts and playbooks to bring order to the chaos of crisis.

A crisis is hard enough to manage; companies need to have a solution in one place. In Case of Crisis 365 brings together the right combination of tools for today’s crisis management teams to navigate and respond effectively to the growing number of potential business disruptions.

ABOUT ROCKDOVE SOLUTIONS

Founded in 2012, RockDove Solutions launched In Case of Crisis to help organizations prepare, identify, and respond to emerging threats using a software platform approach. Since the launch, RockDove Solutions has built on the goal of making a platform that was highly accessible and supported the business processes and best practices of risk management. Today, In Case of Crisis 365 is used by hundreds of organizations, managing thousands of issues and crises across the risk spectrum every day. Learn more: www.rockdovesolutions.com.

Contacts

Nick Rangel



nick@summitstrategygroup.net